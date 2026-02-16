International Sports
Thrills and spills mark action-packed Winter Olympics weekend
With medals still to be decided and rivalries intensifying, the Winter Olympics promise even more thrills and spills in the days ahead.
A weekend of high drama, breathtaking performances and heart-stopping moments electrified fans at the Winter Olympics, as athletes from around the world pushed the limits of speed, strength and skill across ice and snow.
From razor-thin finishes on the skating track to daring aerials in freestyle skiing and snowboarding, the past few days delivered a showcase of both triumph and heartbreak. Several medal races were decided by fractions of a second, while unexpected falls and weather-challenged runs added to the unpredictability that has defined this year’s Games.
Figure skating captivated audiences with emotional, technically demanding routines, while alpine skiing and snowboard events produced dramatic spills that tested athletes’ resilience and resolve. Meanwhile, ice hockey clashes intensified as teams battled for crucial positioning heading into the next phase of competition.
AFC Champions League Elite delivers key results as race for knockout stage intensifies
The AFC Champions League Elite continued on Tuesday, February 10, with four crucial matches that further shaped the standings in Asia’s premier club competition, as teams battle for places in the knockout rounds.
The AFC Champions League Elite is the top tier of Asian club football, bringing together the continent’s strongest teams in a league-phase format before progressing to the Round of 16 and the knockout stages later in the season.
In Tuesday’s action, Sanfrecce Hiroshima claimed a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Johor Darul Ta’zim, strengthening their position as the race for qualification tightens.
Vissel Kobe continued their impressive campaign with a composed 2–0 win against FC Seoul, reinforcing their push near the top of the standings.
Elsewhere, Buriram United picked up a vital 1–0 away victory over Chengdu Rongcheng, a result that keeps the Thai side firmly in contention for a place in the Round of 16.
Machida Zelvia also enjoyed a successful night on the road, defeating Shanghai Shenhua 2–0 to boost their hopes of progressing from the league phase.
The competition continues on Wednesday with more decisive fixtures on the schedule. Gangwon FC face Shanghai Port in a clash where both sides will be looking to secure valuable points, while Ulsan HD FC host Melbourne City FC in a high-profile encounter with major implications for the standings.
Winter Olympics: Milan action continues with packed schedule on Tuesday
Competition continued across multiple venues at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Monday, with medals decided in speed skating, snowboarding and curling as the Games gathered momentum.
Monday’s highlights included high-stakes finals on the ice and snow, as athletes from Europe and Asia featured prominently in speed skating and snowboard events, while curling teams completed round-robin play to determine semifinal match-ups. Several nations strengthened their early medal positions as crowds filled venues in Milan and the surrounding alpine regions.
Tuesday’s schedule meanwhile also features a full slate of events, including short-track speed skating finals, cross-country skiing sprints, figure skating competitions and additional freestyle and alpine skiing action.
Curling medal matches and women’s ice hockey games are also set to take place as the Olympic programme intensifies.
Organisers said competition would continue throughout the day across multiple sites, with several medal events expected to draw strong international interest.
IPL 2026: Franchise sales gather pace as global investors circle teams
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been put on the market by its current owner and is estimated to be worth up to $2 billion.
Developments off the field are drawing growing attention ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League season, with two franchises — Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals — formally up for sale and attracting interest from high-profile domestic and international investors.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), one of the league’s most recognisable teams, has been put on the market by its current owner, Diageo’s United Spirits Ltd, following a strategic review. The sale process is expected to be completed by the end of March 2026. Market estimates suggest the franchise could be valued at around $2 billion, reflecting the soaring commercial value of the IPL.
Several bidders have been shortlisted for RCB, including investment groups led by Indian industrialists, private equity firms and overseas sports owners. Among those reported to have shown interest is a consortium linked to the Glazer family, co-owners of English Premier League club Manchester United. Non-binding bids have already been submitted, with binding offers expected in the coming weeks.
Rajasthan Royals (RR), winners of the inaugural IPL title in 2008, are also in the process of being sold. A shortlist of potential buyers has been finalised, featuring a mix of Indian and international investors, including private equity firms, entrepreneurs and media-linked groups. The franchise is expected to attract a valuation of more than $1 billion, according to market estimates.
Final bids for Rajasthan Royals are anticipated in early March, while the RCB transaction is expected to move into its final phase later this month. Any change in ownership will require approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
The potential sales mark one of the most significant ownership shake-ups in IPL history and underline the league’s growing appeal as a global sports investment as preparations continue for the 2026 season.
