Ministries of Public Health and Higher Education sign cooperation agreement

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has convened a new round of Doha Process Working Group meetings focusing on counter-narcotics and private sector development.

The meetings, held in Kabul on February 3 and 9, brought together representatives of UN member states and international organizations, officials of the Islamic Emirate, and subject-matter experts.

According to UNAMA, discussions in the counter-narcotics working group centered on efforts by Islamic Emirate authorities and the international community to support alternative livelihoods for Afghans previously dependent on poppy cultivation and the illicit opium trade. Participants also reviewed drug-use prevention and treatment initiatives, as well as law-enforcement measures to curb narcotics production and trafficking.

The private sector working group focused on job creation and entrepreneurship, with particular attention to women’s participation in the private sector, market integration, access to finance, and the development of private banking and financial infrastructure.

UNAMA said both working groups identified priority areas for enhanced engagement and explored more effective and sustainable approaches to supporting Afghan men and women. Participants also examined the linkages between the two areas, noting that private sector development is a key source of livelihoods, while counter-narcotics efforts contribute to Afghanistan’s economic and social stability.

The working groups were established following the third Meeting of Special Envoys held in Doha, Qatar, in June and July 2024, in line with recommendations of the Independent Assessment endorsed by the UN Security Council. The process aims to promote more coherent, coordinated, and structured engagement with Afghanistan’s de facto authorities for the benefit of the Afghan people.

UNAMA added that stakeholders engage in the working groups on an ongoing basis, with full-format meetings convened periodically. Since their establishment, the groups have improved information-sharing, helped mobilize additional resources, and facilitated expert exchanges to strengthen support for the Afghan people.