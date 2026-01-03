International Sports
ILT20: MI Emirates beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to set up final against Desert Vipers
MI Emirates secured a place in the DP World ILT20 Season 4 final with a commanding seven-wicket victory over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. The win sets up a title clash against Desert Vipers on Sunday in Dubai.
After restricting the Knight Riders to 120 for 8, MI Emirates chased down the target comfortably, led by an unbeaten partnership between Tom Banton and Shakib Al Hasan. Allah Ghazanfar impressed with figures of 3 for 24, while Alishan Sharafu top-scored for Abu Dhabi with an unbeaten 50.
MI Emirates made a cautious start to the chase, losing Andre Fletcher early and reaching 26 for 1 at the end of the powerplay as Jason Holder and Sunil Narine applied pressure.
Tom Banton and Muhammad Waseem steadied the innings before Narine dismissed Waseem for 10. Shakib then joined Banton and swung momentum with a 17-run over off Liam Livingstone, bringing up a rapid 50-run stand.
Banton reached his half-century off 49 balls in the 15th over and remained unbeaten on 62. Although Shakib fell for 38, MI Emirates completed the chase with 23 balls to spare.
Earlier, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders struggled for fluency after Michael Pepper was run out in the second over. Brandon McMullen and Liam Livingstone fell cheaply as MI Emirates dominated the powerplay.
Alex Hales and Alishan Sharafu added 47 runs to stabilise the innings, but Ghazanfar removed Hales late in the partnership and later dismissed Jason Holder and Sunil Narine in consecutive deliveries.
Sharafu brought up his half-century off the final ball as the Knight Riders finished on 120 for 8.
Player of the Match Shakib Al Hasan credited the bowlers for setting up the win, while Abu Dhabi captain Jason Holder admitted his side failed to gain momentum on a difficult surface.
Fans across Afghanistan can watch the final between MI Emirates and Desert Vipers from 7pm on Sunday.
International Sports
FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money gets 50% boost
The winners will get $50 million; runners-up $33 million; 3rd place $29 million; 4th place $27 million; 5th to 8th place $19 million; 9th to 16th place $15 million.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to make history not only for its expanded format, but also for a significant increase in prize money, underlining FIFA’s push to make the tournament the most lucrative in football history.
FIFA has confirmed that prize money for the 2026 tournament will rise by around 50 percent compared to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The increase reflects the tournament’s expansion to 48 teams, the rise in global broadcasting revenues, and growing commercial partnerships linked to the competition.
The FIFA Council recently approved a record-breaking financial contribution of $727 million for next year’s World Cup. The biggest share – $655 million, marking a 50% increase compared to the previous edition – will be paid out as prize money among the 48 participating teams.
The winners will get $50 million; runners-up $33 million; 3rd place $29 million; 4th place $27 million; 5th to 8th place $19 million; 9th to 16th place $15 million.
For 17th to 32nd place prize money will be $11 million; and lastly 33rd to 48th place will take home $9 million.
In addition, each qualified team will receive $1.5 million to cover preparation costs. This means that all Participating Member Associations are guaranteed at least $10.5 million each for their participation in next year’s tournament.
The World Cup, scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, and will feature a record 104 matches across 16 host cities.
With more teams participating than ever before, FIFA says the increased prize pool is designed to ensure that all qualifying nations benefit financially — not just the teams that progress to the later stages.
Football officials say the boost in prize money will be especially meaningful for developing football nations, providing additional funding that can be reinvested into grassroots development, youth programs and domestic leagues.
“The World Cup is not only about competition, but also about global football development,” FIFA officials have said, noting that even teams eliminated in the group stage will receive higher financial rewards than in previous editions.
ATN to broadcast World Cup 2026 live and exclusively in Afghanistan
As excitement builds around the financial and sporting scale of the tournament, Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has made sure football fans across the country will not miss out on all the action after securing the exclusive broadcast rights for the event in Afghanistan.
Under the agreement, Ariana Television will deliver live coverage of matches ensuring fans across Afghanistan can follow every moment of the world’s biggest football event.
The exclusive rights deal further strengthens ATN’s growing reputation as Afghanistan’s leading broadcaster of major international sporting events and with football remaining the most popular sport in the country, the World Cup coverage is expected to draw massive nationwide audiences.
An historic tournament on and off the pitch
The 2026 World Cup’s expanded format, record prize money and global reach mark a turning point for international football. Analysts say the increased financial rewards will raise competitiveness across the tournament, as more teams arrive with stronger preparation and higher stakes.
For Afghan fans, the combination of an historic World Cup and free, exclusive access on Ariana Television ensures the tournament will be one of the most widely watched sporting events in the country’s history.
ATN has said broadcast schedules, match times and programming details will be announced closer to kickoff, allowing viewers to plan ahead for what promises to be a landmark football spectacle.
However, fans can stay fully up to date on all live sporting coverage by following Ariana News and Ariana Television’s official social media platforms, where match schedules, kick-off times, broadcast dates and the latest updates will be shared regularly.
Viewers are encouraged to follow these pages to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the world-class sporting action being brought to screens across Afghanistan.
International Sports
Ghazanfar stars as MI Emirates secure Qualifier 1 with win over Dubai Capitals
MI Emirates sealed a top-two finish with a commanding eight-wicket win over Dubai Capitals at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday, setting up a Qualifier 1 clash against Desert Vipers on Tuesday.
Captain Kieron Pollard led the chase with an unbeaten 44, smashing five sixes as MI Emirates cruised to the target with ease. Earlier, their bowlers laid the foundation, with young spinner Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar returning impressive figures of 3/28, while Shakib Al Hasan conceded just 11 runs for his lone wicket to restrict Dubai to 122/8.
Dubai Capitals struggled to build momentum throughout the innings as sustained pressure in the middle overs kept scoring in check, despite a brief contribution from James Neesham.
In response, openers Muhammad Waseem and Andre Fletcher gave MI Emirates a brisk start before Pollard and Tom Banton took control. Pollard effectively ended the contest in the 14th over, hammering Waqar Salamkheil for 30 runs. He and Banton then guided the team home with an unbroken 67-run partnership.
The outcome also confirmed that the loser of Sunday’s final league match between Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will face Dubai Capitals in the Eliminator on January 1.
Player of the match Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar said he trusted his preparation and execution. “I bowled with the same confidence and stayed true to my plans. As a finger spinner, executing variations isn’t easy, but the work I put in behind the scenes really pays off,” he said. Reflecting on his caught-and-bowled dismissal, Ghazanfar added that he committed to his best delivery despite the risk of conceding a six.
Dubai Capitals captain Mohammad Nabi admitted his side fell short with the bat. “We didn’t put enough runs on the board on this surface, and credit to the MI Emirates — they bowled very well,” he said. “As a bowling unit, we gave it our best, but Pollard took the game away from us. The conditions in Dubai suit us, and hopefully we can bounce back with a strong performance in the next match.”
Fans across Afghanistan can watch the next ILT20 match (Qualifier 1 between MI Emirates and Desert Vipers) live on Ariana Television from 7pm on Tuesday.
International Sports
Dubai Capitals secure ILT20 play-off spot with win over Sharjah Warriorz
Trump says Venezuela’s Maduro captured after strikes
Turkish police arrest 32 Afghan migrants hidden in waste tanker
Column of smoke seen, loud noises heard in Venezuelan capital
Pakistan Under‑19s defeat Afghanistan U19 by 133 runs in Zimbabwe tri‑series
ILT20: MI Emirates beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to set up final against Desert Vipers
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Tawsia: Importance of cold storages in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Calls to address situation of Afghan refugees
Saar: Review of Russia-Tajikistan talks on Afghanistan
Tahawol: World events in 2025 reviewed
Saar: Afghanistan’s major humanitarian disaster in 2026 discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan finalizes roadmap for TAP power transmission project
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran eager in connecting to China through development of Afghanistan’s railway: Ali Zakari
-
Latest News3 days ago
Achievements of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in various sectors during 2025
-
Business5 days ago
Rail trade between Afghanistan and Iran to reach 1.5 million tons in 1405: officials
-
Business4 days ago
Over 10,000 traders stranded as key Pakistan–Afghanistan crossings remain closed
-
Latest News4 days ago
Major development projects to reshape Kabul: Deputy PM Hanafi
-
Latest News1 day ago
Mujahid: No circle in Pakistan can control Islamic Emirate
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghanistan, Oman discuss expanding transport and aviation cooperation