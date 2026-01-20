FIFA announces hosts and groups for expanded FIFA Series 2026

FIFA has confirmed the full list of hosts and group compositions for the expanded FIFA Series 2026 bringing together 48 national teams from all six confederations in one of the most inclusive international initiatives in global football.

Under the expanded format announced in November 2025, the FIFA Series 2026 will feature 12 groups of four teams each, to be played during the international match windows in March and April. The participating teams represent almost a quarter of FIFA’s 211 Member Associations, underscoring the growing scale and global reach of the competition.

Eleven FIFA Member Associations will host the events, with Rwanda staging two groups, bringing the total number of groups to 12.

The series includes nine men’s groups and three women’s groups, with competitions taking place across Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania, North America and South America.

The men’s groups will be hosted by Australia, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Rwanda and Uzbekistan, while the women’s groups will be staged in Brazil, Côte d’Ivoire and Thailand.

FIFA said the line-up highlights the truly global nature of the FIFA Series and its commitment to supporting both men’s and women’s national teams.

All matches in the FIFA Series 2026 will be broadcast globally, improving access for fans worldwide and increasing exposure for participating national teams, particularly those from emerging football nations.

The competition brings together teams with a wide range of competitive profiles.

On the men’s side, participants range from established teams such as Australia, currently ranked 26th in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, to developing nations like the US Virgin Islands, ranked 207th. In the women’s competition, teams include Brazil, ranked seventh globally, as well as Turks and Caicos Islands, ranked 194th.

Five men’s teams involved in the FIFA Series 2026 — Australia, Cabo Verde, Curaçao, New Zealand and Uzbekistan — have already qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, adding competitive relevance to the development-focused tournament.

Beyond on-field competition, FIFA said the series also supports off-field development, giving host and participating associations valuable experience in event delivery, referee development, competition organisation and operational planning under conditions similar to major international tournaments.

FIFA added that the FIFA Series 2026 aligns with its Strategic Objectives for the Global Game 2023–2027, offering cross-confederation competition without adding pressure to the international match calendar, while promoting technical growth, organisational development and global exchange. Match schedules for all events will be announced at a later date.

MEN’S GROUPS

Australia (AFC)

Australia (host)

Cameroon

China PR

Curaçao

Azerbaijan (UEFA)

Azerbaijan (host)

Oman

Sierra Leone

St Lucia

Indonesia (AFC)

Bulgaria

Indonesia (host)

Solomon Islands

St Kitts and Nevis

Kazakhstan (UEFA)

Comoros

Kazakhstan (host)

Kuwait

Namibia

New Zealand (OFC)

Cabo Verde

Chile

Finland

New Zealand (host)

Puerto Rico (Concacaf)

American Samoa

Guam

Puerto Rico (host)

US Virgin Islands

Rwanda(CAF) – Group A

Estonia

Grenada

Kenya

Rwanda (host)

Rwanda (CAF) – Group B

Aruba

Liechtenstein

Macau

Tanzania

Uzbekistan (AFC)

Gabon

Trinidad and Tobago

Uzbekistan (host)

Venezuela

Match schedules for all FIFA Series 2026 events will be announced in due course.