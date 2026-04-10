IEA defense minister meets Chinese envoy, emphasizes security and regional stability

Afghanistan’s Defense Minister, Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, held talks with China’s Ambassador to Kabul, Zhao Xing, focusing on security cooperation and regional stability, officials said.

According to Defense Ministry spokesperson Enayatullah Khwarazmi, the meeting covered bilateral relations, political engagement, and evolving regional developments. Both sides discussed ways to enhance coordination on shared concerns, particularly maintaining stability and preventing cross-border security threats.

The Chinese envoy outlined Beijing’s position on the Urumqi discussions and reiterated China’s readiness to expand cooperation with Afghanistan. He emphasized dialogue-driven approaches and expressed support for initiatives aimed at promoting long-term regional peace and economic collaboration.

Mujahid said that with internal security largely consolidated, Afghanistan is now prioritizing regional stability. He stressed that dialogue remains the most effective path to addressing challenges and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty.

He added that the current approach is based on patience, mutual respect, and understanding, while underscoring that defending the country against any form of aggression remains a legitimate right and national responsibility.

Both sides concluded by emphasizing the need to build mutual trust, deepen bilateral cooperation, and expand regional partnerships.