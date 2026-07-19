Khalilzad warns premature US withdrawal could create security vacuum in Iraq

Former U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Zalmay Khalilzad has said any withdrawal of American forces from Iraq should be based on conditions on the ground rather than a fixed timeline, warning that a security vacuum would not benefit Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, or the United States.

In an interview with Kurdistan24, Khalilzad said Iraq has strong potential to attract U.S. investment under the country’s new prime minister, who is focused on business, trade and economic cooperation. However, he stressed that lasting security remains essential for attracting foreign investors.

He said ongoing discussions between Baghdad and Washington cover both economic cooperation and security arrangements, including the planned withdrawal of U.S. forces by the end of September.

“We will have to see what the impact that will have,” he said. “Will the militias disarm? Will the security environment be such that the neighbors do not interfere in Iraqi security affairs and make things difficult? These are important questions.”

Khalilzad said any decision on reducing or withdrawing troops should depend on whether security conditions improve, including whether armed groups disarm and neighboring countries refrain from interfering in Iraq’s affairs.

“I personally think that we have to be condition-driven,” he said. “If the conditions are such that it’s safe to reduce or adjust or withdraw, one should do it.”

However, he warned against a withdrawal that creates new security risks.

“It’s not in Iraq’s interest or in our interest or Kurdistan’s interest for a security vacuum to be established where there are security challenges that remain,” Khalilzad said.

Khalilzad also described Iraq’s current security environment as “very difficult” but said the country’s long-term economic prospects remain promising if stability can be maintained.