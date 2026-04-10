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UK backs Afghanistan–Pakistan talks, calls dialogue key to lasting peace
Richard Lindsay, the UK’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, described the latest round of talks as a positive step forward.
The United Kingdom has welcomed recent diplomatic engagements between Afghanistan and Pakistan, emphasizing that sustained dialogue remains the most effective path toward reducing tensions and achieving long-term stability.
Richard Lindsay, the UK’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, described the latest round of talks as a positive step forward. He praised the engagement between both sides and urged continued efforts to reach a comprehensive resolution.
“I welcome the recent interactions between the negotiating teams of Afghanistan and Pakistan and encourage continued dialogue to reach a comprehensive solution. Dialogue remains the only way to reduce tensions and achieve sustainable peace,” Lindsay said.
The week-long discussions, held in Urumqi, involved diplomatic, defense, and security officials from both countries. The talks concluded with a preliminary agreement aimed at immediate de-escalation, with participants committing to practical measures to manage tensions and prevent further escalation.
Chinese officials noted that both sides agreed on steps to stabilize the situation, signaling cautious optimism after a period of strained relations.
Regional analysts have underscored the importance of maintaining diplomatic momentum, warning that prolonged instability could worsen broader security challenges. They stress that constructive engagement between Kabul and Islamabad is essential to prevent further deterioration.
Following the initial round, expectations are rising for a second phase of talks at a higher diplomatic level—potentially paving the way for concrete measures to ease tensions and reinforce regional stability.
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7 killed, 13 injured in shooting by unidentified gunmen in Herat
Seven people were killed and 13 injured in a shooting by unidentified armed men in Herat province, said Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani.
Qani added that after midday on Friday, unidentified gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on a group of civilians who had gathered for recreation near a picnic area in Qabarzon village, Injil district of Herat province.
According to Qani, initial information indicates that 7 people were killed and 13 others wounded in the attack. The condition of some of the injured is reported to be critical.
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IEA defense minister meets Chinese envoy, emphasizes security and regional stability
Both sides concluded by emphasizing the need to build mutual trust, deepen bilateral cooperation, and expand regional partnerships.
Afghanistan’s Defense Minister, Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, held talks with China’s Ambassador to Kabul, Zhao Xing, focusing on security cooperation and regional stability, officials said.
According to Defense Ministry spokesperson Enayatullah Khwarazmi, the meeting covered bilateral relations, political engagement, and evolving regional developments. Both sides discussed ways to enhance coordination on shared concerns, particularly maintaining stability and preventing cross-border security threats.
The Chinese envoy outlined Beijing’s position on the Urumqi discussions and reiterated China’s readiness to expand cooperation with Afghanistan. He emphasized dialogue-driven approaches and expressed support for initiatives aimed at promoting long-term regional peace and economic collaboration.
Mujahid said that with internal security largely consolidated, Afghanistan is now prioritizing regional stability. He stressed that dialogue remains the most effective path to addressing challenges and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty.
He added that the current approach is based on patience, mutual respect, and understanding, while underscoring that defending the country against any form of aggression remains a legitimate right and national responsibility.
Both sides concluded by emphasizing the need to build mutual trust, deepen bilateral cooperation, and expand regional partnerships.
International Sports
FIFA appoints record number of match officials for 2026 World Cup
A total of 52 referees, 88 assistant referees and 30 video match officials have been selected from across all six confederations and 50 member associations.
FIFA has announced the full list of match officials for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, confirming what will be the largest refereeing team in the tournament’s history.
A total of 52 referees, 88 assistant referees and 30 video match officials have been selected from across all six confederations and 50 member associations, following a rigorous evaluation process that spanned more than three years.
The selection was based on FIFA’s “quality first” principle, with officials assessed on their consistency and performances in domestic leagues, international competitions and previous FIFA tournaments.
Pierluigi Collina said the chosen officials represent the highest standard in global football officiating. He noted that candidates were closely monitored over several years, taking part in seminars and major tournaments while undergoing regular performance reviews.
“This will be the biggest World Cup in history,” Collina said, referring to the expanded 48-team format and 104 matches set to be played across three host countries. He added that the officiating team has grown significantly compared to the 2022 tournament in Qatar, reflecting the increased scale of the competition.
Collina also highlighted the continued inclusion of women referees, with six female match officials selected, building on progress made during the previous World Cup.
Officials will undergo final preparations at a training camp in Miami starting on May 31, where they will receive support from fitness coaches, medical staff and match analysts to ensure they are in peak physical and mental condition ahead of the tournament.
Massimo Busacca said preparations began immediately after the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup, with a structured programme of workshops, monitoring and technical development designed to maintain the highest standards.
During the tournament, referees will continue daily training sessions, supported by detailed match analysis and on-field simulations involving local players.
Technology is also set to play a central role, with FIFA confirming the use of goal-line technology, an enhanced version of semi-automated offside systems and connected ball technology.
In a first for the World Cup, fans will also be able to view matches from the referee’s perspective using newly introduced body cameras, enhanced by artificial intelligence to improve video quality.
Following the Miami training camp, video match officials will relocate to Dallas, home of the International Broadcast Centre, while referees and assistant referees will remain in Miami for the duration of the tournament.
FIFA said additional measures aimed at increasing match tempo and reducing time-wasting—approved earlier this year by the International Football Association Board—will also be implemented.
With preparations now entering the final phase, FIFA says it is confident that “Team One” will be ready to meet the demands of what is expected to be a historic and groundbreaking World Cup.
Click here for full list of appointed match officials for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
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