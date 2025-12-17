International Sports
ILT20: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders end Desert Vipers’ unbeaten run in dramatic one-run win
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders handed Desert Vipers their first defeat of the season, clinching a dramatic one-run victory in a high-intensity clash at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
The Knight Riders’ triumph was built around a commanding half-century from Liam Livingstone, whose 76 anchored the innings and powered the side to a competitive 181 for 5. The total proved just enough as the Knight Riders’ bowlers held their nerve in the closing overs to halt the table-topping Vipers.
Chasing 182, Desert Vipers made a strong start through an opening stand of 53 without loss between Fakhar Zaman and Max Holden. Fakhar struck 44 from 32 deliveries, while Holden impressed with a fluent 52 off 43 balls, reaching his half-century with six boundaries.
The momentum shifted in the middle overs when Andre Russell provided a crucial breakthrough, dismissing Holden in the 12th over. Russell struck again soon after to remove Fakhar, leaving the Vipers at 114 for 2 and under growing pressure. Sunil Narine tightened the screws with a miserly spell, conceding just 23 runs in his four overs.
Despite brief resistance from Hasan Nawaz, Khuzaima Tanveer and Sam Curran, wickets continued to fall at key moments. With 19 needed from the final two overs, Ajay Kumar held his nerve in the last over to defend 12 runs and seal a thrilling win for the Knight Riders.
Earlier, the Knight Riders recovered from a shaky start after slipping to 9 for 2 inside two overs. Alex Hales counterattacked with a brisk 25, but it was Livingstone and Alishan Sharafu who stabilized the innings with a vital 50-run partnership. Sherfane Rutherford’s late cameo, combined with Livingstone’s six fours and three sixes, ensured a strong finish.
Livingstone was named Player of the Match, calling the win “very important” for the team. Desert Vipers captain Lockie Ferguson admitted the loss was disappointing but praised the contest as a “great game of cricket.”
Cricket fans across Afghanistan can meanwhile tune in to Ariana Television today, Wednesday December 17, from 2pm to watch the next match, between Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates.
IPL 2026: Teams take shape after auction as franchises balance star power and depth
Big-money overseas signings, bold investments in uncapped Indian players and a renewed focus on squad depth were among the key themes to emerge.
The ten Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have finalized their squads for the 2026 season following a busy mini-auction, with teams taking contrasting approaches as they prepare for the new campaign.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) drew the most attention after spending a large portion of their purse on two uncapped players, Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, signalling a shift from their traditionally experience-driven strategy. While the additions of Akeal Hosein and Matt Henry offer tactical flexibility, questions remain over inexperience in the middle order and bowling unit.
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) largely retained their core, underlining confidence in a settled squad. The return of Venkatesh Iyer at a significantly lower price strengthens their top order, while Jacob Duffy and Mangesh Yadav add depth to the pace attack without disrupting team balance.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) adopted a more cautious approach despite having a healthy purse. Their standout buy was England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, but the exit of Mohammed Shami has left concerns over their pace resources. An inexperienced spin unit will also be tested across conditions.
Mumbai Indians (MI) entered the auction with few gaps to fill and focused on value buys. Securing Quinton de Kock at base price and adding more all-rounders has given MI flexibility, reinforcing their reputation as one of the most balanced squads in the league.
Gujarat Titans (GT) made minimal changes, with Jason Holder their most notable addition. Already well stocked in most departments, GT opted not to use their full overseas quota, backing squad continuity while still addressing depth concerns.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were the biggest spenders, headlined by the record-breaking ₹25.20 crore ($2.7 million) signing of Cameron Green. With Andre Russell transitioning into a coaching role, Green is expected to fill a major all-rounder void. KKR also strengthened their death bowling and wicketkeeping options, giving them one of the deepest squads on paper.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) focused on rebuilding their spin department, landing Ravi Bishnoi and adding two more wristspinners. The acquisition of Adam Milne bolsters their pace attack, though the lack of a proven all-rounder could be a concern.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) largely stood pat after a strong IPL 2025 campaign. Cooper Connolly was brought in to cover for Josh Inglis, while experienced bowlers provide insurance against injuries. Continuity remains their biggest strength.
Delhi Capitals (DC) assembled one of the most versatile squads, with multiple options across batting and bowling combinations. Their flexibility allows them to adapt line-ups to form and conditions, a factor that could prove decisive over a long season.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) addressed their bowling by adding Wanindu Hasaranga and Anrich Nortje but still appear top-heavy in batting. Injuries and availability issues among key players may shape their season.
With squads now locked in, attention turns to on-field execution. While some teams banked on stability, others gambled on fresh talent, setting the stage for another highly competitive IPL season when the tournament begins in March next year.
ATN secures broadcast rights for four major AFC sporting events
Fans in Afghanistan will be able to follow high-profile clashes between Asia’s football powerhouses live on Ariana Television.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured the exclusive media rights in Afghanistan to broadcast four major Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions, strengthening its sports portfolio and expanding access to top-tier regional football for Afghan audiences.
The tournaments will be broadcast from this month and will run through January and February 2026. Broadcasting dates and times still have to be finalized but details will be provided to fans as soon as possible.
Headlining the lineup is the AFC Champions League Elite 2025–26, Asia’s premier club competition. The tournament features the continent’s strongest teams and star players, following a revamped elite format designed to raise the level of competition and global appeal.
Fans in Afghanistan will be able to follow high-profile clashes between Asia’s football powerhouses live on Ariana Television.
ATN will also broadcast the 2025–26 AFC Champions League Two, the continent’s secondary club competition that provides emerging clubs with a major international platform. This tournament plays a crucial role in developing competitive depth across Asian football and offers fans a chance to watch rising teams and talents from across the region.
International football takes center stage with the AFC U23 Asian Cup, set to kick off on 6 January 2026. The tournament is one of Asia’s most important youth competitions, showcasing the next generation of football stars and often serving as a pathway to senior national teams and Olympic qualification.
Coverage of the event will give Afghan viewers insight into the future of Asian football.
Rounding out the package is the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026, the continent’s flagship futsal tournament. Known for its fast pace, technical brilliance, and passionate fan following, the competition brings together Asia’s best futsal nations and is a key qualifier for global futsal events.
With these acquisitions, ATN reaffirms its commitment to delivering premium international sports content to viewers across Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan has secured qualification for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026, underlining the country’s growing status among Asia’s leading futsal nations.
The national side qualified as Group H winners, earning a place in the 16-team finals alongside continental heavyweights such as hosts Indonesia, defending champions and 13-time winners Iran, and four-time champions Japan.
The tournament, scheduled from January 27 to February 7, 2026, will see Afghanistan test their progress against Asia’s elite, with the official draw set for November 5.
Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television Network websites and social media platforms for the latest updates, schedules, and coverage details on these exciting events.
ILT20: Desert Vipers qualify for playoffs with five-wicket win over Dubai Capitals
The Desert Vipers secured their place in the DP World ILT20 Season 4 playoffs after a thrilling five-wicket win against Dubai Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.
The victory also marked a record for the Vipers, who became the first team in DP World ILT20 history to win six consecutive matches.
Chasing 167, the Vipers were propelled by an all-round display from Sam Curran, who took two crucial wickets before smashing an unbeaten 52 off 33 balls, including two fours and three sixes.
Max Holden (34 off 22) set the tone at the start, while Hassan Nawaz contributed 31 off 17 to keep the chase on track. Dan Lawrence (20 off 15) and Shimron Hetmyer (18 off 17) also provided key support, ensuring the Vipers reached their target in 19.4 overs.
Earlier, the Capitals posted a competitive 166/4, led by Leus du Plooy’s 54 and a late blitz from Jordan Cox (49* off 30) and Dasun Shanaka (29* off 18), who added an unbroken 72-run partnership for the fourth wicket.
Curran’s earlier double strike, removing du Plooy and Rovman Powell in consecutive balls, proved pivotal in swinging momentum in favor of the Vipers.
Player of the match Sam Curran said after the match: “It’s satisfying to finish the job for the team. Every game teaches you something, and we want to carry this momentum into the playoffs.”
Capitals captain Dasun Shanaka acknowledged the Vipers’ strength, adding: “They have five genuine bowling options, which makes them very hard to contain. Another 10-15 runs might have made a difference, but credit to the Vipers for a solid performance.”
The Vipers also used the occasion to promote environmental awareness, sporting jerseys with “Biodiversity Stripes” highlighting wildlife decline over the last 50 years. Made entirely from recycled materials, the initiative reflects the team’s commitment to sustainability and encourages fans to engage in eco-friendly practices.
Sharjah Warriorz claim first win of season
In Sunday’s earlier match, Sharjah Warriorz claimed their first win of DP World ILT20 Season 4 with a thrilling six-run victory over MI Emirates at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Johnson Charles starred with the bat, scoring a composed 77 off 53 balls to set a challenging target of 175.
MI Emirates started strongly, with Jonny Bairstow (31 off 23) and Muhammad Waseem (44 off 29) putting on 54 for the first wicket in the powerplay. However, Sharjah’s stand-in skipper Sikander Raza and Junaid Siddique turned the game in the middle overs, taking two wickets each to derail the chase.
Nicholas Pooran’s late assault of 48 off 35 balls fell short, as Siddique restricted the final over to 18 runs.
Earlier, Charles and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (30 off 32) had built a strong 112-run opening partnership, giving the Warriorz a solid platform. Raza (29 off 22) and James Rew (24 off 14) provided late momentum, helping the team finish on 174/3.
Raza said after the match: “We knew we were always in the contest and just needed a bit more clarity and courage. Winning in a crunch game like this feels great.”
MI Emirates skipper Kieron Pollard acknowledged the fightback and said: “We lost by six runs, but the team showed character and battled hard.”
Cricket fans across Afghanistan can meanwhile tune in to Ariana Television today, Monday December 15, from 2pm to watch the next match, between Sharjah Warriors and Gulf Giants.
