Latest News
Israeli fire kills nine people in Gaza, including a child and journalist, medics say
Al Jazeera said Wishah, a cameraman, was killed in what the network called a “heinous crime,” about two months after his brother, Mohammed Wishah, also an Al Jazeera journalist, was killed by the Israeli military.
Israeli strikes and gunfire killed at least nine people, including a child and a journalist from Al Jazeera, in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, health officials said.
An Israeli airstrike killed four Palestinians, including two women and a child, in an apartment building in Gaza City, health officials said. The attack on the building in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City destroyed the apartment and wounded several other people, medics added, Reuters reported.
The Israeli military said it struck a militant, without elaborating.
In another incident, Israeli forces shot and killed a woman in Beit Lahiya town further north, medics said. An Israeli airstrike killed at least one person and wounded eight others in Khan Younis, south of the enclave.
Later on Saturday, an Israeli airstrike killed three people, medics said, including Ahmed Wishah, a journalist working for Al Jazeera, in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Al Jazeera said Wishah, a cameraman, was killed in what the network called a “heinous crime,” about two months after his brother, Mohammed Wishah, also an Al Jazeera journalist, was killed by the Israeli military.
The Palestinian Journalist Syndicate condemned Wishah’s killing on Saturday and called for Israeli leaders to be held accountable for such attacks, which have killed nearly 300 Palestinian journalists since the war began in October 2023.
Israel has often claimed without evidence that the journalists it has targeted in Gaza were linked to militants, including Hamas.
The Israeli military said in a statement it killed a Hamas militant, who posed a threat and served as an Al Jazeera photojournalist. It did not provide evidence. It said Wishah served as a “sniper,” adding that he was killed along with two other Hamas militants.
It had also accused the brother it killed in April of being a senior Hamas armed operative. Hamas and Al Jazeera denied that Wishah had any affiliation with the group.
“Al Jazeera Media Network condemns the deliberate killing of its Al Jazeera Mubasher Channel’s cameraman Ahmed Wishah by Israeli occupation forces today, Saturday 20 June, in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip,” Al Jazeera said in a statement.
The latest killing raised the number of Al Jazeera journalists killed by Israel in Gaza since October 2023 to 12, Al Jazeera said.
An October ceasefire has halted major fighting between Hamas and Israel, but it has not ended Israeli attacks.
Gaza’s health ministry said more than 1,010 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli fire since the ceasefire. Militants killed four Israeli soldiers in Gaza over the same period.
Israel says its strikes are aimed at thwarting imminent attacks by Hamas and other militants. Hamas rarely discloses information about the deaths of its fighters.
Israel and Hamas remain deadlocked over how to proceed with the next stage of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan, which involves Hamas laying down its arms and Israeli withdrawals.
Talks held by mediators Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and Trump’s Board of Peace envoy for Gaza, Nickolay Mladenov, over the implementation of the second phase of Trump’s Gaza plan, have not yet reached an agreement, sources close to the talks said.
Israel says Hamas must cede power in Gaza, disarm, and play no role in the future governance of the enclave. Hamas links any full disarmament to launching a political track towards establishing a Palestinian state.
Hamas-led fighters killed 1,200 people during their cross-border attack into Israel on October 7, 2023, according to Israeli tallies. The Gaza health ministry said more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory since then.
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Germany could charter three deportation flights to Afghanistan a month
As the German government does not recognize the Islamic Emirate authorities in Kabul, the talks are referred to in Germany as taking place at a “technical level.”
German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt is planning a significant rise in the number of deportation flights to Afghanistan.
“Three charter flights per month are possible in future,” a ministerial spokeswoman told dpa in Berlin following reports in the Sunday media.
“In addition, individual repatriations using commercial flights are possible at all times,” the spokeswoman added.
The expansion follows talks between Interior Ministry representatives and the Islamic Emirate.
As the German government does not recognize the Islamic Emirate authorities in Kabul, the talks are referred to in Germany as taking place at a “technical level.”
Germany recently repatriated 32 Afghans by charter flight. The deported included men convicted of crimes, including murder, rape, sexual abuse, child abuse, drug dealing and extortion.
“Those abusing our protection and committing serious crimes here have to seek their futures in their home country,” Dobrindt told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.
International Sports
FIFA Fan Festival tops 2 million visitors so far during World Cup 2026
Fan Festival venues have become major gathering points for supporters eager to watch matches on giant screens while enjoying live entertainment, cultural activities and local cuisine.
The FIFA Fan Festival has welcomed more than two million visitors across North America during the opening phase of the FIFA World Cup 2026, underlining the tournament’s growing popularity and festive atmosphere beyond the stadiums.
According to FIFA, the milestone was reached after the first 24 matches of the competition, with 1,992,302 visitors recorded across the 13 Host Cities before crowds pushed attendance beyond the two-million mark on Thursday.
Fan Festival venues have become major gathering points for supporters eager to watch matches on giant screens while enjoying live entertainment, cultural activities and local cuisine.
Mexico’s host cities have attracted the largest crowds so far. Mexico City’s iconic Zócalo has welcomed more than 527,000 visitors, while Monterrey and Guadalajara have drawn approximately 245,000 and 218,000 fans respectively. Venues across Canada and the United States have also reported strong attendance, with many operating at full capacity throughout the tournament’s opening week.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised the success of the initiative, describing the FIFA Fan Festival as a key part of the tournament experience. He said the goal was to create spaces where local residents and visiting supporters could come together to celebrate football, enjoy entertainment and experience the culture of the host nations.
The tournament’s opening days saw large crowds gather across North America. Thousands of fans packed Mexico City’s Zócalo on the opening day to watch co-host Mexico begin its World Cup campaign with a victory, while similar scenes unfolded in Monterrey and Guadalajara.
The excitement followed special Countdown Concert events held in Mexico City, Los Angeles and Toronto, featuring performances by artists including Bryan Adams, The Beaches, Nora Fatehi, Vegedream, AHI and Wyclef Jean.
As Canada and the United States opened their World Cup campaigns with positive results, Fan Festival venues across both countries quickly filled to capacity.
Since then, host cities including Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Miami, Philadelphia and Vancouver have staged packed events featuring music, cultural showcases and football celebrations.
High-profile performances from artists such as Luis Fonsi, Pitbull, Jessie Reyez and Summer Walker have helped attract large audiences, while FIFA has announced an extensive programme of entertainment for the remainder of the tournament.
Upcoming performances are expected from Ludacris, Killer Mike, CeeLo Green, Davido, Mötley Crüe, The All-American Rejects, Flo Rida, Ashanti, Ja Rule and The Chainsmokers.
With the FIFA World Cup 2026 set to continue until 19 July, organisers expect millions more supporters to visit the FIFA Fan Festival venues, making them a central part of the tournament’s celebration across Canada, Mexico and the United States.
Latest News
Turkish report uncovers ISIS-K media unit in Pakistan’s Balochistan
Kazancı, who used the aliases Abu Ubeyde and Abu Ibrahim, reportedly became radicalized in Konya before leaving Turkey. In testimony to Turkish authorities, he said he was not assigned to combat duties and instead volunteered to work in a media office that produced Turkish-language propaganda materials for ISIS-K.
The report identifies Balochistan as a key area of ISIS-K activity. Areas including Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Bolan and Sibi have been mentioned news reports in connection with ISIS-K camps and infrastructure.
According to Kısa Dalga, Kazancı stated that he prepared Turkish-language posters and propaganda content while working in a media unit located in the mountainous regions of Balochistan.
The report also highlights the case of Özgür Altun, known as Abu Yasir al-Turki, who was arrested last year in a joint operation conducted by Turkish and Pakistani intelligence agencies near the Durand Line. Security sources cited by the publication described Altun as a key figure involved in ISIS-K’s Turkish-language propaganda efforts, recruitment activities and the facilitation of travel routes into the region.
Kazancı told investigators that he never met Altun in person and communicated only through the messaging application Telegram.
According to his testimony, Kazancı eventually decided to leave the organization after struggling to adapt to life in the region. He told investigators that he missed his family and planned to return to Turkey through Iran.
The report states that Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) tracked Kazancı while he was moving through the mountainous areas of Balochistan and later transferred him to Turkey, where he was arrested and imprisoned following court proceedings.
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