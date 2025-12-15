Germany speeds up admission of Afghans from Pakistan

Germany is accelerating the admission of Afghan nationals currently in Pakistan, with Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expecting arrivals by the end of the year for those with binding commitments to be accepted.

“I assume this is a priority,” Wadephul told the Evangelical Press Service. “Necessary checks and flights are now proceeding quickly,” he added. From the beginning of next year, Afghans still waiting in Pakistan face potential deportation to their country of origin.

For years, many of these individuals had been promised entry into Germany, but Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt (CSU) had questioned some of these commitments and ordered a renewed review of which of the original roughly 2,000 people should still be admitted. At the same time, numerous legal challenges arose regarding the validity of these promises and Germany’s obligation to accept certain refugees.

Wadephul emphasized that responsibility lies with the Interior Ministry. Following its review, it was determined that a significant portion of the group has legally binding commitments, while for another group of around 650 people, Dobrindt recently decided against admission. This decision has drawn criticism from opposition parties and human rights organizations.

The foreign minister noted that he had previously negotiated with Pakistan to extend asylum procedures by six months, allowing particularly those in the federal resettlement program to be admitted. “The Interior Ministry no longer sees this option for individuals from the bridging program and those on the human rights list,” he said.