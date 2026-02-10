Doha process private sector meeting highlights growth and coordination in Afghanistan

The 3rd session of the Doha Process Private Sector Working Group was held both in-person and online at Kabul’s Grand Hotel, hosted by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

The meeting brought together representatives from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, including the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Industry and Commerce, Economy, Labor and Social Affairs, and the Central Bank, alongside UNAMA, UN agencies, international and regional organizations, as well as ambassadors, diplomats, and private sector experts.

The session was divided into two segments, focusing on growth and inclusion in the first part, and coordination and transparency in the second.

Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate representatives shared achievements and progress since assuming governance, while participants acknowledged these efforts and highlighted their ongoing support for the private sector. All parties offered recommendations to address challenges and emphasized enhanced cooperation moving forward.