FIFA announces hosts and groups for expanded FIFA Series 2026
Under the expanded format announced in November 2025, the FIFA Series 2026 will feature 12 groups of four teams each, to be played during the international match windows in March and April.
FIFA has confirmed the full list of hosts and group compositions for the expanded FIFA Series 2026 bringing together 48 national teams from all six confederations in one of the most inclusive international initiatives in global football.
Under the expanded format announced in November 2025, the FIFA Series 2026 will feature 12 groups of four teams each, to be played during the international match windows in March and April. The participating teams represent almost a quarter of FIFA’s 211 Member Associations, underscoring the growing scale and global reach of the competition.
Eleven FIFA Member Associations will host the events, with Rwanda staging two groups, bringing the total number of groups to 12.
The series includes nine men’s groups and three women’s groups, with competitions taking place across Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania, North America and South America.
The men’s groups will be hosted by Australia, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Rwanda and Uzbekistan, while the women’s groups will be staged in Brazil, Côte d’Ivoire and Thailand.
FIFA said the line-up highlights the truly global nature of the FIFA Series and its commitment to supporting both men’s and women’s national teams.
All matches in the FIFA Series 2026 will be broadcast globally, improving access for fans worldwide and increasing exposure for participating national teams, particularly those from emerging football nations.
The competition brings together teams with a wide range of competitive profiles.
On the men’s side, participants range from established teams such as Australia, currently ranked 26th in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, to developing nations like the US Virgin Islands, ranked 207th. In the women’s competition, teams include Brazil, ranked seventh globally, as well as Turks and Caicos Islands, ranked 194th.
Five men’s teams involved in the FIFA Series 2026 — Australia, Cabo Verde, Curaçao, New Zealand and Uzbekistan — have already qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, adding competitive relevance to the development-focused tournament.
Beyond on-field competition, FIFA said the series also supports off-field development, giving host and participating associations valuable experience in event delivery, referee development, competition organisation and operational planning under conditions similar to major international tournaments.
FIFA added that the FIFA Series 2026 aligns with its Strategic Objectives for the Global Game 2023–2027, offering cross-confederation competition without adding pressure to the international match calendar, while promoting technical growth, organisational development and global exchange. Match schedules for all events will be announced at a later date.
MEN’S GROUPS
Australia (AFC)
Australia (host)
Cameroon
China PR
Curaçao
Azerbaijan (UEFA)
Azerbaijan (host)
Oman
Sierra Leone
St Lucia
Indonesia (AFC)
Bulgaria
Indonesia (host)
Solomon Islands
St Kitts and Nevis
Kazakhstan (UEFA)
Comoros
Kazakhstan (host)
Kuwait
Namibia
New Zealand (OFC)
Cabo Verde
Chile
Finland
New Zealand (host)
Puerto Rico (Concacaf)
American Samoa
Guam
Puerto Rico (host)
US Virgin Islands
Rwanda(CAF) – Group A
Estonia
Grenada
Kenya
Rwanda (host)
Rwanda (CAF) – Group B
Aruba
Liechtenstein
Macau
Tanzania
Uzbekistan (AFC)
Gabon
Trinidad and Tobago
Uzbekistan (host)
Venezuela
Match schedules for all FIFA Series 2026 events will be announced in due course.
Winter Olympics 2026 just 18 days away as global countdown begins
The Games will be hosted across multiple venues in Italy, with competitions taking place in Milan, Cortina d'Ampezzo and surrounding alpine regions.
With just 18 days to go, anticipation is building ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, set to bring together the world’s top winter athletes for one of the biggest sporting events on the global calendar.
The Games will be hosted across multiple venues in Italy, with competitions taking place in Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo and surrounding alpine regions.
More than 2,900 athletes from over 90 countries are expected to compete across a wide range of winter sports, including alpine skiing, snowboarding, ice hockey, figure skating, speed skating and biathlon.
Organisers say final preparations are entering their last phase, with venues, athlete villages and transport systems undergoing final checks. Security measures have also been tightened as host cities prepare to welcome athletes, officials and spectators from around the world.
The 2026 edition will feature 116 medal events, including several new and expanded disciplines aimed at attracting younger audiences and increasing gender balance across competitions. Officials have described the Games as a celebration of sport, sustainability and international unity.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) has confirmed it will broadcast the Winter Olympics across Afghanistan, allowing fans to follow the action live and stay connected with one of the world’s premier sporting spectacles.
ATN officials said the coverage reflects a commitment to bringing major global sporting events to Afghan audiences, offering viewers access to international competition and inspiring young people through sport.
The Winter Olympics will officially open on February 6, with the opening ceremony expected to showcase Italian culture, history and innovation, before athletes take to the ice and snow in pursuit of Olympic glory.
As the countdown continues, sports fans across the world — including in Afghanistan — are preparing to tune in to witness moments of drama, achievement and international sportsmanship on the Olympic stage.
ATN secures broadcast rights to Carabao Cup semis across Afghanistan
Afghan football fans are set to be treated to a series of highly anticipated Carabao Cup matches starting Tuesday, as the competition reaches the decisive semi-final stage of the tournament.
The final four teams will battle over two legs for a coveted place in the final at Wembley, with the action broadcast live in Afghanistan Ariana Television Network (ATN).
The Carabao Cup, also known as the English League Cup (ELC), is regarded as one of the three major honours of the domestic football season in England.
The competition brings together 92 teams from the top four tiers of English football — the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two — offering a unique platform where giants of the game and lower-league sides compete in a straight knockout format.
After months of intense action, the tournament has now reached its semi-final round, featuring four teams that have successfully navigated a series of single-elimination ties.
Unlike earlier rounds, the semi-finals are played over two legs, with each team hosting one match, adding tactical depth and drama as aggregate scores determine who advances.
This stage of the competition traditionally delivers high-quality football, as clubs balance domestic league ambitions with the opportunity to secure early silverware and a place in a major final.
Who’s in the Semi-Finals
After an intense run of quarter-final fixtures, the four surviving sides in the competition are:
Manchester City — progressing after a strong quarter-final performance, including a standout goal that sealed their place in the last four.
Newcastle United — joining City in the semi-finals following victory in their knockout tie.
Chelsea — booked their place by defeating Cardiff City in the quarter-final and will face a Premier League rival next.
Arsenal — set to complete the semi-final line-up, awaiting the outcome of their quarter-final opponent to confirm their exact opponent.
Matchups and Schedule
The semi-final ties will be played over two legs, with the first legs scheduled for the week commencing 12 January 2026 and the second legs in the week beginning 2 February 2026. This two-leg format gives each club a home game and builds drama as aggregate scores decide who advances to the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium in March.
Defending champions Newcastle will face Manchester City, while Chelsea will take on Arsenal in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.
Newcastle will be at home in the first leg against City on January 13, while Chelsea will host the first leg of the two-legged semi-final at Stamford Bridge on January 14.
Meanwhile, the return legs take place the following month as Arsenal entertain Chelsea on February 3 and Newcastle travel to Man City on February 4.
The final will be played on March 22 and also broadcast live by ATN.
The Carabao Cup has often provided memorable moments and surprise results, reinforcing its reputation as one of English football’s most exciting knockout tournaments.
ATN’s live coverage on Ariana Television meanwhile ensures Afghan viewers can follow every goal, key moment and twist as the semi-final ties get underway.
With a place in the final on the line, fans can expect fast-paced, high-stakes football as the remaining contenders chase Carabao Cup glory.
World gears up for Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
Ariana Television Network (ATN) will bring the excitement live and free to Afghan viewers, offering full coverage of the Games’ opening ceremony, daily competitions, and highlights.
With just over a month to go, the world is gearing up for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, set to take place from 6 to 22 February 2026 across northern Italy.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) will bring the excitement live and free to Afghan viewers, offering full coverage of the Games’ opening ceremony, daily competitions, and highlights.
The 2026 Games are historic, being the first Winter Olympics to span multiple cities and regions. The opening ceremony will take place in Milan, Italy’s fashion and business capital, while the alpine town of Cortina d’Ampezzo, a former host of the 1956 Winter Olympics, will host many mountain-based competitions.
Other venues include Val di Fiemme, Anterselva, Livigno, and Bormio, providing world-class facilities for athletes and spectacular backdrops for viewers.
Athletes from over 90 countries, totaling more than 2,900 competitors, will take part in all traditional winter sports. Events include alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, biathlon, snowboarding, ice hockey, figure skating, speed skating, curling, and more, promising a fortnight of high-speed action, precision skill, and fierce international competition.
The Milano Cortina Games are also being hailed as one of the most sustainable Winter Olympics in history, with organizers prioritizing the use of existing venues and environmentally friendly infrastructure — a theme that resonates with the Olympic spirit of unity and excellence.
With the countdown now underway, Afghan sports fans can look forward to two weeks of Olympic drama and historic moments, all broadcast live by Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN). From thrilling downhill races to dazzling figure skating performances, ATN ensures viewers will not miss a single moment as the world’s best winter athletes compete for glory.
