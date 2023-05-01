Latest News
Cash-strapped Afghan sports car company suspends work
Mohammad Reza Ahmadi, the designer of a sports car made in Afghanistan, said in a video message posted to social media, that due to financial problems, they have been forced to stop work on their vehicle.
Ahmadi did not say when they hoped to resume work but stated the main reason for suspending operations was the lack of investors.
He said: “We thought that something would happen very well and that we would be able to attract investors very quickly, make us proud and go towards production, solve our problems and help the country, but unfortunately, attracting investors is a time-consuming process.
“From the beginning of our work, the problem we had was the [lack of] capital, which we always had and this problem was not solved for five years.”
Ahmadi said “only one part of the solution is in their hands and the other part is in the hands of investors.”
He also said they went into debt to build the sports car.
“Debt is putting so much pressure [on us] that we have to stop working for a while and go back to our old jobs. We are mold makers and we make molds for the detergent and food industries so that we can pay the debt and no longer disappoint the creditors,” said Ahmadi.
According to him, he is hopeful that work will soon resume on the sports car.
This car named “Helmet” was displayed on the roads of Kabul a few months ago and gained much attention both in the country and abroad. The car was designed and developed by NTOP and took five years to build at a cost of $60,000.
Guterres convenes meeting in Doha to discuss key issues in Afghanistan
UN Secretary-General António Guterres will be in Doha, Qatar, on Monday to host a two-day meeting on Afghanistan, bringing together special envoys from various countries.
The aim is to reinvigorate international engagement around key issues, such as human rights, in particular women’s and girls’ rights, inclusive governance, countering terrorism and drug trafficking.
“The meeting is intended to achieve a common understanding within the international community on how to engage with the Taliban (IEA) on these issues,” the UN said in a statement issued on Sunday.
Last week, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the decision to ban women from working for the organization, saying that it undermines human rights and humanitarian principles.
The 15-member body called for the “full, equal, meaningful and safe participation of women and girls in Afghanistan.”
China to resume issuing visas to Afghans
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says that the process of issuing visas to China to Afghan citizens will begin in two days, and that applications can be sent to the Chinese Embassy in Kabul.
At the same time, Kabul’s efforts for foreign investment in various sectors continues, the IEA said.
According to the Ministry of Energy and Water, it will try to provide facilities for foreign investment in the country.
Officials said that now, more so than ever before, investment opportunities are available in Afghanistan in the water and power sectors.
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) says that there should be a mechanism to attract investment and that there should be trust between investors and government institutions so that the efforts to attract investment are not wasted.
Experts say that in order for the Ministry of Energy and Water to attract foreign investment, it should ensure projects meet global standards so that foreign investors can invest in Afghanistan’s water sector in particular.
Meanwhile, the resumption of visa issuance for China comes after business owners have repeatedly called for the to happen – after China shut down the service 19 months ago.
Currently, the only two countries that are issuing visas as per usual in Afghanistan are Pakistan and Iran.
Natural disasters claim the lives of at least 1,000 Afghans in past year
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) says more than 1,000 people lost their lives and 2,000 people were injured in the past (1401) solar year due to natural disasters in Afghanistan.
Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesman for NDMA, said in a video that 40,000 houses were destroyed either completely or partially and 90,000 livestock killed.
“As a result of natural disasters in 1401 [solar] year, more than 1,000 people were martyred, more than 2,000 people were wounded, more than 40,000 residential houses were destroyed completely and partially,” said Rahimi.
“More than 90,000 livestock lost their lives and agricultural land was also destroyed.”
Rahimi has called on the world to fight climate change and to fulfill their obligations and help the countries that are most at risk from climate change.
Afghanistan meanwhile is one of the most at risk countries in terms of natural disasters brought on by climate change, and has one of the lowest levels of preparedness to deal with crises.
