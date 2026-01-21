Sport
Afghanistan U19 thrash Tanzania to register third consecutive win at World Cup
Afghanistan defeated Tanzania by 9 wickets to register their third consecutive victory at the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Namibia on Wednesday.
Sent to field first by Tanzanians who won the toss, the Afghans bowled out their opponents with 85 runs in the 36 overs. Nooristani Omarzai claimed five wickets.
Afghanistan chased down the target in the 12.4 overs, with Faisal Shinozada scoring 55 runs off 34 balls.
It was Afghanistan’s final match in the group stage of the 16-team tournament which is being co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.
Afghanistan had won their opening two group-stage encounters against South Africa and the West Indies, securing their place in the Super Six stage of the competition.
Afghanistan set to face Tanzania in ICC Men’s U19 World Cup today
Afghanistan will take on Tanzania today in their third and final group-stage match of the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup.
The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 pm local time at the High Performance Oval in Windhoek, Namibia, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Facebook.
The 16-team tournament is being co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.
Afghanistan enters the match in confident form, having won their opening two group-stage encounters against South Africa and the West Indies, which secured their place in the Super Six stage of the competition.
Fans will be eager to see if the Afghan U19 side can continue their unbeaten run and maintain momentum as they prepare for the next round of the prestigious global tournament.
The ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup serves as a key platform for emerging cricket talent worldwide.
Afghanistan has steadily risen as a competitive force in youth cricket, with previous editions highlighting players who later graduated to the senior national team.
A strong showing in the Super Six stage could enhance Afghanistan’s reputation and provide invaluable experience for the next generation of national cricketers.
Afghanistan defeats Vietnam 5–2 in another friendly ahead of AFC Futsal Asian Cup
Afghanistan’s national futsal team recorded an impressive 5–2 victory over Vietnam in a friendly match on Tuesday as part of the team’s preparations for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026, which will be held in Indonesia.
Hamid Reza Hosseini and Reza Hosseinpour each scored one goal, while Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini starred with a hat-trick, sealing the win for Afghanistan.
The friendly encounter provided valuable international match experience as Afghanistan continues to fine-tune its squad and tactics ahead of the continental tournament.
Vietnam managed to score twice but struggled to contain Afghanistan’s offensive pressure throughout the game. The match was played two days after Afghanistan beat the same team 5-3.
The AFC Asian Futsal Cup will kick off on January 27 in Indonesia, featuring 16 of Asia’s top teams. Afghanistan has been drawn into Group C, alongside regional powerhouse Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia, making qualification for the knockout stage a significant challenge.
The Asian Cup is regarded as Asia’s premier futsal competition and also serves as an important platform for emerging teams to gain international exposure at the continental level.
All matches of the tournament will be broadcast live by Ariana Television across Afghanistan, allowing fans nationwide to closely follow Afghanistan’s journey in the competition.
Afghanistan defeats West Indies by 38 runs, take early lead in T20I series
Darwish Rasooli and Ibrahim Zadran put together a record-breaking third-wicket partnership of 162 runs off 106 balls.
Afghanistan, also known as AfghanAtalan, delivered a commanding all-round performance to defeat the West Indies by 38 runs in the opening match of the T20I series in Dubai, taking a 1–0 lead on Monday.
After winning the toss, captain Rashid Khan elected to bat, but Afghanistan suffered an early setback as Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed on the first ball of the innings. Sediqullah Atal soon followed, leaving the hosts struggling at 19 for 2 in the third over.
The innings was then rebuilt in spectacular fashion by Darwish Rasooli and Ibrahim Zadran. The pair put together a record-breaking third-wicket partnership of 162 runs off 106 balls, steadying the innings and accelerating strongly in the latter stages.
Rasooli scored a brilliant 84 off 59 deliveries, striking eight fours and two sixes, while Zadran anchored the innings with an unbeaten 87. Afghanistan finished on a competitive 181 for 3.
The partnership was the highest-ever third-wicket stand for Afghanistan in T20 internationals and the second-highest for any wicket in the format for the team.
In response, Afghanistan’s bowlers made early inroads, with Mujeeb Ur Rahman striking in the opening over. Regular wickets followed as the visitors were reduced to 50 for 5 in the ninth over, leaving them under constant pressure.
Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, playing only his second T20I after a seven-year gap, was the standout performer with the ball, claiming 3 for 36 in his four overs.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad also made vital contributions, picking up two wickets each to restrict the West Indies to 143.
Darwish Rasooli was named Player of the Match for his outstanding knock and sharp fielding effort, which included three catches.
With the victory, Afghanistan take a 1–0 lead in the series. The two sides will meet again in the second T20I on Wednesday, January 21.
