US Marines fired during storming of Karachi consulate, officials confirm

U.S. Marines opened fire as demonstrators stormed the American consulate in Karachi over the weekend, two U.S. officials confirmed Monday.

This was a rare use of force at a diplomatic facility that risks further inflaming tensions in Pakistan amid widespread unrest following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

At least 10 people were killed on Sunday after protesters breached the outer wall of the U.S. consulate compound in Karachi, according to local authorities. The unrest erupted after Khamenei was killed in strikes on Iran, triggering demonstrations across several Pakistani cities.

Citing preliminary information, the two U.S. officials said it remains unclear whether rounds fired by the Marines struck or killed any of the demonstrators. They added that it was not yet known whether other personnel guarding the mission — including private security contractors or local police — also discharged their weapons.

If confirmed, the incident would mark the first official acknowledgment that U.S. Marines fired on protesters at the consulate during the unrest. A provincial government spokesperson, Sukhdev Assardas Hemnani, said “security personnel” had opened fire but did not specify which force was responsible.

Security at U.S. diplomatic facilities is typically handled by a combination of private contractors and host-nation forces, with Marines assigned primarily to protect classified materials and secure compounds during emergencies. Their reported involvement underscores the severity of the threat perceived at the mission.

Nationwide unrest

Pakistan, home to the world’s second-largest Shi’ite population after Iran, has seen escalating protests since the strikes on Iran. Authorities imposed a nationwide ban on large public gatherings on Monday after demonstrations spread, with at least 26 deaths reported across the country.

Outside the consulate in Karachi, protesters chanted anti-U.S. and anti-Israel slogans as clashes intensified. Journalists on the scene reported hearing gunfire and seeing tear gas deployed in surrounding streets.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show at least one protester firing a weapon toward the compound, while injured demonstrators fled as shots rang out. A Karachi police official told reporters that gunfire originated from inside the consulate grounds.

The Marines referred inquiries to the U.S. military, which in turn directed questions to the U.S. Department of State. The State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shi’ite community leaders have called for further demonstrations in Lahore and Karachi despite the government’s ban.

Roads leading to the Karachi consulate were sealed off under heavy police guard, with similar security measures reported around U.S. diplomatic missions in Islamabad and Lahore.

The United States maintains its embassy in Islamabad and additional consulates in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar.