IEA’s higher education minister in Russia for Tatarstan forum
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) minister of higher education Nada Mohammad Nadim is heading a delegation to Russia where he will attend an education summit.
The invitation came from the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, the higher education ministry’s spokesman Ziaullah Hashimi said.
According to Hashimi, during his visit, Nadim is also expected to visit a number of universities around the country, along with several other cities in Russia.
“He will also meet with Afghan students currently residing in the country (Russia) to listen to their concerns regarding education,” Hashimi said.
A number of experts believe that such trips can have a positive effect on improving and reforming the curriculum, increasing the quota of scholarships for students, and also gaining better governance experience.
“Every trip that takes place adds to the world view and the heads of the Islamic Emirate can adopt new methods from these trips, and also in the current situation and what message the Minister of Higher Education can give to the world,” said Mohammad Asif Nang, former deputy minister of education.
“Travel by the minister of higher education can expand Afghanistan’s relations with the world and achievements by the minister of higher education in the education sector can be seen,” said Moen Chamkani, another education expert.
This trip comes amid an ongoing education ban on girls and women. While IEA officials have said that the government is working on reopening universities and high schools for girls, no timeline has been given.
24 people including 8 children die in Sar-e-Pul traffic accident
At least 24 people died in a traffic accident on Wednesday in Sar-e-Pul province of Afghanistan, local officials said.
Din Mohammad Nazari, the spokesman of the Sar-e-Pul Province Police Command, said eight children, 12 women and four men died in the accident.
According to Nazari the accident happened in Sayad Sarpul district on Wednesday afternoon when a passenger vehicle left the round.
Nazari said the accident was the result of careless driving.
US special envoy says reports of IEA crackdown on poppies are ‘credible’
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said on Wednesday that reports about the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) cracking down on poppy cultivation are “credible and important”.
West said in a tweet that “reports that the Taliban (IEA) have implemented policies to significantly decrease opium poppy production this year are credible and important.
“Every country in the region and beyond has a shared interest in an Afghanistan free of drugs,” he said.
His comments come after the BBC reported on Tuesday that an investigation by the media outlet found a marked decrease in poppy cultivation across Afghanistan this year.
The BBC reported that it traveled in Afghanistan – and used satellite analysis – to examine the effects of a decree issued in April 2022 by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada that the cultivation of poppies, from which opium, the key ingredient for the drug heroin can be extracted, was strictly prohibited.
The news outlet stated that IEA leaders appear to have been more successful cracking down on cultivation than anyone ever has.
“We found a huge fall in poppy growth in major opium-growing provinces, with one expert saying annual cultivation could be 80% down on last year. Less-profitable wheat crops have supplanted poppies in fields – and many farmers say they are suffering financially,” the report stated.
Provinces visited by the BBC included Nangarhar, Kandahar and Helmand. Studies of satellite images were also done.
“It is likely that cultivation will be less than 20% of what it was in 2022. The scale of the reduction will be unprecedented,” said David Mansfield, a leading expert on Afghanistan’s drugs trade, who is working with Alcis – a UK firm which specializes in satellite analysis.
Alcis’s analysis shows that poppy cultivation in Helmand has reduced by more than 99%. “The high resolution imagery of Helmand province shows that poppy cultivation is down to less than 1,000 hectares when it was 129,000 hectares the previous year,” said David Mansfield.
