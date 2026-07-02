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IEA PM reviews progress of Kabul–Jalalabad second highway project
Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has inspected the construction work of the second lane of the Kabul–Jalalabad highway, Arg said on Thursday.
According to Arg’s statement , the Prime Minister visited the project site earlier in the day and expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Ministry of Public Works, project officials, and private contracting companies involved in the construction process. He also issued directives for the timely and high-quality completion of the project.
Akhund said the completion of the highway would significantly improve transportation facilities, transit operations, passenger movement, and contribute to economic growth in the surrounding regions.
Officials report that construction work on the second section of the project, covering 32 kilometers from the Kabul side, is currently about 20 percent complete.
Meanwhile, work on the first 22-kilometer section from the Nangarhar side is also ongoing. Surveying and design work for the third section is being carried out by a private company, with construction expected to begin after completion of the preparatory phase.
The Kabul–Jalalabad second-lane highway is regarded as one of Afghanistan’s key transport and economic infrastructure projects and is being developed in three phases.
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IEA FM Muttaqi meets Iranian counterpart Araghchi in Tehran
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday in Tehran during an official visit.
According to Iranian media reports, the two diplomats discussed bilateral relations, recent regional developments, and issues of mutual interest.
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Afghan, Russian officials discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in Kabul
Senior officials from the foreign ministries of Afghanistan and Russia held consultations in Kabul, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation and strengthening regional engagement involving Afghanistan.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the meeting was held between A.V. Pavlovsky, Director of the Second Asia Department of Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Abdul Hai Qanit, Director of the Third Political Department at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The two sides discussed cooperation in the political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields, as well as ways to strengthen regional interaction with Afghanistan’s participation.
The consultations underscore ongoing diplomatic engagement between Moscow and Kabul as the two countries continue to explore closer cooperation on regional and bilateral issues.
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Landmines and unexploded ordnance kill, injure 175 in Afghanistan in first five months of 2026
UNOCHA spokesperson Olga Cherevko said Afghanistan ranks as the world’s third most affected country in terms of casualties caused by unexploded ordnance.
At least 175 people were killed or injured by landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) in Afghanistan between January and May 2026, with children accounting for 75 percent of the casualties, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said on Thursday.
In a post on X, UNOCHA warned that mine action programs in Afghanistan are facing a severe funding shortfall. The agency said $14.5 million is required to sustain demining operations this year, but only $3.6 million had been secured by June.
“Urgent support can prevent further casualties,” UNOCHA said, warning that funding shortages are threatening life-saving mine clearance activities across the country.
During a visit to eastern Afghanistan, UNOCHA spokesperson Olga Cherevko said Afghanistan ranks as the world’s third most affected country in terms of casualties caused by unexploded ordnance.
She said children account for around 80 percent of those casualties, while an average of 50 people are killed or injured every month by landmines and explosive remnants of war.
Cherevko said mine clearance and explosive ordnance risk education are essential to protecting communities by removing explosive hazards and raising public awareness.
However, she warned that many programs are being scaled back or suspended because of critical funding shortages despite the continuing threat.
“Every unexploded munition left in the ground puts another life at risk,” Cherevko said.
Afghanistan remains one of the world’s most heavily contaminated countries with landmines and explosive remnants of decades of conflict. Many hazardous areas are located near villages, farmland, schools and roads, placing civilians—particularly children—at constant risk. Humanitarian organizations say children are especially vulnerable because they often mistake unexploded ordnance for toys or scrap metal.
Figures released by Afghanistan’s National Disaster Preparedness Authority also highlight the scale of the problem. The authority recorded 225 landmine- and UXO-related incidents between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, resulting in 474 casualties, including 96 deaths and 378 injuries.
According to the authority, 321 of the victims were children and 153 were adults, while 380 were male and 94 were female. The eastern province of Kunar recorded the highest number of incidents, followed by Farah, with Nangarhar, Herat and Kandahar also among the hardest-hit provinces.
Humanitarian agencies have repeatedly warned that without additional donor funding, mine clearance operations and community risk education programs could be significantly reduced, increasing the danger to civilians and slowing efforts to make contaminated land safe for agriculture, housing and public use.
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IEA PM reviews progress of Kabul–Jalalabad second highway project
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