Russian special envoy Dmitriev in US, meeting Trump administration members, sources say

Mark Rutte has urged NATO capitals to consider rapid commitments to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, after US President Donald Trump signaled he wants concrete support within days.

Reuters reported that Rutte briefed several allied governments following a meeting with Trump in Washington on Wednesday, held against the backdrop of mounting tensions within NATO over the conflict with Iran.

Diplomats said frustration is growing in Washington, but some allies have pushed back, noting they were not consulted before or after the outbreak of hostilities.

While NATO as an alliance is not expected to take a direct role in military action against Iran, there is willingness among member states to explore longer-term measures to safeguard shipping through Hormuz, particularly as diplomatic efforts with Tehran continue.

Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO, describing it as ineffective and warning he could reconsider U.S. membership in the 32-country alliance. He has also argued that European allies have relied too heavily on American security guarantees while offering insufficient backing for the U.S.-Israeli campaign targeting Iran.

Although Trump announced earlier this week that strikes on Iran would pause under a two-week ceasefire, tensions have persisted.

Following his meeting with Rutte, Trump wrote on social media that NATO had failed to support the United States when needed and would likely do so again.

Rutte, who has cultivated a reputation in Europe for maintaining open lines with Trump, acknowledged the U.S. president’s dissatisfaction in a CNN interview, saying he could understand Washington’s concerns about burden-sharing within the alliance.

Meanwhile, early-stage international efforts are underway to address the situation in Hormuz. Britain is leading discussions among roughly 40 countries on a combined military and diplomatic approach to reopen and protect the vital shipping route. Emmanuel Macron said about 15 nations are considering steps to help restore maritime traffic.

However, officials caution that progress is likely to be slow. France’s foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot said the strait cannot fully reopen without a durable agreement between Washington and Tehran.

Britain and Italy have also rejected suggestions from Iran that it could impose transit fees on vessels crossing the waterway.

Diplomats say discussions on Hormuz are proceeding separately from the recent White House talks, with European governments balancing the urgency expressed by Washington against the need for broader political conditions to stabilize the region.

“We understand the urgency from the U.S. side,” one diplomat said. “But the priority is not simply to respond to Washington — it is to ensure the right conditions are in place for a sustainable solution.”