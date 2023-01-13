World
Turkey summons Swedish ambassador over Erdogan puppet protest in Stockholm
Turkey summoned Sweden’s ambassador to Ankara on Thursday, a diplomatic source said, over a demonstration in Stockholm in which a puppet of President Tayyip Erdogan was hung from its feet, Reuters reported.
Sweden has been seeking Turkey’s approval to join NATO, for which it applied after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. Ankara has said Sweden needed to take a clearer stance against what it sees as terrorists, mainly Kurdish militants and the organisation it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.
Finland and Sweden signed a three-way agreement with Turkey in 2022 aimed at overcoming Ankara’s objections to their NATO membership, read the report.
Staffan Herrstrom, Sweden’s ambassador to Turkey, was summoned to the foreign ministry on Thursday and Ankara’s reaction was conveyed to him, a Turkish diplomatic source said.
“Our expectation that the perpetrators of the incident need to be identified, the necessary processes be carried out and Sweden uphold its promises was emphasised,” the source said.
Sweden’s foreign ministry confirmed the ambassador had been called to the foreign ministry in Ankara, but declined to give details of what was discussed, Reuters reported.
Herrstrom was previously summoned in October over “insulting content” about Erdogan on Swedish public service television.
Scenes of protests in Stockholm has been a particular issue mentioned by Turkish authorities in the past, with Erdogan saying members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) should not be allowed to parade around Sweden.
On Thursday, footage shared by pro-government Turkish media showed what they said was a protest by PKK members in which they hung a puppet of Erdogan outside the Stockholm city hall. Very few people could be seen in the footage.
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said Stockholm condemned the incident but did not refer directly to any country.
“The government protects an open debate about political choices, but strongly distances itself from threats and hatred against political representatives,” he said on Twitter.
“Portraying a popularly elected president as being executed outside City Hall is abhorrent.”
Sweden’s prime minister said on Sunday that Stockholm was confident Turkey would approve its NATO bid, but would not meet all the conditions Ankara has set.
“That PKK terrorist can challenge the Swedish government at the heart of Stockholm is proof that the Swedish authorities have not taken necessary steps against terrorism,” the Turkish presidency’s communications director, Fahrettin Altun, said on Twitter.
World
Man wounds six people at Paris Gare du Nord station
A man attacked and wounded six people at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris on Wednesday morning, leaving one with serious injuries, before being shot by off-duty police officers, Reuters quoting authorities said.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters the man attacked travellers with what looked like a home-made weapon at 0642 CET (0542 GMT) at the entrance and inside the station. Police had earlier said the man had used a knife or blade.
Within a minute, off-duty police officers returning home after a night shift shot the attacker three times, Darmanin said.
Gare du Nord, one of the busiest stations in Europe, is the arrival point of the Eurostar train from London and a major gateway to the north of Europe, read the report.
Asked about possible terrorist motives, Darmanin said a criminal investigation had been opened but that so far no investigation for terrorism had been opened.
He said the attacker, who has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, had said nothing during the attack and had no identity papers on him. One of the six injured is a police officer, Darmanin said.
Police secured the area following the attack. Radio franceinfo, quoting rail operator SNCF, said trains were operating normally, Reuters reported.
In February 2022, police killed a man who attacked them with a knife at the Gare du Nord station. In October 2017, a man who stabbed two people at the Marseille train station was shot and killed by soldiers.
World
Indonesia rattled by 7.6 magnitude quake, tsunami warning lifted
Indonesia was struck by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday off the Tanimbar islands, prompting panicked residents in the area to flee their homes, although a tsunami warning was lifted after three hours and initial reports indicated limited damage.
The Tanimbar islands are a group of about 30 islands in eastern Indonesia’s Maluku province, Reuters reported.
At least four aftershocks were reported after the powerful quake that was also felt in some parts of northern Australia.
Indonesia disaster agency officials said that at least 15 homes and two school buildings were damaged, with one person injured, after the tremor was felt strongly for 3-5 seconds.
The quake, locally measured as magnitude 7.5, struck at a depth of 130 km at 2:47 a.m. local time, the country’s geophysics agency BMKG said. The tsunami warning was lifted at 5:43 a.m.
“Based on our observation of four tide gauges around the earthquake’s epicentre … there was no anomaly detected or no significant changes of sea level,” BMKG head Dwikorita Karnawati told a news conference, advising people who lived near the coast to continue with their activities.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) recorded the magnitude of the quake as 7.6, after initially reporting it as 7.7. The U.S. Geological Survey also pegged it as a 7.6 magnitude.
There were four aftershocks with the strongest recorded at 5.5 magnitude, BMKG said.
Indonesia rests atop the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire”, making it one of the most seismically active regions in the world, experiencing frequent earthquakes.
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia’s most populated province of West Java last November flattened homes and killed more than 300 people.
World
Iran could be contributing to war crimes by sending drones to Russia: White House
Iran could be contributing to war crimes in Ukraine by providing drones to Russia, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.
“Their weapons are being used to kill civilians in Ukraine and to try to plunge cities into cold and darkness which, from our point of view, puts Iran in a place where it could potentially be contributing to widespread war crimes,” Sullivan told reporters during a trip by President Joe Biden to Mexico.
The United States has imposed sanctions on companies and people it accused of producing or transferring Iranian drones that Russia has used to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, Reuters reported.
The White House said last week that the United States is also considering ways to target Iran’s production of the unmanned weaponized aircraft through sanctions and export controls, read the report.
