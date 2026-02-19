International Sports
Norway continues to lead medal race as 2026 Winter Olympics continue in Italy
As the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano‑Cortina, Italy, enters the final days, the race for medals has featured standout performances from a wide range of nations, with Norway firmly at the top of the standings.
After competitions on Wednesday, February 18, Norway is leading the medal table with 15 gold, 8 silver, and 10 bronze medals for a total of 33.
Italy, the host nation, trails in second with nine golds and 26 medals overall, followed closely by the United States with 24 medals.
Several countries have delivered impressive displays across multiple disciplines. France and the Netherlands have each tallied six gold medals, while Sweden and Germany have also racked up strong overall totals.
The Games have featured memorable individual and team efforts, including electric speed skating showings and alpine skiing thrills that have captured global attention. With multiple events still to be decided, the final medal tally remains open as athletes push toward the closing ceremony.
In Afghanistan, coverage of the Winter Olympics is being brought to viewers by Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), which holds the exclusive broadcast rights for the Games in the country.
The event is being aired live on Ariana Television, and fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News on social media for schedules, results, and updates throughout the remainder of the Olympics.
Winter Olympics showcase standout stars as medal race intensifies
The Winter Olympics continue to deliver high drama, exceptional athleticism and tightly contested medal races as competition unfolds across ice rinks and snow-covered venues and several nations have produced outstanding performances so far.
Norway has reaffirmed its status as a winter sports powerhouse, dominating cross-country skiing and biathlon events through a combination of endurance, tactical racing and experience.
Germany has also been particularly strong in sliding sports, speed skating and biathlon, collecting medals through consistent podium finishes. The United States has impressed in freestyle skiing, snowboarding and figure skating, where both established stars and emerging talents have delivered medal-winning performances.
China has also made its presence felt, especially in short-track speed skating and freestyle disciplines, securing key victories and podium places.
Individual athletes have provided some of the most memorable moments of the Games.
Alpine skiing has produced blistering runs decided by the narrowest of margins, while figure skating audiences have been captivated by emotionally charged routines paired with technical precision.
In freestyle events, athletes pushing the limits with high-difficulty aerials have thrilled fans, though risky attempts have also led to dramatic falls, highlighting the fine line between glory and disappointment.
Germany follows closely with nine gold, eight silver and five bronze for a total of 22 medals.
The United States has secured eight gold medals, nine silver and seven bronze, totaling 24.
China has collected seven gold, six silver and five bronze medals, while Canada has earned six gold, five silver and eight bronze, bringing its total to 19 medals.
Fans across Afghanistan can watch all the excitement live, as Ariana Television Network holds exclusive broadcast rights for the Winter Olympics in the country, providing comprehensive nationwide coverage of the event.
Viewers are encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television on social media for updated broadcast schedules, highlights and the latest results as the Games progress, with many major events still to come.
Thrills and spills mark action-packed Winter Olympics weekend
A weekend of high drama, breathtaking performances and heart-stopping moments electrified fans at the Winter Olympics, as athletes from around the world pushed the limits of speed, strength and skill across ice and snow.
From razor-thin finishes on the skating track to daring aerials in freestyle skiing and snowboarding, the past few days delivered a showcase of both triumph and heartbreak. Several medal races were decided by fractions of a second, while unexpected falls and weather-challenged runs added to the unpredictability that has defined this year’s Games.
Figure skating captivated audiences with emotional, technically demanding routines, while alpine skiing and snowboard events produced dramatic spills that tested athletes’ resilience and resolve. Meanwhile, ice hockey clashes intensified as teams battled for crucial positioning heading into the next phase of competition.
Fans across Afghanistan can follow every twist and turn of the Winter Olympics, with daily coverage broadcast exclusively nationwide on Ariana Television. The network is bringing live events, highlights and expert commentary directly to viewers, ensuring Afghan audiences don’t miss a moment of the global spectacle.
Viewers are also encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television on social media for the latest updates, highlights and regularly updated broadcast schedules as the Games continue.
AFC Champions League Elite delivers key results as race for knockout stage intensifies
The AFC Champions League Elite continued on Tuesday, February 10, with four crucial matches that further shaped the standings in Asia’s premier club competition, as teams battle for places in the knockout rounds.
The AFC Champions League Elite is the top tier of Asian club football, bringing together the continent’s strongest teams in a league-phase format before progressing to the Round of 16 and the knockout stages later in the season.
Vissel Kobe continued their impressive campaign with a composed 2–0 win against FC Seoul, reinforcing their push near the top of the standings.
Elsewhere, Buriram United picked up a vital 1–0 away victory over Chengdu Rongcheng, a result that keeps the Thai side firmly in contention for a place in the Round of 16.
Machida Zelvia also enjoyed a successful night on the road, defeating Shanghai Shenhua 2–0 to boost their hopes of progressing from the league phase.
The competition continues on Wednesday with more decisive fixtures on the schedule. Gangwon FC face Shanghai Port in a clash where both sides will be looking to secure valuable points, while Ulsan HD FC host Melbourne City FC in a high-profile encounter with major implications for the standings.
All AFC Champions League Elite matches are being broadcast exclusively in Afghanistan on Ariana Television. Fans are encouraged to follow official social media pages for the latest match schedules, updates, and highlights as the tournament moves closer to the knockout stages.
