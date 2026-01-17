Latest News
Afghanistan appoints Charge d’Affaires in India amid growing engagement
Afghanistan has formally appointed a diplomat as Charge d’Affaires (CDA) in India, with the official assuming duties on January 9, marking a further step in diplomatic engagement between the two countries, Indian officials confirmed.
Speaking at a weekly press briefing on Friday, India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the move follows earlier steps taken by both sides to elevate diplomatic contacts. He noted that India had previously upgraded its technical mission in Kabul to the level of an embassy and designated its head as Charge d’Affaires. “In line with this approach, now the Afghan side has also sent a diplomat who is their CDA, and the CDA has taken charge as of 9th of January,” Jaiswal said.
Jaiswal also pointed to ongoing cooperation in trade and logistics, highlighting recent ministerial-level visits from Afghanistan to India. He said discussions have included proposals for a freight corridor to facilitate trade in pharmaceuticals, fruits, and other essential goods.
According to Afghan officials, Noor Ahmad Noor, a senior official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has arrived in New Delhi to assume responsibilities as Charge d’Affaires at the Afghan mission. The appointment follows an understanding reportedly reached during Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s visit to New Delhi in October 2025, when he met Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.
Officials on both sides have stressed that the appointment does not amount to formal recognition of Afghanistan’s current government, but reflects continued dialogue and practical engagement.
The development is seen as a sign of strengthening diplomatic interaction and potential expansion of bilateral cooperation between India and Afghanistan, particularly in trade and regional connectivity.
IEA reports distribution of over 3,000 land plots to returning refugees
Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, has stated that following a special meeting of the High Commission for Addressing the Problems of Migrants, chaired by Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the process of land distribution by the Permanent Committee for Refugee Settlement has been accelerated.
Fitrat said in a statement on Friday that so far, 3,046 plots of land have been distributed by the committee to refugees who were forcibly expelled and have recently returned to the country, across various provinces.
The distribution process continues for others as well, he added.
He stated the process of providing winter assistance to returning refugees in different provinces has also been accelerated. This aid includes food and non-food items as well as cash assistance.
Putin: Russia supports united, independent and peaceful Afghanistan
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia supports a united, independent and peaceful Afghanistan and believes in strengthening regional stability, security and constructive engagement.
He made the remarks during a ceremony to receive the credentials of Gul Hassan Hassan, the Ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to Moscow.
According to a statement from the Afghan Embassy in Russia, Putin referred in his speech to recent positive developments in Afghanistan and praised measures taken by the IEA to combat narcotics and ensure security.
Gul Hassan Hassan, the Ambassador of IEA to Moscow, formally presented his credentials to President Putin at an official ceremony held at the Kremlin Palace on Thursday.
Following the presentation of credentials, the two sides held a separate meeting in which Ambassador Hassan expressed appreciation for Putin’s remarks and conveyed messages from the Leader of the Islamic Emirate, the Prime Minister, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Both sides emphasized the need to expand bilateral relations and continue cooperation.
IEA ambassador meets Afghan traders based in UAE
Badruddin Haqqani, the Ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to the United Arab Emirates, has met and held talks with a number of prominent Afghan elders and traders residing in the country.
According to a statement issued by the Afghan Embassy in the UAE on Friday, Afghan traders at the meeting described the Afghan Embassy as the shared home of all Afghans and said that supporting the governing system in the country is their Islamic and moral responsibility.
They also raised several commercial challenges and called on the Afghan Embassy to pay special attention to supporting the rights of Afghan workers and traders in the UAE.
Badruddin Haqqani said that serving Afghans residing in the country and defending their legitimate rights are among the embassy’s top priorities, emphasizing that comprehensive efforts will be made to create necessary facilities and address existing problems.
