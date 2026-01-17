Afghanistan appoints Charge d’Affaires in India amid growing engagement

Afghanistan has formally appointed a diplomat as Charge d’Affaires (CDA) in India, with the official assuming duties on January 9, marking a further step in diplomatic engagement between the two countries, Indian officials confirmed.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing on Friday, India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the move follows earlier steps taken by both sides to elevate diplomatic contacts. He noted that India had previously upgraded its technical mission in Kabul to the level of an embassy and designated its head as Charge d’Affaires. “In line with this approach, now the Afghan side has also sent a diplomat who is their CDA, and the CDA has taken charge as of 9th of January,” Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal also pointed to ongoing cooperation in trade and logistics, highlighting recent ministerial-level visits from Afghanistan to India. He said discussions have included proposals for a freight corridor to facilitate trade in pharmaceuticals, fruits, and other essential goods.

According to Afghan officials, Noor Ahmad Noor, a senior official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has arrived in New Delhi to assume responsibilities as Charge d’Affaires at the Afghan mission. The appointment follows an understanding reportedly reached during Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s visit to New Delhi in October 2025, when he met Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Officials on both sides have stressed that the appointment does not amount to formal recognition of Afghanistan’s current government, but reflects continued dialogue and practical engagement.

The development is seen as a sign of strengthening diplomatic interaction and potential expansion of bilateral cooperation between India and Afghanistan, particularly in trade and regional connectivity.