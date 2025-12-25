Connect with us

International Sports

Dubai Capitals secure ILT20 play-off spot with win over Sharjah Warriorz

Published

2 hours ago

on

England batter Jordan Cox struck an unbeaten 61 as defending champions Dubai Capitals secured a six-wicket victory over Sharjah Warriorz to book their place in the International League T20 play-offs.

Cox’s 50-ball knock included six boundaries and a six, helping Capitals chase down a target of 135 with five deliveries remaining. Opener Shayan Jahangir also played a key role, scoring 51 from 39 balls.

Jahangir and Mohammad Nabi were both removed by Sikandar Raza, while Leus du Plooy departed cheaply, leaving Capitals at 114-4 in the 18th over. Cox then took charge to guide his team to victory.

Earlier, Sharjah Warriorz posted 134-8 from their allotted 20 overs, with West Indies batter Johnson Charles top-scoring with 43.

The Warriorz remain in contention for the final play-off spot alongside Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Meanwhile, Dubai Capitals can still finish second in the standings, giving them two opportunities to qualify for the final on 4 January.

Cricket fans across Afghanistan can watch the next ILT20 match between Sharjah Warriorz and Desert Vipers on Ariana Television tomorrow, Friday, December 26, from 7pm.

 
 
Related Topics:
Advertisement

International Sports

Ariana News to broadcast key AFC Champions League Two clash

The match will be played in Riyadh, where Al-Nassr will aim to make home advantage count following their strong performances earlier in the campaign.

Published

2 days ago

on

December 23, 2025

By

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr will take on Iraq’s Al-Zawraa in a crucial AFC Champions League Two group-stage encounter tomorrow, Wednesday December 24, as both sides look to strengthen their positions in the competition.

The match will be played in Riyadh, where Al-Nassr will aim to make home advantage count following their strong performances earlier in the campaign.

With a squad packed with international stars and attacking depth, the Saudi club will be targeting another positive result to move closer to qualification for the knockout stages.

Al-Zawraa, one of Iraq’s most successful clubs, arrive determined to bounce back and keep their continental hopes alive.

Known for their discipline and resilience, the Baghdad-based side will be looking to frustrate the hosts and capitalize on any opportunities on the counterattack.

The encounter is expected to draw significant attention from football fans across the region, as the AFC Champions League Two continues to showcase competitive clashes between leading clubs.

The match will be broadcast across Afghanistan live and exclusively on Ariana News from 8:30pm.

Continue Reading

International Sports

Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates register key wins in ILT20

Published

3 days ago

on

December 22, 2025

By

The Dubai Capitals secured a crucial six-wicket victory over the Gulf Giants at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Sunday, climbing to second place in the ILT20 standings and handing the Giants a fourth straight defeat.

Mustafizur Rahman starred with the ball, taking three wickets in a decisive over to help restrict the Giants to 156 all out, despite solid knocks from Azmatullah Omarzai (43) and James Vince (36).

In reply, Shayan Jahangir’s steady 48 and an unbeaten 47 from Rovman Powell guided the Capitals to victory with four balls to spare. Mohammad Nabi added a quick 25 not out to seal the chase.

In Dubai, MI Emirates continued their strong form with a composed four-wicket win over table-toppers Desert Vipers, registering their third consecutive victory of the season.

Shakib Al Hasan delivered an outstanding all-round performance, claiming 2 for 14 to limit the Vipers to 124 before anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 17. Kieron Pollard’s brisk 26 swung the momentum decisively as MI Emirates reached the target with 15 balls remaining.

Cricket fans across Afghanistan can watch the next ILT20 match between Sharjah Warriorz and MI Emirates on Ariana Television today, Monday, December 22, from 2pm.

Continue Reading

International Sports

ILT20: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders end Desert Vipers’ unbeaten run in dramatic one-run win

Published

1 week ago

on

December 17, 2025

By

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders handed Desert Vipers their first defeat of the season, clinching a dramatic one-run victory in a high-intensity clash at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The Knight Riders’ triumph was built around a commanding half-century from Liam Livingstone, whose 76 anchored the innings and powered the side to a competitive 181 for 5. The total proved just enough as the Knight Riders’ bowlers held their nerve in the closing overs to halt the table-topping Vipers.

Chasing 182, Desert Vipers made a strong start through an opening stand of 53 without loss between Fakhar Zaman and Max Holden. Fakhar struck 44 from 32 deliveries, while Holden impressed with a fluent 52 off 43 balls, reaching his half-century with six boundaries.

The momentum shifted in the middle overs when Andre Russell provided a crucial breakthrough, dismissing Holden in the 12th over. Russell struck again soon after to remove Fakhar, leaving the Vipers at 114 for 2 and under growing pressure. Sunil Narine tightened the screws with a miserly spell, conceding just 23 runs in his four overs.

Despite brief resistance from Hasan Nawaz, Khuzaima Tanveer and Sam Curran, wickets continued to fall at key moments. With 19 needed from the final two overs, Ajay Kumar held his nerve in the last over to defend 12 runs and seal a thrilling win for the Knight Riders.

Earlier, the Knight Riders recovered from a shaky start after slipping to 9 for 2 inside two overs. Alex Hales counterattacked with a brisk 25, but it was Livingstone and Alishan Sharafu who stabilized the innings with a vital 50-run partnership. Sherfane Rutherford’s late cameo, combined with Livingstone’s six fours and three sixes, ensured a strong finish.

Livingstone was named Player of the Match, calling the win “very important” for the team. Desert Vipers captain Lockie Ferguson admitted the loss was disappointing but praised the contest as a “great game of cricket.”

Cricket fans across Afghanistan can meanwhile tune in to Ariana Television today, Wednesday December 17, from 2pm to watch the next match, between Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!