ATN secures broadcast rights to Carabao Cup semis across Afghanistan

Afghan football fans are set to be treated to a series of highly anticipated Carabao Cup matches starting Tuesday, as the competition reaches the decisive semi-final stage of the tournament.

The final four teams will battle over two legs for a coveted place in the final at Wembley, with the action broadcast live and exclusively in Afghanistan Ariana Television Network (ATN).

The Carabao Cup, also known as the English League Cup (ELC), is regarded as one of the three major honours of the domestic football season in England.

The competition brings together 92 teams from the top four tiers of English football — the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two — offering a unique platform where giants of the game and lower-league sides compete in a straight knockout format.

After months of intense action, the tournament has now reached its semi-final round, featuring four teams that have successfully navigated a series of single-elimination ties.

Unlike earlier rounds, the semi-finals are played over two legs, with each team hosting one match, adding tactical depth and drama as aggregate scores determine who advances.

This stage of the competition traditionally delivers high-quality football, as clubs balance domestic league ambitions with the opportunity to secure early silverware and a place in a major final.

Who’s in the Semi-Finals

After an intense run of quarter-final fixtures, the four surviving sides in the competition are:

Manchester City — progressing after a strong quarter-final performance, including a standout goal that sealed their place in the last four.

Newcastle United — joining City in the semi-finals following victory in their knockout tie.

Chelsea — booked their place by defeating Cardiff City in the quarter-final and will face a Premier League rival next.

Arsenal — set to complete the semi-final line-up, awaiting the outcome of their quarter-final opponent to confirm their exact opponent.

Matchups and Schedule

The semi-final ties will be played over two legs, with the first legs scheduled for the week commencing 12 January 2026 and the second legs in the week beginning 2 February 2026. This two-leg format gives each club a home game and builds drama as aggregate scores decide who advances to the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium in March.

Defending champions Newcastle will face Manchester City, while Chelsea will take on Arsenal in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle will be at home in the first leg against City on January 13, while Chelsea will host the first leg of the two-legged semi-final at Stamford Bridge on January 14.

Meanwhile, the return legs take place the following month as Arsenal entertain Chelsea on February 3 and Newcastle travel to Man City on February 4.

The final will be played on March 22 and also broadcast live and exclusively by ATN.

The Carabao Cup has often provided memorable moments and surprise results, reinforcing its reputation as one of English football’s most exciting knockout tournaments.

ATN’s live and exclusive coverage on Ariana Television meanwhile ensures Afghan viewers can follow every goal, key moment and twist as the semi-final ties get underway.

With a place in the final on the line, fans can expect fast-paced, high-stakes football as the remaining contenders chase Carabao Cup glory.

For updates and broadcast times, fans can follow Ariana News, and Ariana Television’s social media pages.