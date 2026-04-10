World
Russian special envoy Dmitriev in US, meeting Trump administration members, sources say
The visit comes before the U.S. decision on whether to extend sanctions relief on Russian oil, which expires on April 11 and could also be on the agenda.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev is currently in the U.S. and is meeting members of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration for discussions on a peace deal for Ukraine and U.S.-Russia economic cooperation, sources with knowledge of the visit told Reuters.
The visit comes before the U.S. decision on whether to extend sanctions relief on Russian oil, which expires on April 11 and could also be on the agenda.
The United States issued a 30-day waiver for countries to buy sanctioned Russian oil and petroleum products currently stranded at sea, in what Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described as a step to stabilize global energy markets roiled by Iran war.
The sanctions relief took place after a call between Trump and Putin on March 9 and a subsequent visit to the U.S. by Dmitriev to discuss the energy crisis with a U.S. delegation that included Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
World
Vance warns Iran not to “play us” as he leaves for talks
Vice President JD Vance said on Friday he was looking forward to having positive negotiations with Iran as he left for talks in Pakistan with a warning to Tehran not to “play us.”
“We’re looking forward to the negotiation. I think it’s going to be positive,” Vance told reporters before leaving Washington.
“As the president of the United States said, if the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we’re certainly willing to extend the open hand,” Vance said. “If they’re going to try to play us, then they’re going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive.”
World
Rutte presses NATO allies as Trump demands concrete support over Hormuz
Mark Rutte has urged NATO capitals to consider rapid commitments to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, after US President Donald Trump signaled he wants concrete support within days.
Reuters reported that Rutte briefed several allied governments following a meeting with Trump in Washington on Wednesday, held against the backdrop of mounting tensions within NATO over the conflict with Iran.
Diplomats said frustration is growing in Washington, but some allies have pushed back, noting they were not consulted before or after the outbreak of hostilities.
While NATO as an alliance is not expected to take a direct role in military action against Iran, there is willingness among member states to explore longer-term measures to safeguard shipping through Hormuz, particularly as diplomatic efforts with Tehran continue.
Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO, describing it as ineffective and warning he could reconsider U.S. membership in the 32-country alliance. He has also argued that European allies have relied too heavily on American security guarantees while offering insufficient backing for the U.S.-Israeli campaign targeting Iran.
Although Trump announced earlier this week that strikes on Iran would pause under a two-week ceasefire, tensions have persisted.
Following his meeting with Rutte, Trump wrote on social media that NATO had failed to support the United States when needed and would likely do so again.
Rutte, who has cultivated a reputation in Europe for maintaining open lines with Trump, acknowledged the U.S. president’s dissatisfaction in a CNN interview, saying he could understand Washington’s concerns about burden-sharing within the alliance.
Meanwhile, early-stage international efforts are underway to address the situation in Hormuz. Britain is leading discussions among roughly 40 countries on a combined military and diplomatic approach to reopen and protect the vital shipping route. Emmanuel Macron said about 15 nations are considering steps to help restore maritime traffic.
However, officials caution that progress is likely to be slow. France’s foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot said the strait cannot fully reopen without a durable agreement between Washington and Tehran.
Britain and Italy have also rejected suggestions from Iran that it could impose transit fees on vessels crossing the waterway.
Diplomats say discussions on Hormuz are proceeding separately from the recent White House talks, with European governments balancing the urgency expressed by Washington against the need for broader political conditions to stabilize the region.
“We understand the urgency from the U.S. side,” one diplomat said. “But the priority is not simply to respond to Washington — it is to ensure the right conditions are in place for a sustainable solution.”
World
NATO chief says Trump frustrated by allies’ stance on Iran conflict
Speaking after a closed-door meeting with Donald Trump, Rutte described the discussions as ‘very frank and open’.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said Donald Trump was “clearly disappointed” that key U.S. allies declined to join Washington’s military campaign against Iran, following talks in Washington.
Speaking after a closed-door meeting with Trump, Rutte described the discussions as “very frank and open,” but stopped short of confirming whether the U.S. president directly raised the possibility of withdrawing from NATO.
The meeting came at a sensitive time, just a day after the United States and Iran agreed to a temporary ceasefire aimed at easing tensions and ensuring the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route.
In recent weeks, Trump has sharply criticised NATO, calling the alliance ineffective and expressing frustration that member states did not support U.S. efforts during the Iran conflict. His comments have fuelled renewed uncertainty about Washington’s long-term commitment to the alliance.
Rutte acknowledged Trump’s concerns, saying the U.S. leader had been candid about his views on the response of allies. However, he emphasised that the relationship remains important and complex.
Tensions have also been heightened by disagreements over military cooperation. Some NATO countries declined to provide direct support for U.S. operations or limited access to airspace and facilities, reflecting broader divisions within the alliance over how to respond to the conflict.
Despite the differences, NATO remains bound by its core principle of collective defence, under which an attack on one member is considered an attack on all. The provision has only been invoked once, following the September 11 attacks in 2001.
Senior U.S. officials have indicated that the administration continues to review its approach to NATO. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump has discussed the alliance’s future, while lawmakers have urged caution.
Senator Mitch McConnell defended NATO’s role, noting that allied forces had previously supported the United States in conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq. He warned against damaging relationships with long-standing partners.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held separate talks with Rutte, focusing on the Iran conflict, efforts to end the war in Ukraine, and coordination within NATO.
The alliance has faced growing strain over the past year, particularly as the United States reassesses its military commitments abroad. Trump has also increased pressure on allies to take greater responsibility for regional security, including protecting key trade routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.
As diplomatic efforts continue, differences between Washington and its allies highlight ongoing challenges within NATO at a time of heightened global tensions.
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