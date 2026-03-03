US Embassy, Consulates in Pakistan suspend visa services over security concerns

The U.S. Mission to Pakistan has suspended all visa appointments at its embassy in Islamabad and consulates in Lahore and Karachi through Friday, March 6, citing the current security situation.

In a notice to applicants, the mission said routine visa services would remain paused during this period. Officials did not elaborate on the specific security concerns but confirmed that affected applicants would receive instructions on how to reschedule once operations resume.

“Due to the current security situation, the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and the Consulates General in Lahore and Karachi have cancelled all visa appointments through Friday, March 6,” the embassy said in a post on X, advising applicants to monitor official channels for further updates.

The extended suspension follows an earlier decision to cancel all visa and American Citizen Services (ACS) appointments scheduled for March 2.

In a security alert issued March 1, the mission said it was tracking reports of demonstrations outside the U.S. Consulate General in Lahore and protests near the consulate in Karachi, as well as calls for further gatherings near the embassy in Islamabad and the consulate in Peshawar.

As a precaution, U.S. government personnel were instructed to restrict their movements until further notice.

The mission also urged American citizens in Pakistan to follow local media coverage, remain vigilant, avoid large crowds and ensure their Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) registration is up to date.

The suspension comes amid nationwide protests triggered by U.S. and Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Violent clashes erupted outside the U.S. Consulate in Karachi on Sunday, leaving multiple people dead and dozens injured, according to local authorities.

Demonstrations were also reported in major cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta, where protesters confronted law enforcement.

In Islamabad, authorities imposed Section 144 and sealed routes leading to the capital’s diplomatic enclave.

In Karachi, demonstrators attempted to advance toward the consulate compound, prompting police to use tear gas and other crowd-control measures to disperse them. Officials reported at least 10 fatalities and 36 injuries in the unrest.