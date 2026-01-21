Afghanistan U19 thrash Tanzania to register third consecutive win at World Cup

Afghanistan defeated Tanzania by 9 wickets to register their third consecutive victory at the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Namibia on Wednesday.

Sent to field first by Tanzanians who won the toss, the Afghans bowled out their opponents with 85 runs in the 36 overs. Nooristani Omarzai claimed five wickets.

Afghanistan chased down the target in the 12.4 overs, with Faisal Shinozada scoring 55 runs off 34 balls.

It was Afghanistan’s final match in the group stage of the 16-team tournament which is being co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Afghanistan had won their opening two group-stage encounters against South Africa and the West Indies, securing their place in the Super Six stage of the competition.