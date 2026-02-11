US Vice President praises Azerbaijan’s role in Afghanistan war

US Vice President J.D. Vance has praised Azerbaijan’s contribution during the war in Afghanistan, describing the partnership between Washington and Baku as highly significant.

Speaking during a joint meeting and press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Vance conveyed the respect of the US President to both Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan. He said the relationship between the two countries has been “an underestimated but very, very important partnership and friendship” for the United States.

Vance noted that many Americans may not be aware that Azerbaijani forces were among the last to leave Afghanistan.

He highlighted Azerbaijan’s supportive role in the global war on terrorism, stating that its troops fought alongside US forces in Afghanistan.

The US Vice President emphasized that Washington seeks not only to express appreciation for Azerbaijan’s past cooperation but also to turn the page and open a new chapter in bilateral relations between the two countries.