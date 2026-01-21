Afghanistan set to face Tanzania in ICC Men’s U19 World Cup today

Afghanistan will take on Tanzania today in their third and final group-stage match of the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 pm local time at the High Performance Oval in Windhoek, Namibia, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Facebook.

The 16-team tournament is being co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Afghanistan enters the match in confident form, having won their opening two group-stage encounters against South Africa and the West Indies, which secured their place in the Super Six stage of the competition.

Fans will be eager to see if the Afghan U19 side can continue their unbeaten run and maintain momentum as they prepare for the next round of the prestigious global tournament.

The ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup serves as a key platform for emerging cricket talent worldwide.

Afghanistan has steadily risen as a competitive force in youth cricket, with previous editions highlighting players who later graduated to the senior national team.

A strong showing in the Super Six stage could enhance Afghanistan’s reputation and provide invaluable experience for the next generation of national cricketers.