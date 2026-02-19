As the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano‑Cortina, Italy, enters the final days, the race for medals has featured standout performances from a wide range of nations, with Norway firmly at the top of the standings.

After competitions on Wednesday, February 18, Norway is leading the medal table with 15 gold, 8 silver, and 10 bronze medals for a total of 33.

Italy, the host nation, trails in second with nine golds and 26 medals overall, followed closely by the United States with 24 medals.

Several countries have delivered impressive displays across multiple disciplines. France and the Netherlands have each tallied six gold medals, while Sweden and Germany have also racked up strong overall totals.

Japan has collected notable success in events ranging from skating to skiing, contributing to a competitive and diverse leaderboard.

The Games have featured memorable individual and team efforts, including electric speed skating showings and alpine skiing thrills that have captured global attention. With multiple events still to be decided, the final medal tally remains open as athletes push toward the closing ceremony.

In Afghanistan, coverage of the Winter Olympics is being brought to viewers by Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), which holds the exclusive broadcast rights for the Games in the country.

The event is being aired live on Ariana Television, and fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News on social media for schedules, results, and updates throughout the remainder of the Olympics.