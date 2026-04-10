UK backs Afghanistan–Pakistan talks, calls dialogue key to lasting peace

The United Kingdom has welcomed recent diplomatic engagements between Afghanistan and Pakistan, emphasizing that sustained dialogue remains the most effective path toward reducing tensions and achieving long-term stability.

Richard Lindsay, the UK’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, described the latest round of talks as a positive step forward. He praised the engagement between both sides and urged continued efforts to reach a comprehensive resolution.

“I welcome the recent interactions between the negotiating teams of Afghanistan and Pakistan and encourage continued dialogue to reach a comprehensive solution. Dialogue remains the only way to reduce tensions and achieve sustainable peace,” Lindsay said.

The week-long discussions, held in Urumqi, involved diplomatic, defense, and security officials from both countries. The talks concluded with a preliminary agreement aimed at immediate de-escalation, with participants committing to practical measures to manage tensions and prevent further escalation.

Chinese officials noted that both sides agreed on steps to stabilize the situation, signaling cautious optimism after a period of strained relations.

Regional analysts have underscored the importance of maintaining diplomatic momentum, warning that prolonged instability could worsen broader security challenges. They stress that constructive engagement between Kabul and Islamabad is essential to prevent further deterioration.

Following the initial round, expectations are rising for a second phase of talks at a higher diplomatic level—potentially paving the way for concrete measures to ease tensions and reinforce regional stability.