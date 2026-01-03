ILT20: MI Emirates beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to set up final against Desert Vipers

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to make history not only for its expanded format, but also for a significant increase in prize money, underlining FIFA’s push to make the tournament the most lucrative in football history.

FIFA has confirmed that prize money for the 2026 tournament will rise by around 50 percent compared to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The increase reflects the tournament’s expansion to 48 teams, the rise in global broadcasting revenues, and growing commercial partnerships linked to the competition.

The FIFA Council recently approved a record-breaking financial contribution of $727 million for next year’s World Cup. The biggest share – $655 million, marking a 50% increase compared to the previous edition – will be paid out as prize money among the 48 participating teams.

The winners will get $50 million; runners-up $33 million; 3rd place $29 million; 4th place $27 million; 5th to 8th place $19 million; 9th to 16th place $15 million.

For 17th to 32nd place prize money will be $11 million; and lastly 33rd to 48th place will take home $9 million.

In addition, each qualified team will receive $1.5 million to cover preparation costs. This means that all Participating Member Associations are guaranteed at least $10.5 million each for their participation in next year’s tournament.

The World Cup, scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, and will feature a record 104 matches across 16 host cities.

With more teams participating than ever before, FIFA says the increased prize pool is designed to ensure that all qualifying nations benefit financially — not just the teams that progress to the later stages.

Football officials say the boost in prize money will be especially meaningful for developing football nations, providing additional funding that can be reinvested into grassroots development, youth programs and domestic leagues.

“The World Cup is not only about competition, but also about global football development,” FIFA officials have said, noting that even teams eliminated in the group stage will receive higher financial rewards than in previous editions.

ATN to broadcast World Cup 2026 live and exclusively in Afghanistan

As excitement builds around the financial and sporting scale of the tournament, Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has made sure football fans across the country will not miss out on all the action after securing the exclusive broadcast rights for the event in Afghanistan.

Under the agreement, Ariana Television will deliver live coverage of matches ensuring fans across Afghanistan can follow every moment of the world’s biggest football event.

The exclusive rights deal further strengthens ATN’s growing reputation as Afghanistan’s leading broadcaster of major international sporting events and with football remaining the most popular sport in the country, the World Cup coverage is expected to draw massive nationwide audiences.

An historic tournament on and off the pitch

The 2026 World Cup’s expanded format, record prize money and global reach mark a turning point for international football. Analysts say the increased financial rewards will raise competitiveness across the tournament, as more teams arrive with stronger preparation and higher stakes.

For Afghan fans, the combination of an historic World Cup and free, exclusive access on Ariana Television ensures the tournament will be one of the most widely watched sporting events in the country’s history.

ATN has said broadcast schedules, match times and programming details will be announced closer to kickoff, allowing viewers to plan ahead for what promises to be a landmark football spectacle.

However, fans can stay fully up to date on all live sporting coverage by following Ariana News and Ariana Television’s official social media platforms, where match schedules, kick-off times, broadcast dates and the latest updates will be shared regularly.

Viewers are encouraged to follow these pages to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the world-class sporting action being brought to screens across Afghanistan.