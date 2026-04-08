Sport
Snooker fever grows as Kabul prepares for Ariana Championship
To kick-start the event, officials from Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) are gearing up to sign the official production and broadcast agreement with the Afghanistan Billiards and Snooker Federation.
Anticipation is steadily building across Afghanistan as the Ariana Snooker Championship prepares to return to Kabul next month, with growing audience interest turning the tournament into one of the country’s most eagerly awaited sporting events.
Following the success of last year’s inaugural edition, which drew strong nationwide viewership, this year’s championship is already generating buzz among fans, players, and organizers alike.
Many viewers are expected to once again tune in from homes across the country, reflecting the rising popularity of snooker as a form of accessible and engaging entertainment.
Growing audience at home
Snooker has carved out a unique space in Afghan households, where televised matches look set to become a regular fixture for families and young fans. With limited access to large-scale live sporting events, the ability to watch high-level competition from home has helped fuel the sport’s appeal.
Broadcasters say last year’s tournament exceeded expectations in terms of audience engagement, with viewers following matches daily and discussing key moments across social circles and online platforms.
That momentum appears to be continuing, with early signs suggesting even higher viewership for the upcoming edition.
Building on growing appeal
Last year’s Ariana Snooker Championship marked a turning point for the sport in Afghanistan, showcasing local talent on a national stage and introducing a professionally produced tournament format.
The competition not only highlighted skilled players but also demonstrated the potential for snooker to attract a dedicated following, paving the way for its expansion as a mainstream sport.
Organizers are now aiming to build on that success by delivering a more competitive and widely watched tournament this year.
The growing excitement surrounding the championship reflects a broader trend: snooker is rapidly gaining ground in Afghanistan, particularly among younger players and audiences.
For many fans, the Ariana Snooker Championship represents more than just a tournament — it is an opportunity to connect with a sport that is increasingly becoming part of everyday life.
Looking Ahead
As the countdown to the championship continues, expectations are rising for another high-quality competition that captures the attention of viewers nationwide.
To kick-start the event, officials from Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) are gearing up to sign the official production and broadcast agreement with the Afghanistan Billiards and Snooker Federation.
The official signing ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at 2:00 pm in Kabul and will be broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), as well as on Ariana Sport’s Facebook and YouTube platforms.
The second edition of the competition will run from May 11 to May 22, 2026, over a 10-day period across two weeks. Matches will be broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television daily from 13:00 to 18:00.
Around 60 male players from across the country—including teenagers, young adults and experienced competitors—are expected to take part.
Sport
Afghanistan U-17s draw 0-0 against Turkmenistan in CAFA campaign
Fans across the country can follow the action closely, with Afghanistan’s matches being screened live on Ariana Television. The next match will be on Thursday, 9 April when the team takes on Uzbekistan at 4:25 pm.
Afghanistan’s under-17 national football team played to a 0-0 draw against Turkmenistan in their second match of the 2026 CAFA U-17 Championship on Tuesday in Tashkent.
Despite determined efforts from both sides, neither team was able to find a breakthrough in a closely contested match, with Afghanistan securing their first point of the tournament.
Afghanistan entered the match looking to recover from a narrow 2-1 defeat to Kyrgyzstan in their opening fixture on Monday, making the result an important step in keeping their campaign on track.
With two matches remaining, Afghanistan will be aiming for strong performances to improve their position in the standings and challenge for a higher finish.
Fans across the country can follow the action closely, with Afghanistan’s matches being screened live on Ariana Television. The next match will be on Thursday, 9 April when the team takes on Uzbekistan at 4:25 pm.
Afghanistan’s final match will be on Saturday, 11 April against Tajikistan at 1:25 pm.
The tournament wraps up on April 13 and serves as a development stage for youth football in the region, offering players valuable international exposure while allowing national federations to assess rising talent.
Afghanistan’s youth teams are increasingly seen as central to the country’s long-term football ambitions. For many of the players, the CAFA U-17 Championship represents not only a chance to compete for silverware, but also an opportunity to showcase their abilities on a regional stage.
Sport
Afghanistan U-17s open their CAFA campaign against Kyrgyzstan
The match is scheduled to begin at 1:25 p.m. Kabul time, with all of Afghanistan’s matches set to be broadcast live across the country on Ariana Television.
Afghanistan’s under-17 national football team will kick off their CAFA U-17 Championship 2026 campaign against Kyrgyzstan on Monday, as the regional competition gets underway in Tashkent.
The opening fixture represents a key early test for the young Afghan side, which is aiming to make a strong impression in a tournament widely regarded as an important platform for emerging football talent in Central Asia.
The match is scheduled to begin at 1:25 p.m. Kabul time, with all of Afghanistan’s matches set to be broadcast live across the country on Ariana Television.
Afghanistan head into the tournament with a squad of promising young players, and coaching staff will be looking for a confident start against a competitive Kyrgyz side. In short-format regional competitions, opening matches often carry added significance, with momentum and goal difference playing a decisive role in shaping standings.
Five teams — Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan — are competing in this year’s edition, which follows a round-robin format. Each team faces the others once, leaving little margin for error in a tightly packed schedule.
Afghanistan U-17 Match Schedule (Live on Ariana Television)
Monday, 6 April: Afghanistan vs Kyrgyzstan — 1:25 PM
Tuesday, 7 April: Afghanistan vs Turkmenistan — 4:25 PM
Thursday, 9 April: Afghanistan vs Uzbekistan — 4:25 PM
Saturday, 11 April: Afghanistan vs Tajikistan — 1:25 PM
Semifinals: TBC (if qualified)
Final: TBC (if qualified)
The tournament runs from April 6 to April 13 and serves as a development stage for youth football in the region, offering players valuable international exposure while allowing national federations to assess rising talent.
Afghanistan’s youth teams are increasingly seen as central to the country’s long-term football ambitions. For many of the players, the CAFA U-17 Championship represents not only a chance to compete for silverware, but also an opportunity to showcase their abilities on a regional stage.
A strong result in the opening match could provide Afghanistan with an early boost in confidence and set the tone for the rest of their campaign, as they look to establish themselves among Central Asia’s next generation of football talent.
Sport
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals go top as double-header delivers thrills
The first double-header day of IPL 2026 produced high drama and key shifts in the points table, with Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals climbing to the top two spots after registering important victories.
In the afternoon fixture, Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians to secure crucial points early in the tournament. Later in the evening, Rajasthan Royals edged past Gujarat Titans in a thrilling contest, sealing their second consecutive win and moving to the top of the standings.
Rajasthan posted an imposing total of 210/6 in their 20 overs, powered by impressive half-centuries from Dhruv Jurel, who scored 75 off 42 balls, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who added 55 off 36 deliveries.
In response, Gujarat Titans looked competitive for large parts of the chase, thanks to a classy 73 from Sai Sudharsan. However, after a strong start, their innings faltered dramatically. From a comfortable 107/1, they slipped to 133/5, losing momentum under pressure.
Late resistance from Kagiso Rabada (23 not out) and stand-in captain Rashid Khan (24) brought the equation down to 10 runs needed off the final over, setting up a tense finish.
But Rajasthan’s Tushar Deshpande delivered under pressure, producing a superb final over filled with pinpoint yorkers. Despite conceding an early wide, he restricted the Titans to just four runs, sealing a narrow six-run victory for the Royals.
The result marked Gujarat Titans’ second consecutive loss in the tournament, while Rajasthan Royals continued their strong start. With early momentum on their side, both Rajasthan and Delhi will aim to maintain their form as the competition intensifies.
The IPL continues to draw massive global audiences, and fans in Afghanistan can follow all the action live. Ariana Television Network (ATN) holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament in the country.
Matches are being aired live on Ariana Television, bringing every moment of the IPL directly to viewers. Fans are also encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News on social media for the latest updates, highlights and match coverage throughout the tournament.
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