Deputy Interior Minister Ibrahim Sadr urges purge of security ranks in Panjshir

Ibrahim Sadr, Deputy Minister for Security Affairs at the Ministry of Interior, led a high-level delegation to Panjshir province, where he met with local officials, religious scholars, tribal elders, and community representatives.

During the visit, Sadr said that the victory of the Islamic Emirate was the result of the major sacrifices made by the IEA forces and the full cooperation of the people. He noted that sincere intentions, obedience to leadership directives, the trust of religious scholars, and strong public support were among the key factors behind the Emirate’s success.

The deputy interior minister stressed that the time has now come for the Islamic Emirate to stand alongside the people, address their concerns, and provide essential services. He urged local authorities to regularly visit districts, engage directly with residents, and resolve their problems in a timely manner.

Sadr also emphasized the need to purge the ranks of the security forces, stating that individuals and figures who do not serve the system or the public, and who contribute to discord and corruption, must be removed from the security services. He added that adherence to official uniforms and the reform of conduct and appearance in accordance with Islamic tradition are mandatory for all personnel.