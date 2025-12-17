ILT20: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders end Desert Vipers’ unbeaten run in dramatic one-run win

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders handed Desert Vipers their first defeat of the season, clinching a dramatic one-run victory in a high-intensity clash at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The Knight Riders’ triumph was built around a commanding half-century from Liam Livingstone, whose 76 anchored the innings and powered the side to a competitive 181 for 5. The total proved just enough as the Knight Riders’ bowlers held their nerve in the closing overs to halt the table-topping Vipers.

Chasing 182, Desert Vipers made a strong start through an opening stand of 53 without loss between Fakhar Zaman and Max Holden. Fakhar struck 44 from 32 deliveries, while Holden impressed with a fluent 52 off 43 balls, reaching his half-century with six boundaries.

The momentum shifted in the middle overs when Andre Russell provided a crucial breakthrough, dismissing Holden in the 12th over. Russell struck again soon after to remove Fakhar, leaving the Vipers at 114 for 2 and under growing pressure. Sunil Narine tightened the screws with a miserly spell, conceding just 23 runs in his four overs.

Despite brief resistance from Hasan Nawaz, Khuzaima Tanveer and Sam Curran, wickets continued to fall at key moments. With 19 needed from the final two overs, Ajay Kumar held his nerve in the last over to defend 12 runs and seal a thrilling win for the Knight Riders.

Earlier, the Knight Riders recovered from a shaky start after slipping to 9 for 2 inside two overs. Alex Hales counterattacked with a brisk 25, but it was Livingstone and Alishan Sharafu who stabilized the innings with a vital 50-run partnership. Sherfane Rutherford’s late cameo, combined with Livingstone’s six fours and three sixes, ensured a strong finish.

Livingstone was named Player of the Match, calling the win “very important” for the team. Desert Vipers captain Lockie Ferguson admitted the loss was disappointing but praised the contest as a “great game of cricket.”

