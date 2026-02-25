An Afghan child’s cry from Behsud, Nangarhar: “Take Me to My Mother”

A heartbreaking video from the Behsud district of Nangarhar has deeply moved viewers across social media, showing a young child desperately calling for his mother, sister, and brothers after surviving a Pakistani airstrike.

In the footage, the child—who narrowly escaped death—can be seen crying uncontrollably and begging to be taken to his family. Local residents try to comfort him, telling the child that his relatives are in hospital, but he continues to insist on seeing them, repeatedly calling their names and hoping to reunite with them.

Local sources say that two nights earlier, members of the child’s family were killed in an airstrike carried out by the military of Pakistan in the Behsud district.

The disturbing images once again highlight the severe toll of recent airstrikes on civilians—particularly children—raising serious questions about the protection of non-combatants and the human cost of ongoing military actions.