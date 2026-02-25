Latest News
An Afghan child’s cry from Behsud, Nangarhar: “Take Me to My Mother”
Local sources say that two nights earlier, members of the child’s family were killed in an airstrike carried out by the military of Pakistan in the Behsud district.
A heartbreaking video from the Behsud district of Nangarhar has deeply moved viewers across social media, showing a young child desperately calling for his mother, sister, and brothers after surviving a Pakistani airstrike.
In the footage, the child—who narrowly escaped death—can be seen crying uncontrollably and begging to be taken to his family. Local residents try to comfort him, telling the child that his relatives are in hospital, but he continues to insist on seeing them, repeatedly calling their names and hoping to reunite with them.
Local sources say that two nights earlier, members of the child’s family were killed in an airstrike carried out by the military of Pakistan in the Behsud district.
The disturbing images once again highlight the severe toll of recent airstrikes on civilians—particularly children—raising serious questions about the protection of non-combatants and the human cost of ongoing military actions.
Latest News
Turkey reaffirms support for Afghanistan’s health sector
Noor Jalal Jalali, the Minister of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has met with the Turkish Chargé d’Affaires to Kabul, Sadin Ay Yildiz, to discuss expanding cooperation in the health sector.
During the meeting, Noor Jalal Jalali thanked Turkey for its continued assistance and outlined key priorities, including the training of Afghan healthcare workers, expansion of medical services for children with congenital heart diseases, construction and equipping of district-level hospitals, and the launch and strengthening of pediatric neurosurgery services in Kabul.
The minister also emphasized the importance of Turkish medicines in Afghanistan’s healthcare system, stressing that quality standards and affordable pricing must be ensured.
For his part, Yildiz reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s health sector and said Ankara would work to provide equipment and facilities in line with the needs of the Ministry of Public Health. He also requested a detailed list of required medical equipment and resources to facilitate further cooperation.
Latest News
Bennett expresses concern over civilian casualties in Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan
In a post on X, Bennett said he was “deeply concerned by reports of numerous children and other civilians being killed following renewed conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan.”
Richard Bennett, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, has expressed grave concern over reports of civilian casualties following recent Pakistani military airstrikes inside Afghanistan.
In a post on X, Bennett said he was “deeply concerned by reports of numerous children and other civilians being killed following renewed conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan.” He called on both sides to exercise maximum restraint, ensure the protection of civilians, and comply fully with international law.
Pakistani forces carried out airstrikes late Saturday night and early Sunday morning targeting a religious seminary in Paktika province as well as residential areas in the Behsud district of Nangarhar province.
In Behsud, at least 13 members of a single family — including women and children — were reportedly killed, while nine others were injured. Five individuals are still said to be missing.
The comments come after the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed it had received credible reports of civilian harm resulting from Pakistani air operations conducted inside Afghanistan on 21–22 February.
Airstrikes in the Behsud and Khogyani districts of Nangarhar province, carried out between approximately 23:45 on 21 February and 00:15 on 22 February, reportedly left at least 13 civilians dead and seven others injured, including women and children.
Pakistani forces also struck Barmal and Urgun districts in Paktika province. In the Marghai area of Barmal district, an airstrike around 23:15 on 21 February reportedly hit a madrassa and partially damaged a nearby mosque.
UNAMA urged all parties to immediately halt hostilities, prioritize civilian protection, and uphold international humanitarian law — particularly the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution — to prevent further civilian casualties.
Latest News
Iran offers to mediate as tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan escalate
The spokesperson expressed hope that “good-faith dialogue” between Kabul and Islamabad would help defuse the crisis.
Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, said Tehran is deeply concerned about the rising tension between Kabul and Islamabad, warning that any further escalation could have consequences beyond the two neighboring states.
Speaking at a press conference, Baghaei said Iran stands ready to help prevent the situation from deteriorating. “We are concerned about this situation, and we have every right to be concerned, because both countries are our neighbors and Muslim nations. Any escalation between them will have repercussions beyond these two countries,” he said.
He stressed that Iran consistently advocates dialogue, restraint, and diplomatic engagement to resolve disputes. “Our constant advice is dialogue, self-restraint, and efforts to resolve differences through diplomatic means. We have also declared our readiness to use our good offices to help prevent further escalation,” Baghaei added.
The spokesperson expressed hope that “good-faith dialogue” between Kabul and Islamabad would help defuse the crisis.
His remarks come after Pakistan’s military carried out late-night airstrikes around midnight on Saturday, targeting areas in Khogyani, Ghani Khil, and Behsud districts of Nangarhar province, as well as Barmal district in Paktika province.
Local authorities said dozens of civilians, including women and children, were killed in the strikes.
In response, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense said it would deliver a “calculated response at an appropriate time.”
An Afghan child’s cry from Behsud, Nangarhar: “Take Me to My Mother”
Uzbekistan sets $5 billion trade target with Afghanistan
Trump pushes presidency reset in record 108-minute address to Congress
Tahawol: Reactions to Pakistan’s attacks on Afghanistan discussed
Richard Pybus appointed as head coach of Afghanistan’s national cricket team
AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026: Day One Review
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
AFC Futsal Asian Cup: Afghanistan to face Iran in crucial Group D clash
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
Afghanistan welcomes investment and technology partnerships with India
Tahawol: Reactions to Pakistan’s attacks on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Consequences of Pakistani attacks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Tahawol: Pakistan’s Attacks on Afghanistan Raise Serious Questions
Saar: Reactions to Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Repeat crimes by Pakistani military in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Mujahid: Afghanistan will target perpetrators, not civilians
-
Latest News4 days ago
Moldova bans Afghan airlines over safety concerns
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan vows retaliation after Pakistan launches air strikes
-
Latest News2 days ago
Russia estimates up to 23,000 terrorists present in Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
José Antonio Nogueira appointed new Afghanistan head football coach
-
Latest News2 days ago
IEA rejects Russia’s claims of foreign militants in Afghanistan
-
Latest News2 days ago
UNAMA reports civilian casualties from Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan
-
Latest News2 days ago
UK’s Reform party pledges visa ban affecting Afghanistan and five other states