Thrills and spills mark action-packed Winter Olympics weekend

A weekend of high drama, breathtaking performances and heart-stopping moments electrified fans at the Winter Olympics, as athletes from around the world pushed the limits of speed, strength and skill across ice and snow.

From razor-thin finishes on the skating track to daring aerials in freestyle skiing and snowboarding, the past few days delivered a showcase of both triumph and heartbreak. Several medal races were decided by fractions of a second, while unexpected falls and weather-challenged runs added to the unpredictability that has defined this year’s Games.

Figure skating captivated audiences with emotional, technically demanding routines, while alpine skiing and snowboard events produced dramatic spills that tested athletes’ resilience and resolve. Meanwhile, ice hockey clashes intensified as teams battled for crucial positioning heading into the next phase of competition.

Fans across Afghanistan can follow every twist and turn of the Winter Olympics, with daily coverage broadcast exclusively nationwide on Ariana Television.

With medals still to be decided and rivalries intensifying, the Winter Olympics promise even more thrills and spills in the days ahead.