UN warns of triple crisis in Afghanistan: drought, migrant return and funding shortfalls

The United Nations has raised an urgent alarm over Afghanistan’s worsening humanitarian crisis, citing three simultaneous challenges that are significantly straining the country’s stability and welfare. The crises include a devastating drought, the mass return of migrants, and a sharp decline in international aid.

Andrika Ratwatte, the UN’s Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan, delivered the warning in a recent video message, highlighting the severe impacts of these interconnected issues. Ratwatte reported that approximately 70 percent of Afghanistan’s population, reliant on agriculture for their livelihoods, has been affected by the ongoing drought, exacerbating widespread food insecurity.

In addition, the return of 2.5 million Afghan migrants from neighboring Iran and Pakistan, combined with a global financial downturn, has significantly hindered humanitarian efforts. The crisis has placed immense pressure on Afghanistan’s already fragile humanitarian infrastructure, which was already facing a shortage of resources and aid.

The UN official also expressed concern about funding shortfalls, noting that only 37 percent of the UN’s humanitarian funding appeal for Afghanistan has been met so far. This has led to the closure of 400 humanitarian health centers across the country, leaving over 3 million people without access to basic healthcare. Similarly, 300 nutrition centers have shut down, impacting more than 80,000 vulnerable individuals, including children and breastfeeding mothers.

Ratwatte emphasized the critical need for continued support for essential programs in health, education, and social protection, calling these initiatives “life-saving” for the Afghan population.

Adding to the urgency, John Aylieff, the World Food Programme (WFP) Director in Afghanistan, described the country’s growing malnutrition crisis as “heartbreaking.” He warned that within the next year, an estimated five million women and children could face severe malnutrition, with nearly four million children requiring immediate treatment.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) also expressed concern over the large-scale return of Afghans in 2025, warning that it has further strained Afghanistan’s fragile humanitarian conditions.

The UN has expressed hope for improved conditions in 2026, particularly for women and girls, who represent half of Afghanistan’s population. Efforts to restore healthcare, education, and social programs are seen as vital for the country’s long-term recovery and stability.