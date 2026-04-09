Afghanistan U-17s fall to Uzbekistan as CAFA campaign nears conclusion

Afghanistan’s national under-17 football team suffered a 3-0 defeat to Uzbekistan on Thursday in their third match of the CAFA U-17 Championship 2026, as their challenging campaign continued.

Uzbekistan took control early in the match, scoring twice in the opening stages before adding a late third goal to seal a comfortable victory.

The result leaves Afghanistan still searching for their first win of the tournament, following a mixed start earlier in the week. The young Afghan side opened their campaign with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Kyrgyzstan before holding Turkmenistan to a goalless draw in their second match.

Despite flashes of promise, including a disciplined defensive display against Turkmenistan, Afghanistan have struggled to convert chances into goals—an issue that has been evident throughout their three matches so far.

The CAFA U-17 Championship, which brings together six Central Asian nations, is seen as a key development platform for emerging football talent in the region. Afghanistan has previously enjoyed success in the competition, notably winning the 2024 edition, highlighting the potential within the country’s youth ranks.

This year’s tournament, however, has proven more competitive, with traditional regional rivals such as Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan showing strong form in the round-robin format.

Afghanistan will now look to end their campaign on a positive note when they face last year’s champions Tajikistan in their final match on April 11. A strong performance in that fixture could provide a much-needed boost for the team and valuable experience for a squad still in development.

In recent days, fans following the tournament on Ariana News platforms have shown growing support for the young side, with many expressing hope that the team can build on its experience and continue progressing in regional competitions.

Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television on Saturday to watch the team’s last match. Viewers are encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media pages for updated match times.