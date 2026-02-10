Latest News
Doha process private sector meeting highlights growth and coordination in Afghanistan
The session was divided into two segments, focusing on growth and inclusion in the first part, and coordination and transparency in the second.
The 3rd session of the Doha Process Private Sector Working Group was held both in-person and online at Kabul’s Grand Hotel, hosted by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).
The meeting brought together representatives from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, including the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Industry and Commerce, Economy, Labor and Social Affairs, and the Central Bank, alongside UNAMA, UN agencies, international and regional organizations, as well as ambassadors, diplomats, and private sector experts.
Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate representatives shared achievements and progress since assuming governance, while participants acknowledged these efforts and highlighted their ongoing support for the private sector. All parties offered recommendations to address challenges and emphasized enhanced cooperation moving forward.
Economic Commission approves national policy for development of agriculture
At a regular meeting of the Economic Commission chaired by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, the National Policy for the Development of the Agriculture and Livestock Sector was approved.
According to a statement from the deputy PM’s office, the key objectives of the policy include the mechanization of the agriculture and livestock sector; development of agricultural, irrigation, and livestock research and extension systems; management of irrigation systems; support for investment in these sectors; and ensuring public access to high-quality agricultural and animal products.
During the same meeting, the development plan for the fish farming sector was also approved.
Under this plan, through private sector investment, 7,700 small, medium, and large fish production and farming facilities will be established on 6,500 hectares of land in various parts of the country.
The statement added that the implementation of this plan will create direct employment opportunities for 50,000 people and indirect employment for 250,000 others.
Afghan authorities prevent three forced marriages in Balkh, Kunar, and Parwan
Officials from Afghanistan’s Ministry for Virtue and Vice successfully intervened to stop three cases of forced marriage in the provinces of Balkh, Kunar, and Parwan, protecting women’s rights under Islamic law.
The cases involved families attempting to marry off their daughters against their will. After registering and reviewing the complaints, ministry officials acted swiftly to halt the marriages.
The families were summoned and advised on the importance of respecting women’s rights and the freedom to choose a spouse. Following the intervention, they pledged that all future marriages of their daughters would occur only with the women’s full consent.
The ministry said the actions reflect its ongoing commitment to safeguarding women’s rights and enforcing Islamic principles across Afghanistan.
IPL 2026: Franchise sales gather pace as global investors circle teams
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been put on the market by its current owner and is estimated to be worth up to $2 billion.
Developments off the field are drawing growing attention ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League season, with two franchises — Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals — formally up for sale and attracting interest from high-profile domestic and international investors.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), one of the league’s most recognisable teams, has been put on the market by its current owner, Diageo’s United Spirits Ltd, following a strategic review. The sale process is expected to be completed by the end of March 2026. Market estimates suggest the franchise could be valued at around $2 billion, reflecting the soaring commercial value of the IPL.
Several bidders have been shortlisted for RCB, including investment groups led by Indian industrialists, private equity firms and overseas sports owners. Among those reported to have shown interest is a consortium linked to the Glazer family, co-owners of English Premier League club Manchester United. Non-binding bids have already been submitted, with binding offers expected in the coming weeks.
Rajasthan Royals (RR), winners of the inaugural IPL title in 2008, are also in the process of being sold. A shortlist of potential buyers has been finalised, featuring a mix of Indian and international investors, including private equity firms, entrepreneurs and media-linked groups. The franchise is expected to attract a valuation of more than $1 billion, according to market estimates.
Final bids for Rajasthan Royals are anticipated in early March, while the RCB transaction is expected to move into its final phase later this month. Any change in ownership will require approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
The potential sales mark one of the most significant ownership shake-ups in IPL history and underline the league’s growing appeal as a global sports investment as preparations continue for the 2026 season.
