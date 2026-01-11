International Sports
ATN secures broadcast rights to Carabao Cup semis across Afghanistan
Afghan football fans are set to be treated to a series of highly anticipated Carabao Cup matches starting Tuesday, as the competition reaches the decisive semi-final stage of the tournament.
The final four teams will battle over two legs for a coveted place in the final at Wembley, with the action broadcast live and exclusively in Afghanistan Ariana Television Network (ATN).
The Carabao Cup, also known as the English League Cup (ELC), is regarded as one of the three major honours of the domestic football season in England.
The competition brings together 92 teams from the top four tiers of English football — the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two — offering a unique platform where giants of the game and lower-league sides compete in a straight knockout format.
After months of intense action, the tournament has now reached its semi-final round, featuring four teams that have successfully navigated a series of single-elimination ties.
Unlike earlier rounds, the semi-finals are played over two legs, with each team hosting one match, adding tactical depth and drama as aggregate scores determine who advances.
This stage of the competition traditionally delivers high-quality football, as clubs balance domestic league ambitions with the opportunity to secure early silverware and a place in a major final.
Who’s in the Semi-Finals
After an intense run of quarter-final fixtures, the four surviving sides in the competition are:
Manchester City — progressing after a strong quarter-final performance, including a standout goal that sealed their place in the last four.
Newcastle United — joining City in the semi-finals following victory in their knockout tie.
Chelsea — booked their place by defeating Cardiff City in the quarter-final and will face a Premier League rival next.
Arsenal — set to complete the semi-final line-up, awaiting the outcome of their quarter-final opponent to confirm their exact opponent.
Matchups and Schedule
The semi-final ties will be played over two legs, with the first legs scheduled for the week commencing 12 January 2026 and the second legs in the week beginning 2 February 2026. This two-leg format gives each club a home game and builds drama as aggregate scores decide who advances to the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium in March.
Defending champions Newcastle will face Manchester City, while Chelsea will take on Arsenal in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.
Newcastle will be at home in the first leg against City on January 13, while Chelsea will host the first leg of the two-legged semi-final at Stamford Bridge on January 14.
Meanwhile, the return legs take place the following month as Arsenal entertain Chelsea on February 3 and Newcastle travel to Man City on February 4.
The final will be played on March 22 and also broadcast live and exclusively by ATN.
The Carabao Cup has often provided memorable moments and surprise results, reinforcing its reputation as one of English football’s most exciting knockout tournaments.
ATN’s live and exclusive coverage on Ariana Television meanwhile ensures Afghan viewers can follow every goal, key moment and twist as the semi-final ties get underway.
With a place in the final on the line, fans can expect fast-paced, high-stakes football as the remaining contenders chase Carabao Cup glory.
For updates and broadcast times, fans can follow Ariana News, and Ariana Television’s social media pages.
International Sports
World gears up for Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
Ariana Television Network (ATN) will bring the excitement live and free to Afghan viewers, offering full coverage of the Games’ opening ceremony, daily competitions, and highlights.
With just over a month to go, the world is gearing up for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, set to take place from 6 to 22 February 2026 across northern Italy.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) will bring the excitement live and free to Afghan viewers, offering full coverage of the Games’ opening ceremony, daily competitions, and highlights.
The 2026 Games are historic, being the first Winter Olympics to span multiple cities and regions. The opening ceremony will take place in Milan, Italy’s fashion and business capital, while the alpine town of Cortina d’Ampezzo, a former host of the 1956 Winter Olympics, will host many mountain-based competitions.
Other venues include Val di Fiemme, Anterselva, Livigno, and Bormio, providing world-class facilities for athletes and spectacular backdrops for viewers.
Athletes from over 90 countries, totaling more than 2,900 competitors, will take part in all traditional winter sports. Events include alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, biathlon, snowboarding, ice hockey, figure skating, speed skating, curling, and more, promising a fortnight of high-speed action, precision skill, and fierce international competition.
The Milano Cortina Games are also being hailed as one of the most sustainable Winter Olympics in history, with organizers prioritizing the use of existing venues and environmentally friendly infrastructure — a theme that resonates with the Olympic spirit of unity and excellence.
With the countdown now underway, Afghan sports fans can look forward to two weeks of Olympic drama and historic moments, all broadcast live by Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN). From thrilling downhill races to dazzling figure skating performances, ATN ensures viewers will not miss a single moment as the world’s best winter athletes compete for glory.
Fans can stay fully up to date on all live sporting coverage, including the Winter Games, by following Ariana News and Ariana Television’s official social media platforms, where match schedules, kick-off times, broadcast dates and the latest updates will be shared regularly.
Viewers are encouraged to follow these pages to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the world-class sporting action being brought to screens across Afghanistan.
International Sports
ILT20: MI Emirates beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to set up final against Desert Vipers
MI Emirates secured a place in the DP World ILT20 Season 4 final with a commanding seven-wicket victory over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. The win sets up a title clash against Desert Vipers on Sunday in Dubai.
After restricting the Knight Riders to 120 for 8, MI Emirates chased down the target comfortably, led by an unbeaten partnership between Tom Banton and Shakib Al Hasan. Allah Ghazanfar impressed with figures of 3 for 24, while Alishan Sharafu top-scored for Abu Dhabi with an unbeaten 50.
MI Emirates made a cautious start to the chase, losing Andre Fletcher early and reaching 26 for 1 at the end of the powerplay as Jason Holder and Sunil Narine applied pressure.
Tom Banton and Muhammad Waseem steadied the innings before Narine dismissed Waseem for 10. Shakib then joined Banton and swung momentum with a 17-run over off Liam Livingstone, bringing up a rapid 50-run stand.
Banton reached his half-century off 49 balls in the 15th over and remained unbeaten on 62. Although Shakib fell for 38, MI Emirates completed the chase with 23 balls to spare.
Earlier, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders struggled for fluency after Michael Pepper was run out in the second over. Brandon McMullen and Liam Livingstone fell cheaply as MI Emirates dominated the powerplay.
Alex Hales and Alishan Sharafu added 47 runs to stabilise the innings, but Ghazanfar removed Hales late in the partnership and later dismissed Jason Holder and Sunil Narine in consecutive deliveries.
Sharafu brought up his half-century off the final ball as the Knight Riders finished on 120 for 8.
Player of the Match Shakib Al Hasan credited the bowlers for setting up the win, while Abu Dhabi captain Jason Holder admitted his side failed to gain momentum on a difficult surface.
Fans across Afghanistan can watch the final between MI Emirates and Desert Vipers from 7pm on Sunday.
International Sports
FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money gets 50% boost
The winners will get $50 million; runners-up $33 million; 3rd place $29 million; 4th place $27 million; 5th to 8th place $19 million; 9th to 16th place $15 million.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to make history not only for its expanded format, but also for a significant increase in prize money, underlining FIFA’s push to make the tournament the most lucrative in football history.
FIFA has confirmed that prize money for the 2026 tournament will rise by around 50 percent compared to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The increase reflects the tournament’s expansion to 48 teams, the rise in global broadcasting revenues, and growing commercial partnerships linked to the competition.
The FIFA Council recently approved a record-breaking financial contribution of $727 million for next year’s World Cup. The biggest share – $655 million, marking a 50% increase compared to the previous edition – will be paid out as prize money among the 48 participating teams.
The winners will get $50 million; runners-up $33 million; 3rd place $29 million; 4th place $27 million; 5th to 8th place $19 million; 9th to 16th place $15 million.
For 17th to 32nd place prize money will be $11 million; and lastly 33rd to 48th place will take home $9 million.
In addition, each qualified team will receive $1.5 million to cover preparation costs. This means that all Participating Member Associations are guaranteed at least $10.5 million each for their participation in next year’s tournament.
The World Cup, scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, and will feature a record 104 matches across 16 host cities.
With more teams participating than ever before, FIFA says the increased prize pool is designed to ensure that all qualifying nations benefit financially — not just the teams that progress to the later stages.
Football officials say the boost in prize money will be especially meaningful for developing football nations, providing additional funding that can be reinvested into grassroots development, youth programs and domestic leagues.
“The World Cup is not only about competition, but also about global football development,” FIFA officials have said, noting that even teams eliminated in the group stage will receive higher financial rewards than in previous editions.
ATN to broadcast World Cup 2026 live and exclusively in Afghanistan
As excitement builds around the financial and sporting scale of the tournament, Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has made sure football fans across the country will not miss out on all the action after securing the exclusive broadcast rights for the event in Afghanistan.
Under the agreement, Ariana Television will deliver live coverage of matches ensuring fans across Afghanistan can follow every moment of the world’s biggest football event.
The exclusive rights deal further strengthens ATN’s growing reputation as Afghanistan’s leading broadcaster of major international sporting events and with football remaining the most popular sport in the country, the World Cup coverage is expected to draw massive nationwide audiences.
An historic tournament on and off the pitch
The 2026 World Cup’s expanded format, record prize money and global reach mark a turning point for international football. Analysts say the increased financial rewards will raise competitiveness across the tournament, as more teams arrive with stronger preparation and higher stakes.
For Afghan fans, the combination of an historic World Cup and free, exclusive access on Ariana Television ensures the tournament will be one of the most widely watched sporting events in the country’s history.
ATN has said broadcast schedules, match times and programming details will be announced closer to kickoff, allowing viewers to plan ahead for what promises to be a landmark football spectacle.
However, fans can stay fully up to date on all live sporting coverage by following Ariana News and Ariana Television’s official social media platforms, where match schedules, kick-off times, broadcast dates and the latest updates will be shared regularly.
Viewers are encouraged to follow these pages to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the world-class sporting action being brought to screens across Afghanistan.
UN warns only 11% of Afghan returnees have found employment
ATN secures broadcast rights to Carabao Cup semis across Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense to recruit more forces
Afghan Foreign Ministry holds diplomacy training program with Qatar’s cooperation
Israel on high alert for possibility of US intervention in Iran
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Tahawol: UNICEF’s call for supporting Afghan children’s education
Saar: Discussion on ongoing protests in Iran
Tawsia: Boost in Afghanistan’s imports and exports discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on continued protests across Iran
Saar: Afghanistan-Oman diplomatic ties reviewed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan says diplomatic channels with Afghanistan open, seeks written assurances against terrorism
-
Sport4 days ago
Vietnam and Saudi Arabia off to winning starts at AFC U23 Asian Cup
-
Latest News1 day ago
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan’s Bank Alfalah moves forward with exit from Afghanistan
-
Business2 days ago
Pakistan–Afghanistan bilateral trade plunges 53% in first half of fiscal year
-
Business3 days ago
Air cargo seen as key to boosting Indo-Afghan trade via Amritsar airport
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA strongly condemns Pakistan army spokesperson’s remarks on Afghanistan as ‘provocative’