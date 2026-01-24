Tahawol
Tahawol: Trump’s Peace Plan and the Prospects for World Order
Tahawol: Pakistan’s membership in the Gaza peace board
Tahawol: Pakistan PM’s complaint about Afghanistan
Tahawol: Attack on Chinese-run restaurant in Kabul
Tahawol2 hours ago
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Winter Chill and the Plight of Afghan Refugees
Latest News5 hours ago
Most Afghans in Pakistan reject German cash offer, await uncertain futures
Latest News6 hours ago
Afghan FM, UN Political Chief discuss engagement, Doha process in Kabul
Latest News7 hours ago
Heavy rain and snowfall kill 61 in three days in Afghanistan
Latest News2 weeks ago
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Latest News2 weeks ago
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
Latest News2 weeks ago
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
Business2 weeks ago
Afghanistan–China joint market opens in Kabul
Health4 weeks ago
India delivers ambulances to Afghanistan amid growing health cooperation
Tahawol2 hours ago
Saar4 hours ago
Tawsia1 day ago
Tawsia: Reducing Afghanistan’s Reliance on Pakistan Trade
Tahawol2 days ago
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Trump’s ‘move’ on Greenland discussed
Sport1 day ago
China and Japan set for AFC U23 Asian Cup final showdown
Business2 days ago
Afghan traders sign deal to import pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh
Latest News5 days ago
Ariana cargo aircraft arrives in Kabul, boosting trade and exports
Regional4 days ago
Death toll in Karachi’s Gul Plaza fire rises to 27, dozens still missing
International Sports4 days ago
FIFA announces hosts and groups for expanded FIFA Series 2026
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan defeats West Indies by 38 runs, take early lead in T20I series
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan set to face Tanzania in ICC Men’s U19 World Cup today
World4 days ago
Canada models hypothetical response to US attack amid rising tensions