Afghanistan to establish independent oil and gas authority

Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured the exclusive media rights in Afghanistan to broadcast four major Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions, strengthening its sports portfolio and expanding access to top-tier regional football for Afghan audiences.

The tournaments will be broadcast from this month and will run through January and February 2026. Broadcasting dates and times still have to be finalized but details will be provided to fans as soon as possible.

Headlining the lineup is the AFC Champions League Elite 2025–26, Asia’s premier club competition. The tournament features the continent’s strongest teams and star players, following a revamped elite format designed to raise the level of competition and global appeal.

Fans in Afghanistan will be able to follow high-profile clashes between Asia’s football powerhouses live on Ariana Television.

ATN will also broadcast the 2025–26 AFC Champions League Two, the continent’s secondary club competition that provides emerging clubs with a major international platform. This tournament plays a crucial role in developing competitive depth across Asian football and offers fans a chance to watch rising teams and talents from across the region.

International football takes center stage with the AFC U23 Asian Cup, set to kick off on 6 January 2026. The tournament is one of Asia’s most important youth competitions, showcasing the next generation of football stars and often serving as a pathway to senior national teams and Olympic qualification.

Coverage of the event will give Afghan viewers insight into the future of Asian football.

Rounding out the package is the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026, the continent’s flagship futsal tournament. Known for its fast pace, technical brilliance, and passionate fan following, the competition brings together Asia’s best futsal nations and is a key qualifier for global futsal events.

With these acquisitions, ATN reaffirms its commitment to delivering premium international sports content to viewers across Afghanistan.

Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television Network websites and social media platforms for the latest updates, schedules, and coverage details on these exciting events.