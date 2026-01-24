UN calls for action to protect right to education in Afghanistan

On the International Day of Education, UNESCO and UNICEF issued a joint statement urging urgent action to protect and restore the right to education for all children in Afghanistan, highlighting a worsening crisis in learning and access, especially for girls and young women.

In their press release, the two UN agencies described education as a fundamental human right and the foundation of peace, dignity, and opportunity for every child and young person. However, they noted that Afghanistan remains the only country in the world where secondary and higher education for girls and women is strictly banned, leaving at least 2.2 million adolescent girls deprived of schooling.

UNESCO and UNICEF also pointed out that around 93 percent of children finishing primary school still struggle with basic reading skills, underscoring the need for greater investment in early learning and teacher training.

“When girls are denied access to education, an entire nation pays the price,” said Soohyun Kim, Officer in Charge, UNESCO Afghanistan. “Strengthening foundational learning and supporting women teachers are critical investments in Afghanistan’s recovery and resilience.”

“Afghanistan urgently needs female teachers, nurses, community health workers, and doctors,” said Tajudeen Oyewale, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan. “In a context where women can only be treated by women, who will care for sick girls and women in the future if they are denied education today?”

At the same time, the European Union delegation in Afghanistan reiterated that quality, accessible education is a fundamental right.