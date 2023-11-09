Sport
Afghanistan’s dazzling World Cup 2023 run captivates cricket
Afghanistan’s dream run in the Cricket World Cup includes victories against former champions England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Tuesday’s defeat to Australia may have dented their semi-final hopes, but the stunning campaign of players from a war-weary nation whose government nobody recognises has captured the cricketing world’s attention and brought joy to fans, BBC reported.
At the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, Afghanistan were poised to create another miracle.
The youthful team – 11 of their 15 players are under the age of 25 – playing only their third ODI World Cup, had Australia on the ropes. They had reduced the five-time world champions, chasing a target of 292, to a precarious 91-7, BBC reported.
But then the miracle changed hands. Braving cramps, Australia’s swashbuckling batter Glenn Maxwell took his team to a stunning win with an unbeaten double hundred, a feat of fearless hitting and human endurance.
“Really disappointed. Cricket is a funny game, it was unbelievable,” Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi told media after the match.
But it’s Afghanistan’s rise in one-day international cricket that has been more unbelievable for the team and their fans alike.
Before 2023, Afghanistan had secured only one victory across two World Cup tournaments after their qualification in 2015. Now they have won four, including one each against defending champions England and former winners Pakistan, where some of the Afghan players first encountered the game as refugees.
“Their progress has been sensational. What Afghanistan has done in 25 years, climbing from the bottom of the qualifying leagues to almost making it to the semis of a World Cup, other teams take 60-70 years,” Sidharth Monga, a senior cricket writer at ESPNcricinfo, told the BBC.
The team is operating in highly unusual circumstances – the flag they play under and the anthem they sing are of the former Afghan republic, which fell after the Islamic Emirate takeover in 2021.
But the IEA government now in power recognises the team and the Afghanistan Cricket Board gives credit to them too.
“They [the IEA] give us a free hand. Last year when we were facing financial difficulties, they gave us $1.2m,” Naseeb Khan, CEO of the board, told the BBC.
Despite the challenges, Afghanistan have made miracles happen at the World Cup. Like on Tuesday when 21-year-old Ibrahim Zadran became the first Afghan to score a World Cup century, hours after a pep talk from Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. Or when they pulled off a major upset by defeating England early in the tournament.
The team’s fairy-tale run proves they are not underdogs or just lucky; they can beat any country on a good day, says Raees Ahmadzai, a former Afghanistan captain who is now the team’s assistant coach, BBC reported.
“The way Afghans love the sport is almost divine and it’s that love which guides us,” he told the BBC.
Monga says that since the team was formed in 2001, Afghanistan have had an impressive bowling line-up which can restrict the opposition at different phases. But the biggest improvement has been their batting.
Afghanistan’s batters have displayed composure and maturity. They have built their innings slowly and calmly chased targets.
Consider the match against Pakistan when Afghanistan were chasing a decent score of 282 against a formidable bowling attack. After an explosive start, Shahidi played sedately through the middle of the innings, making sure to keep up with the run-rate without taking unnecessary risks. Afghanistan won by eight wickets, BBC stated.
“The beauty right now is that you can’t pick out three or four big stars, it’s a team where everyone is contributing. And their wins have not come as a shock. They have smoothly chased down totals,” Monga says.
The improvement comes from decades of hard work, aided by a growing domestic cricket structure and increasing international exposure, BBC’s Zoya Mateen writes.
Afghanistan has thousands of cricket clubs spread across 34 provinces which select talent at various levels, starting from school to T20 leagues. Domestic matches are played in five stadiums in Kabul, Jalalabad and Khost and some 15 smaller cricket grounds.
Half-a-dozen Afghan cricketers play in international T20 leagues along with smaller international tournaments in Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Caribbean.
Naseeb Khan of the Afghanistan Cricket Board says the team has benefited massively from thriving cricketing facilities in their own country.
Unlike earlier, when the cricketers mostly lived and trained in India and Dubai, he told the BBC the players now reside at home and train at “high-quality” facilities. “Every international player has to participate in our domestic events when they have no international commitments.”
The team’s ascent is also a sign of how far Afghanistan have come as a cricket-loving nation, Ahmadzai told BBC.
“We learned cricket in exile, with nothing but a twinkling of hope on our side. But this generation is a product of Afghanistan. We trained them there.”
Unlike India and Pakistan, cricket’s popularity in Afghanistan is more recent. Its earliest players learned the game as refugees in Pakistan after the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.
When they returned home, they brought the game with them but it wasn’t easy. The team has weathered years of war, bomb blasts and abductions of loved ones as they played.
“The fear never left us. Just like life itself, the game’s future hung in the balance,” Ahmadzai says.
Even in the 1990s, when the IEA first came to power, they did not stop men from playing cricket – cricketers were seen to be “more modestly dressed” compared with other athletes, Monga says.
Fast forward to now when the players have become celebrities at home, their posters on billboards and their on-field skills etched in the minds of young Afghans, including Ahmadzai’s son who dreams of bowling like star leg-spinner Rashid Khan one day, BBC’s Zoya Mateen writes.
Afghan fans say the team’s performance has given them a reason to dream again and the feeling is even more special for thousands of Afghans in India for whom the team’s performance is a rare source of happiness amid worries about the future.
“When there is cricket, there is hope, even for a weary nation like ours,” Farshid Mohammad, who moved to India three years ago, tells Mateen.
“When it comes to Afghanistan, my children only know about the doom and gloom there. The World Cup is our ray of hope,” Mohammad says.
But Mateen writes that it’s hard to say what comes next for the team. Ideally, they want to play more bilateral tournaments, but Monga says many boards might not want to play against Afghanistan because they don’t have a women’s team or structures to promote the sport among women.
Following Tuesday’s match, Afghanistan are sixth in the World Cup, with eight points from as many games. They have one match left against South Africa on Friday.
In conclusion, Mateen writes that clearly, Afghanistan is hoping for another miracle – but South Africa know they will need to be careful. The underdogs have proved so far that almost anything is possible.
Source: BBC
Sport
Afghan athlete wins gold at World Bodybuilding Championships
Afghanistan’s Ali Reza Asahi won gold at the World Bodybuilding Championships in the senior category in Seoul this week.
Afghanistan Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (AFBBF) officials said Thursday on social media that Asahi competed in the 90 kg category.
The federation added that Asahi was able to beat strong opponents from China, Japan, India and South Korea.
Asahi’s gold is the first ever for Afghanistan at these championships that were hosted by South Korea.
The World Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships said bodybuilders from 40 countries taking part. Afghanistan had three athletes taking part.
Sport
Incredible Maxwell takes Australia to improbable win, World Cup semis
Glenn Maxwell fought through cramps to smash an unbeaten 201 off 128 balls, single-handedly guiding Australia to an improbable three-wicket win over Afghanistan in a World Cup match on Tuesday and sealing the team’s spot in the semi-finals, Reuters reported.
Afghanistan appeared set for a famous victory against five-time champions Australia at the floodlit Wankhede Stadium, reducing them to 91 for seven wickets after setting them a victory target of 292.
But the Afghans then watched in disbelief as Maxwell launched an extraordinary counter-attack. With captain Pat Cummins for company, Maxwell took Australia past Afghanistan’s total of 291 for five wickets with 19 balls to spare.
The right-handed batsman suffered cramps after going past his fourth hundred in the 50-over format but laboured on, cutting down on running between the wickets to manage the pain and relying more on big hits.
In total, Maxwell hit 21 fours and 10 sixes during his knock – many of them on one leg and the last six sealed the victory and also brought up his double century, read the report.
“Horrific, I feel shocking,” said Maxwell. “It was quite hot when we were fielding, I haven’t done a whole lot of high intensity exercise in the heat. It got a hold of me today, I was lucky to stick it out until the end.”
Cummins remained unbeaten on 12 from 68 balls but more importantly added 202 for the unbroken eighth wicket partnership.
Afghanistan held numerous meetings on the ground but were unable to find a way to dislodge Maxwell, who was dropped on 33 by Mujeeb Ur Rahman off Noor Ahmad’s bowling.
Maxwell was also adjudged out leg before wicket in the same over against Noor but the batsman managed to successfully overturn the umpire’s decision on appeal.
“Really disappointed. Cricket is a funny game, it was unbelievable,” Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said.
“We were in the game. Our bowlers started really well, we dropped chances for the eighth wicket. Maxwell doesn’t stop, I have to give credit to him.”
Afghanistan seamers Naveen-ul-Haq and Azmatullah Omarzai had struck early blows with the ball to reduce Australia to 49-4 after opening batsman Ibrahim Zadran’s maiden World Cup hundred helped Afghanistan post a competitive total.
With Steve Smith missing from the side due to a bout of vertigo, Australia did not seem to have the batting depth to chase down the target and Rashid Khan’s two quick strikes seemed to have all but sealed the match in Afghanistan’s favour.
Tuesday’s victory took Australia to 12 points. They became the third team to reach the semi-finals with India and South Africa having already booked their spots, Reuters reported.
Zadran anchored the Afghan innings earlier with an unbeaten 129 from 143 balls after the South Asian side won the toss and elected to bat. The 21-year-old Zadran’s fifth hundred in the 50-overs format was studded with eight fours and three sixes.
All-rounder Rashid smashed an unbeaten 35 off 18 balls with three sixes and two fours to provide Afghanistan with some quick runs towards the end.
Sport
Afghanistan ‘here to fight’ for Cricket World Cup semi-final
Afghanistan faces the biggest match in its history on Tuesday when they take on five-time champions Australia in a match that will determine whether the team stays in the race for a place in the knockout stages of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
Tomorrow’s match, Tuesday 7 November, will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
If Afghanistan can win their two remaining matches at the World Cup, against Australia on Tuesday and South Africa on Friday, they will qualify for the semi-finals, but their task will not be easy.
But, Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi insists his side still has plenty of “fight” left in them ahead of Tuesday’s clash.
“We are a brave nation and we’ve shown that through cricket also,” Shahidi said on Monday.
“In such a short time, we’ve achieved a lot compared to other countries. And right now, we know the whole world is talking about our team’s performance.
“As a team also, we are happy for that. But I think as a captain, it’s not enough for me.”
The 29-year-old added: “Tomorrow is one of the important games for us. And we will not relax until we are on the plane back to our country.
“Until then, we will fight as a team,” he said.
Top-order batsman Shahid was clear what lay behind Afghanistan’s impressive World Cup showing. “Belief, hard work, and talent,” he said.
“At the beginning we had the belief, but for that we have to win. So, when we won against England, the belief rate became higher, higher then after Pakistan. And we are now not looking back. We are moving forward.”
Shahidi paid tribute to Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott, the former England batsman, for wanting the squad to be “more disciplined… on the field, off the field.”
Afghanistan’s recent performances have not only been appreciated at home but greatly appreciated by an Indian public whose own unbeaten side are already into the semi-finals.
“People back home like the way we are playing here right now, they are all feeling proud, and they are very happy for our achievements,” said Shahidi.
“And the Indian people have given us a lot of support throughout the tournament. One taxi driver, who took me on rides, didn’t take money from me. And that’s how people give us love here in India. So we are thankful for that.”
Monday’s net session at the Wankhede was made even more special for Afghanistan by a meeting with Sachin Tendulkar on the retired India batting great’s home ground, AFP reported.
“It’s the first time (we’ve met him),” said Shahidi. “And we are all excited because he’s a legend of the game.
“We were watching him on TV when he was a successful player — he was a role model for a lot of our players. So it’s exciting for the team, to see him and maybe learn from him.”
Afghanistan – no easy team to beat
According to ESPNcricinfo experts, there is no chance the Australians are heading to the Wankhede Stadium assuming Afghanistan will be an easy team to beat.
Afghanistan has won three matches in a row and have already taken down England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Netherlands as they push for a maiden semi-final berth.
The team however possesses the skill to expose Australia’s major weakness, with the spin quartet of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad capable of causing Australia’s batting line-up no end of problems. In addition, Afghanistan’s batting throughout the tournament has been excellent.
But while history and conditions are on Australia’s side as they look to lock in their spot in the last four there is one other thing to consider. This game, like the one in last year’s T20 World Cup has a slightly different undertone for Afghanistan than it does their opponents, ESPN reported.
Cricket Australia’s decision to cancel a Test between the two nations in November 2021 and a three-match ODI series in March 2023 for political reasons remains front of mind for some of the Afghanistan players. Afghanistan has been fueled by a desire to prove a point in this World Cup, a point about their standing in global cricket, and some added motivation certainly won’t hinder them.
Key Players:
Afghanistan – Rahmanullah Gurbaz
While skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (282) has the most runs for Afghanistan at the tournament, Gurbaz is not too far behind with a total of 234 runs at an average of 33.42.
But more importantly, Gurbaz has an ominous strike rate of 99.15 and a fast start during the Powerplay will be crucial for Afghanistan if they are to upset Australia.
Gurbaz scores quickly and, if he gets going early, is capable of putting pressure on the Australia bowlers and giving his side the ascendancy.
Australia – Adam Zampa
The Australia spinner has been a handful for opposition batters throughout the tournament and currently has a total of 19 wickets at an average of 17.15.
While Afghanistan have their own bevy of quality spinners, whether their batters can handle Zampa remains to be seen as the Australian has proven a class above in India thus far.
Zampa failed to pick up a wicket during Australia’s opening match at the tournament, but has since recorded a trio of four-wicket hauls and a pair of three-wicket hauls in an impressive stretch of leg-spin bowling.
Squads:
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.
Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.
For fans in Afghanistan
Ariana Television Network is the official broadcasting partner in Afghanistan and has the exclusive rights to broadcast and stream Cricket World Cup 2023 matches into the homes of fans, live, each day.
As we fight the global quest to Stop Piracy, we appeal to our fans in Afghanistan to tune in to Ariana Television or visit www.arianatelevision.com, and stream matches live.
Please don’t support pirate broadcasters and websites streaming pirated versions!
Afghanistan’s fixtures still to come, that will be broadcast live on Ariana Television are as follows:
• Afghanistan vs Australia: Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Mumbai
• Afghanistan vs South Africa
Tahawol: Iran, Tajikistan’s talks on Afghanistan discussed
Afghanistan’s Bayat Power the Proud Winner of Asian Power Award 2023
Afghanistan’s dazzling World Cup 2023 run captivates cricket
Saar: Acting IM’s reaction over forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan
Afghan athlete wins gold at World Bodybuilding Championships
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored
All the records Rohit Sharma broke during astonishing World Cup innings
Sri Lanka approves free tourist visa for seven countries
Thousands of people in Afghanistan protest against Israel’s Gaza bombardment
Tahawol: Iran, Tajikistan’s talks on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Acting IM’s reaction over forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan
Tahawol: Reactions over deadly Kabul bus blast discussed
Saar: Kakar’s reaction to IEA’s remarks discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan pressurizing Afghanistan by deporting migrants
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Hamas leader Haniyeh met Iran’s Khamenei in Iran, Hamas official says
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
NASA spacecraft discovers tiny moon around asteroid during close flyby
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran says Mossad drone attack foiled, 3 ‘agents’ arrested
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s opium cultivation drops by 95% this year: UNODC
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan wins Asian Open Taekwondo Championship
-
Latest News4 days ago
Uzbekistan’s president calls for stability in Afghanistan
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan ‘here to fight’ for Cricket World Cup semi-final
-
Climate Change3 days ago
Global Climate Change Week marked in Kabul