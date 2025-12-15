IEA official applauds Iran FM’s focus on Afghanistan’s transit role

Zakir Jalaly, Director of the Second Political Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, on Sunday highlighted the importance of moving beyond purely security-focused approaches and recognizing Afghanistan’s constructive role in regional connectivity, cooperation, and integration.

Jalaly noted in a post on X that Afghanistan prior to 2021, amid the presence of foreign military forces and interventions by regional and international actors, had become a serious security challenge not only for its people but for the entire region. Today, however, Afghanistan is no longer seen merely as a crisis to manage. With its geo-economic position, good intentions, and the current government’s economy-oriented foreign policy, the country has the potential to serve as an effective bridge between Central, South, and West Asia.

Under this approach, regional countries can effectively utilize Afghanistan’s transit, trade, and connectivity capacities, ultimately promoting shared interests and strengthening regional integration.

Jalaly praised the emphasis placed on these opportunities by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in his recent speech in Tehran meeting on Afghanistan. He said that over the past four years, tangible steps have been taken to enhance regional transit, connectivity, trade facilitation, and economic cooperation between Afghanistan and neighboring countries. These efforts demonstrate that a forward-looking, engagement-focused approach can foster stability, prosperity, and mutual regional benefits.

He concluded that cooperation with Afghanistan should be based on existing opportunities, on-the-ground realities, and available capacities. Afghanistan and the region possess extensive potential, and leveraging these resources effectively can create sustainable win–win outcomes for all parties involved.