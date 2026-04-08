Snooker fever grows as Kabul prepares for Ariana Championship

Anticipation is steadily building across Afghanistan as the Ariana Snooker Championship prepares to return to Kabul next month, with growing audience interest turning the tournament into one of the country’s most eagerly awaited sporting events.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural edition, which drew strong nationwide viewership, this year’s championship is already generating buzz among fans, players, and organizers alike.

Many viewers are expected to once again tune in from homes across the country, reflecting the rising popularity of snooker as a form of accessible and engaging entertainment.

Growing audience at home

Snooker has carved out a unique space in Afghan households, where televised matches look set to become a regular fixture for families and young fans. With limited access to large-scale live sporting events, the ability to watch high-level competition from home has helped fuel the sport’s appeal.

Broadcasters say last year’s tournament exceeded expectations in terms of audience engagement, with viewers following matches daily and discussing key moments across social circles and online platforms.

That momentum appears to be continuing, with early signs suggesting even higher viewership for the upcoming edition.

Building on growing appeal

Last year’s Ariana Snooker Championship marked a turning point for the sport in Afghanistan, showcasing local talent on a national stage and introducing a professionally produced tournament format.

The competition not only highlighted skilled players but also demonstrated the potential for snooker to attract a dedicated following, paving the way for its expansion as a mainstream sport.

Organizers are now aiming to build on that success by delivering a more competitive and widely watched tournament this year.

The growing excitement surrounding the championship reflects a broader trend: snooker is rapidly gaining ground in Afghanistan, particularly among younger players and audiences.

For many fans, the Ariana Snooker Championship represents more than just a tournament — it is an opportunity to connect with a sport that is increasingly becoming part of everyday life.

Looking Ahead

As the countdown to the championship continues, expectations are rising for another high-quality competition that captures the attention of viewers nationwide.

To kick-start the event, officials from Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) are gearing up to sign the official production and broadcast agreement with the Afghanistan Billiards and Snooker Federation.

The official signing ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at 2:00 pm in Kabul and will be broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), as well as on Ariana Sport’s Facebook and YouTube platforms.

The second edition of the competition will run from May 11 to May 22, 2026, over a 10-day period across two weeks. Matches will be broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television daily from 13:00 to 18:00.

Around 60 male players from across the country—including teenagers, young adults and experienced competitors—are expected to take part.