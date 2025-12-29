International Sports
FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money gets 50% boost
The winners will get $50 million; runners-up $33 million; 3rd place $29 million; 4th place $27 million; 5th to 8th place $19 million; 9th to 16th place $15 million.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to make history not only for its expanded format, but also for a significant increase in prize money, underlining FIFA’s push to make the tournament the most lucrative in football history.
FIFA has confirmed that prize money for the 2026 tournament will rise by around 50 percent compared to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The increase reflects the tournament’s expansion to 48 teams, the rise in global broadcasting revenues, and growing commercial partnerships linked to the competition.
The FIFA Council recently approved a record-breaking financial contribution of $727 million for next year’s World Cup. The biggest share – $655 million, marking a 50% increase compared to the previous edition – will be paid out as prize money among the 48 participating teams.
The winners will get $50 million; runners-up $33 million; 3rd place $29 million; 4th place $27 million; 5th to 8th place $19 million; 9th to 16th place $15 million.
For 17th to 32nd place prize money will be $11 million; and lastly 33rd to 48th place will take home $9 million.
In addition, each qualified team will receive $1.5 million to cover preparation costs. This means that all Participating Member Associations are guaranteed at least $10.5 million each for their participation in next year’s tournament.
The World Cup, scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, and will feature a record 104 matches across 16 host cities.
With more teams participating than ever before, FIFA says the increased prize pool is designed to ensure that all qualifying nations benefit financially — not just the teams that progress to the later stages.
Football officials say the boost in prize money will be especially meaningful for developing football nations, providing additional funding that can be reinvested into grassroots development, youth programs and domestic leagues.
“The World Cup is not only about competition, but also about global football development,” FIFA officials have said, noting that even teams eliminated in the group stage will receive higher financial rewards than in previous editions.
ATN to broadcast World Cup 2026 live and exclusively in Afghanistan
As excitement builds around the financial and sporting scale of the tournament, Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has made sure football fans across the country will not miss out on all the action after securing the exclusive broadcast rights for the event in Afghanistan.
Under the agreement, Ariana Television will deliver live coverage of matches ensuring fans across Afghanistan can follow every moment of the world’s biggest football event.
The exclusive rights deal further strengthens ATN’s growing reputation as Afghanistan’s leading broadcaster of major international sporting events and with football remaining the most popular sport in the country, the World Cup coverage is expected to draw massive nationwide audiences.
An historic tournament on and off the pitch
The 2026 World Cup’s expanded format, record prize money and global reach mark a turning point for international football. Analysts say the increased financial rewards will raise competitiveness across the tournament, as more teams arrive with stronger preparation and higher stakes.
For Afghan fans, the combination of an historic World Cup and free, exclusive access on Ariana Television ensures the tournament will be one of the most widely watched sporting events in the country’s history.
ATN has said broadcast schedules, match times and programming details will be announced closer to kickoff, allowing viewers to plan ahead for what promises to be a landmark football spectacle.
However, fans can stay fully up to date on all live sporting coverage by following Ariana News and Ariana Television’s official social media platforms, where match schedules, kick-off times, broadcast dates and the latest updates will be shared regularly.
Viewers are encouraged to follow these pages to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the world-class sporting action being brought to screens across Afghanistan.
International Sports
Ghazanfar stars as MI Emirates secure Qualifier 1 with win over Dubai Capitals
MI Emirates sealed a top-two finish with a commanding eight-wicket win over Dubai Capitals at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday, setting up a Qualifier 1 clash against Desert Vipers on Tuesday.
Captain Kieron Pollard led the chase with an unbeaten 44, smashing five sixes as MI Emirates cruised to the target with ease. Earlier, their bowlers laid the foundation, with young spinner Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar returning impressive figures of 3/28, while Shakib Al Hasan conceded just 11 runs for his lone wicket to restrict Dubai to 122/8.
Dubai Capitals struggled to build momentum throughout the innings as sustained pressure in the middle overs kept scoring in check, despite a brief contribution from James Neesham.
In response, openers Muhammad Waseem and Andre Fletcher gave MI Emirates a brisk start before Pollard and Tom Banton took control. Pollard effectively ended the contest in the 14th over, hammering Waqar Salamkheil for 30 runs. He and Banton then guided the team home with an unbroken 67-run partnership.
The outcome also confirmed that the loser of Sunday’s final league match between Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will face Dubai Capitals in the Eliminator on January 1.
Player of the match Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar said he trusted his preparation and execution. “I bowled with the same confidence and stayed true to my plans. As a finger spinner, executing variations isn’t easy, but the work I put in behind the scenes really pays off,” he said. Reflecting on his caught-and-bowled dismissal, Ghazanfar added that he committed to his best delivery despite the risk of conceding a six.
Dubai Capitals captain Mohammad Nabi admitted his side fell short with the bat. “We didn’t put enough runs on the board on this surface, and credit to the MI Emirates — they bowled very well,” he said. “As a bowling unit, we gave it our best, but Pollard took the game away from us. The conditions in Dubai suit us, and hopefully we can bounce back with a strong performance in the next match.”
Fans across Afghanistan can watch the next ILT20 match (Qualifier 1 between MI Emirates and Desert Vipers) live on Ariana Television from 7pm on Tuesday.
International Sports
Dubai Capitals secure ILT20 play-off spot with win over Sharjah Warriorz
International Sports
Ariana News to broadcast key AFC Champions League Two clash
The match will be played in Riyadh, where Al-Nassr will aim to make home advantage count following their strong performances earlier in the campaign.
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr will take on Iraq’s Al-Zawraa in a crucial AFC Champions League Two group-stage encounter tomorrow, Wednesday December 24, as both sides look to strengthen their positions in the competition.
The match will be played in Riyadh, where Al-Nassr will aim to make home advantage count following their strong performances earlier in the campaign.
With a squad packed with international stars and attacking depth, the Saudi club will be targeting another positive result to move closer to qualification for the knockout stages.
Al-Zawraa, one of Iraq’s most successful clubs, arrive determined to bounce back and keep their continental hopes alive.
Known for their discipline and resilience, the Baghdad-based side will be looking to frustrate the hosts and capitalize on any opportunities on the counterattack.
The encounter is expected to draw significant attention from football fans across the region, as the AFC Champions League Two continues to showcase competitive clashes between leading clubs.
The match will be broadcast across Afghanistan live and exclusively on Ariana News from 8:30pm.
UN: Mass return of Afghans deepens Afghanistan’s humanitarian and economic challenges
Afghanistan finalizes roadmap for TAP power transmission project
Farmers in northern Afghanistan struggle to replace lost opium income, UN says
FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money gets 50% boost
Afghan interior minister welcomes ‘positive remarks’ by Pakistan’s foreign minister
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Tahawol: Iran Stresses Expanding Cooperation with Afghanistan
Saar: strained relations between Kabul and Islamabad discussed
Tahawol: 46th anniversary of former Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan
Saar: Afghanistan’s trade relations with regional countries discussed
Saar: Discussion on critiquing Trump’s immigration policy
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
-
Latest News5 days ago
Omari and Iranian ambassador meet to strengthen Afghan migrant labor ties
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan’s Embassy in Tokyo to suspend operations
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghanistan launches investigation into border incidents with Tajikistan
-
Regional3 days ago
UAE President arrives in Pakistan on first official visit
-
Business4 days ago
Russia eyes trans-Afghan railway to expand regional trade corridors
-
Business2 days ago
Uzbekistan exports $1.3 billion in goods to Afghanistan in first 11 months of 2025
-
Latest News1 day ago
Kabul condemns Israel’s recognition of breakaway Somaliland region