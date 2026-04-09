Sport
Afghanistan U-17s fall to Uzbekistan as CAFA campaign nears conclusion
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television on Saturday to watch the team’s last match. Viewers are encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media pages for updated match times.
Afghanistan’s national under-17 football team suffered a 3-0 defeat to Uzbekistan on Thursday in their third match of the CAFA U-17 Championship 2026, as their challenging campaign continued.
Uzbekistan took control early in the match, scoring twice in the opening stages before adding a late third goal to seal a comfortable victory.
The result leaves Afghanistan still searching for their first win of the tournament, following a mixed start earlier in the week. The young Afghan side opened their campaign with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Kyrgyzstan before holding Turkmenistan to a goalless draw in their second match.
Despite flashes of promise, including a disciplined defensive display against Turkmenistan, Afghanistan have struggled to convert chances into goals—an issue that has been evident throughout their three matches so far.
The CAFA U-17 Championship, which brings together six Central Asian nations, is seen as a key development platform for emerging football talent in the region. Afghanistan has previously enjoyed success in the competition, notably winning the 2024 edition, highlighting the potential within the country’s youth ranks.
This year’s tournament, however, has proven more competitive, with traditional regional rivals such as Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan showing strong form in the round-robin format.
Afghanistan will now look to end their campaign on a positive note when they face last year’s champions Tajikistan in their final match on April 11. A strong performance in that fixture could provide a much-needed boost for the team and valuable experience for a squad still in development.
In recent days, fans following the tournament on Ariana News platforms have shown growing support for the young side, with many expressing hope that the team can build on its experience and continue progressing in regional competitions.
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television on Saturday to watch the team’s last match. Viewers are encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media pages for updated match times.
Sport
ATN seals Ariana Snooker Championship deal for five seasons
Thursday’s agreement comes just one month away from the start of the second season of the tournament, which will be produced and broadcast by ATN.
The Ariana Snooker Championship has been confirmed for the next five seasons following the signing of a new production and broadcast agreement between Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) and Afghanistan Billiards and Snooker Federation, marking a major boost for the sport’s growing popularity in Afghanistan.
Thursday’s agreement comes just one month away from the start of the second season of the tournament, which will be produced and broadcast by ATN. The tournament will run from May 11 to May 22, 2026, in Kabul, with matches to be broadcast daily from 12:00 to 18:00.
The 10-day competition will follow a structured format beginning with group-stage matches before progressing to knockout rounds, semifinals and the final.
This year’s tournament will once again feature the fast-paced 6-ball snooker format, with approximately 60 male players from across the country expected to compete.
The announcement builds on the success of last year’s inaugural tournament, which was widely viewed on Ariana Television Network platforms and helped spark renewed interest in snooker among Afghan audiences. Viewership figures and fan engagement were notably strong, with many young players emerging as new talents on the national stage.
In recent coverage, Ariana News reported growing enthusiasm for cue sports across Afghanistan, with local clubs seeing increased participation and a new generation of players stepping into competitive play. The championship has quickly become one of the country’s most anticipated sporting events, providing a platform for athletes to showcase their skills on national television.
Organizers say the multi-season agreement will ensure continuity and allow for further development of the tournament, including improved production quality and broader outreach to audiences nationwide.
The competition will bring together players from a wide range of age groups, from teenagers to experienced adults, reflecting the expanding appeal of the sport. The tournament meanwhile is expected to play a key role in strengthening Afghanistan’s domestic snooker scene and inspiring future participation.
Sport
Snooker fever grows as Kabul prepares for Ariana Championship
To kick-start the event, officials from Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) are gearing up to sign the official production and broadcast agreement with the Afghanistan Billiards and Snooker Federation.
Anticipation is steadily building across Afghanistan as the Ariana Snooker Championship prepares to return to Kabul next month, with growing audience interest turning the tournament into one of the country’s most eagerly awaited sporting events.
Following the success of last year’s inaugural edition, which drew strong nationwide viewership, this year’s championship is already generating buzz among fans, players, and organizers alike.
Many viewers are expected to once again tune in from homes across the country, reflecting the rising popularity of snooker as a form of accessible and engaging entertainment.
Growing audience at home
Snooker has carved out a unique space in Afghan households, where televised matches look set to become a regular fixture for families and young fans. With limited access to large-scale live sporting events, the ability to watch high-level competition from home has helped fuel the sport’s appeal.
Broadcasters say last year’s tournament exceeded expectations in terms of audience engagement, with viewers following matches daily and discussing key moments across social circles and online platforms.
That momentum appears to be continuing, with early signs suggesting even higher viewership for the upcoming edition.
Building on growing appeal
Last year’s Ariana Snooker Championship marked a turning point for the sport in Afghanistan, showcasing local talent on a national stage and introducing a professionally produced tournament format.
The competition not only highlighted skilled players but also demonstrated the potential for snooker to attract a dedicated following, paving the way for its expansion as a mainstream sport.
Organizers are now aiming to build on that success by delivering a more competitive and widely watched tournament this year.
The growing excitement surrounding the championship reflects a broader trend: snooker is rapidly gaining ground in Afghanistan, particularly among younger players and audiences.
For many fans, the Ariana Snooker Championship represents more than just a tournament — it is an opportunity to connect with a sport that is increasingly becoming part of everyday life.
Looking Ahead
As the countdown to the championship continues, expectations are rising for another high-quality competition that captures the attention of viewers nationwide.
To kick-start the event, officials from Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) are gearing up to sign the official production and broadcast agreement with the Afghanistan Billiards and Snooker Federation.
The official signing ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at 2:00 pm in Kabul and will be broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), as well as on Ariana Sport’s Facebook and YouTube platforms.
The second edition of the competition will run from May 11 to May 22, 2026, over a 10-day period across two weeks. Matches will be broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television daily from 13:00 to 18:00.
Around 60 male players from across the country—including teenagers, young adults and experienced competitors—are expected to take part.
Sport
Afghanistan U-17s draw 0-0 against Turkmenistan in CAFA campaign
Fans across the country can follow the action closely, with Afghanistan’s matches being screened live on Ariana Television. The next match will be on Thursday, 9 April when the team takes on Uzbekistan at 4:25 pm.
Afghanistan’s under-17 national football team played to a 0-0 draw against Turkmenistan in their second match of the 2026 CAFA U-17 Championship on Tuesday in Tashkent.
Despite determined efforts from both sides, neither team was able to find a breakthrough in a closely contested match, with Afghanistan securing their first point of the tournament.
Afghanistan entered the match looking to recover from a narrow 2-1 defeat to Kyrgyzstan in their opening fixture on Monday, making the result an important step in keeping their campaign on track.
With two matches remaining, Afghanistan will be aiming for strong performances to improve their position in the standings and challenge for a higher finish.
Fans across the country can follow the action closely, with Afghanistan’s matches being screened live on Ariana Television. The next match will be on Thursday, 9 April when the team takes on Uzbekistan at 4:25 pm.
Afghanistan’s final match will be on Saturday, 11 April against Tajikistan at 1:25 pm.
The tournament wraps up on April 13 and serves as a development stage for youth football in the region, offering players valuable international exposure while allowing national federations to assess rising talent.
Afghanistan’s youth teams are increasingly seen as central to the country’s long-term football ambitions. For many of the players, the CAFA U-17 Championship represents not only a chance to compete for silverware, but also an opportunity to showcase their abilities on a regional stage.
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