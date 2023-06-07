IEA’s higher education minister in Russia for Tatarstan forum

(Last Updated On: June 7, 2023)

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) minister of higher education Nada Mohammad Nadim is heading a delegation to Russia where he will attend an education summit.

The invitation came from the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, the higher education ministry’s spokesman Ziaullah Hashimi said.

According to Hashimi, during his visit, Nadim is also expected to visit a number of universities around the country, along with several other cities in Russia.

“He will also meet with Afghan students currently residing in the country (Russia) to listen to their concerns regarding education,” Hashimi said.

A number of experts believe that such trips can have a positive effect on improving and reforming the curriculum, increasing the quota of scholarships for students, and also gaining better governance experience.

“Every trip that takes place adds to the world view and the heads of the Islamic Emirate can adopt new methods from these trips, and also in the current situation and what message the Minister of Higher Education can give to the world,” said Mohammad Asif Nang, former deputy minister of education.

“Travel by the minister of higher education can expand Afghanistan’s relations with the world and achievements by the minister of higher education in the education sector can be seen,” said Moen Chamkani, another education expert.

This trip comes amid an ongoing education ban on girls and women. While IEA officials have said that the government is working on reopening universities and high schools for girls, no timeline has been given.