US intelligence chief warns of ‘direct threat’ from suspected terrorists inside the country

The U.S. director of national intelligence has warned of what she described as a “direct threat” from suspected terrorists living inside the country, accusing the Biden administration of failing to properly vet thousands of individuals who entered the United States in recent years.

Speaking to Fox News on Saturday, Tulsi Gabbard claimed that around 18,000 known or suspected terrorists were allowed into the country, alleging serious shortcomings in vetting procedures. “The Biden administration did not take their vetting responsibilities seriously,” she said, adding that authorities may still be unaware of additional cases.

Citing figures from the National Counterterrorism Center, Gabbard said approximately 2,000 of those individuals are Afghan nationals who entered the U.S. following the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.

She said alleged whistleblowers told her that screening processes were rushed during that period. According to her account, officials were instructed to accelerate admissions and forego the thorough vetting normally required.

Gabbard described the situation as “devastating,” arguing that it has created security risks for Americans. She referenced a shooting just before Thanksgiving in which two U.S. National Guard members were shot, one fatally, with the suspect identified as an Afghan national.

However, reports and official reviews have previously pointed to broader circumstances surrounding the evacuation and resettlement effort. Following the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, a review conducted under then-President Joe Biden concluded that the administration was constrained by a withdrawal agreement negotiated during President Donald Trump’s first term, as well as by inadequate planning for evacuations. The report cited a lack of preparation for removing remaining troops and assisting U.S. allies, despite an approaching deadline.

Media reports have also noted that the Trump administration had several years to expand Special Immigrant Visa programs for Afghan allies but instead slowed processing and weakened systems designed to support refugee admissions. Many Afghans who entered the U.S. after 2021 had worked alongside American forces and feared retaliation if they remained in Afghanistan.

Despite heightened political rhetoric following last month’s shooting, there is no evidence that the vast majority of Afghans resettled in the United States since 2021 pose a security threat, with most described by officials and community leaders as law-abiding.

Separately, authorities in the U.S. state of Rhode Island are investigating a mass shooting near Brown University in Providence that left at least two people dead and several others injured. Officials said the incident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. local time on Saturday, prompting a large-scale emergency response involving local police, state authorities, and federal agencies including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said seven victims remain hospitalized in stable condition, one is in critical but stable condition, and another has been released. A suspect linked to the shooting was detained on Sunday, and the investigation remains ongoing.