Israel defense forces launch 10th wave of strikes on Tehran as Middle East conflict widens

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Wednesday it had launched a tenth wave of large-scale airstrikes on Tehran since the latest round of fighting with Iran began over the weekend, signaling a continued escalation in hostilities.

In a statement, the IDF said it was conducting “broad-scale strikes targeting Iranian regime terror targets in Tehran.” Earlier, the military said overnight operations focused on command centers allegedly used by Iran’s internal security forces and the Basij militia — units that have played key roles in suppressing domestic unrest.

The Israeli military said dozens of munitions were dropped on what it described as four main sites in the Iranian capital, including two Basij command centers, an internal security command center, and a riot suppression headquarters.

Residents in northern Tehran reported hearing heavy explosions overnight. Iranian state media also acknowledged blasts in several areas, including near Isfahan, where images showed a large plume of dark smoke rising above the city.

France deploys Rafale jets to UAE

As the conflict spreads across the region, France announced it has deployed Rafale fighter jets to protect its military bases in the United Arab Emirates.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said the aircraft conducted airspace security operations over French installations. While Paris has criticized the initial U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran as falling outside international legal frameworks, it has simultaneously reinforced its regional military posture.

France has also positioned its nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and accompanying escort vessels in the Mediterranean, reflecting concerns that the confrontation could draw in additional actors.

Broader regional fallout

The conflict, which erupted Saturday following coordinated U.S.-Israeli strikes reportedly targeting senior Iranian leadership figures, has triggered heightened alerts across the Middle East.

Several countries have reinforced air defenses, restricted airspace, and warned of potential retaliatory drone or missile attacks.

Oil markets have reacted sharply to fears of disruption in the Gulf, while diplomatic efforts to de-escalate remain limited. Regional governments are urging restraint, but military activity has continued across multiple fronts.

The targeting of Iran’s domestic security infrastructure suggests Israel is broadening its objectives beyond military and strategic facilities to include institutions central to Tehran’s internal control apparatus.

With both sides showing no immediate signs of backing down, analysts warn the confrontation risks evolving into a protracted regional war, with significant implications for global energy supplies, security alliances, and civilian populations across the Middle East.

New attack on giant Saudi oil refinery

Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry on Wednesday meanwhile confirmed that there had been another attack on the giant oil-refining facility of Ras Tanura.

Initial assessments showed it was a drone attack, and there was no damage, the ministry said.

Ras Tanura has been shut since an initial attack on Monday.

“Satellite imagery suggests repairs could take several weeks,” said Richard Bronze at consultancy Energy Aspects, Financial Times reports.