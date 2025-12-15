Latest News
Germany speeds up admission of Afghans from Pakistan
Germany is accelerating the admission of Afghan nationals currently in Pakistan, with Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expecting arrivals by the end of the year for those with binding commitments to be accepted.
“I assume this is a priority,” Wadephul told the Evangelical Press Service. “Necessary checks and flights are now proceeding quickly,” he added. From the beginning of next year, Afghans still waiting in Pakistan face potential deportation to their country of origin.
For years, many of these individuals had been promised entry into Germany, but Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt (CSU) had questioned some of these commitments and ordered a renewed review of which of the original roughly 2,000 people should still be admitted. At the same time, numerous legal challenges arose regarding the validity of these promises and Germany’s obligation to accept certain refugees.
Wadephul emphasized that responsibility lies with the Interior Ministry. Following its review, it was determined that a significant portion of the group has legally binding commitments, while for another group of around 650 people, Dobrindt recently decided against admission. This decision has drawn criticism from opposition parties and human rights organizations.
The foreign minister noted that he had previously negotiated with Pakistan to extend asylum procedures by six months, allowing particularly those in the federal resettlement program to be admitted. “The Interior Ministry no longer sees this option for individuals from the bridging program and those on the human rights list,” he said.
International Sports
ATN secures broadcast rights for four major AFC sporting events
Fans in Afghanistan will be able to follow high-profile clashes between Asia’s football powerhouses live on Ariana Television.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured the exclusive media rights in Afghanistan to broadcast four major Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions, strengthening its sports portfolio and expanding access to top-tier regional football for Afghan audiences.
The tournaments will be broadcast from this month and will run through January and February 2026. Broadcasting dates and times still have to be finalized but details will be provided to fans as soon as possible.
Headlining the lineup is the AFC Champions League Elite 2025–26, Asia’s premier club competition. The tournament features the continent’s strongest teams and star players, following a revamped elite format designed to raise the level of competition and global appeal.
ATN will also broadcast the 2025–26 AFC Champions League Two, the continent’s secondary club competition that provides emerging clubs with a major international platform. This tournament plays a crucial role in developing competitive depth across Asian football and offers fans a chance to watch rising teams and talents from across the region.
International football takes center stage with the AFC U23 Asian Cup, set to kick off on 6 January 2026. The tournament is one of Asia’s most important youth competitions, showcasing the next generation of football stars and often serving as a pathway to senior national teams and Olympic qualification.
Coverage of the event will give Afghan viewers insight into the future of Asian football.
Rounding out the package is the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026, the continent’s flagship futsal tournament. Known for its fast pace, technical brilliance, and passionate fan following, the competition brings together Asia’s best futsal nations and is a key qualifier for global futsal events.
With these acquisitions, ATN reaffirms its commitment to delivering premium international sports content to viewers across Afghanistan.
Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television Network websites and social media platforms for the latest updates, schedules, and coverage details on these exciting events.
Latest News
Deputy Interior Minister Ibrahim Sadr urges purge of security ranks in Panjshir
Ibrahim Sadr, Deputy Minister for Security Affairs at the Ministry of Interior, led a high-level delegation to Panjshir province, where he met with local officials, religious scholars, tribal elders, and community representatives.
During the visit, Sadr said that the victory of the Islamic Emirate was the result of the major sacrifices made by the IEA forces and the full cooperation of the people. He noted that sincere intentions, obedience to leadership directives, the trust of religious scholars, and strong public support were among the key factors behind the Emirate’s success.
The deputy interior minister stressed that the time has now come for the Islamic Emirate to stand alongside the people, address their concerns, and provide essential services. He urged local authorities to regularly visit districts, engage directly with residents, and resolve their problems in a timely manner.
Sadr also emphasized the need to purge the ranks of the security forces, stating that individuals and figures who do not serve the system or the public, and who contribute to discord and corruption, must be removed from the security services. He added that adherence to official uniforms and the reform of conduct and appearance in accordance with Islamic tradition are mandatory for all personnel.
Latest News
Afghanistan to establish independent oil and gas authority
Noorulhaq Anwar, Director General of Administrative Affairs, announced on Sunday that the Islamic Emirate has approved plans to create an independent oil and gas authority.
He stated on X that the Administrative Commission has been instructed to consolidate eight previously fragmented units operating in the oil and gas sector into the new authority.
Anwar emphasized that this move aims to enhance integration, organization, efficiency, transparency, and coordination in oil and gas production and imports. He added that the initiative will benefit the Islamic Emirate, investors, consumers, and the wider public.
