Japan and UNDP launch $2.35 million livelihoods initiative in Afghanistan

The Government of Japan, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme, has launched a new $2.35 million initiative aimed at supporting vulnerable communities in Afghanistan facing economic hardship, climate shocks, and the aftermath of the country’s collapsing poppy economy.

The project, titled “Resilient Income Solutions Empowering Alternative Livelihoods (RISE)”, will run from March 2026 to March 2027 and target some of the country’s most affected regions, including Balkh Province and Nimroz province.

Funded by the Japan, the initiative seeks to help vulnerable Afghans, particularly women and women-led households, transition to sustainable sources of income.

The program will invest in productive infrastructure such as irrigation systems, water management facilities, and market-supporting assets, while also strengthening local value chains and supporting women-led businesses.

The project comes at a critical time, as Afghanistan faces overlapping challenges, including food insecurity, large-scale returnee movements, and limited economic opportunities. By promoting alternative livelihoods, the initiative aims to reduce reliance on illicit economies and help stabilize high-risk communities.

Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan, Kenichi Masamoto, reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to the country’s recovery. “This project will build upon our previous support to continue providing much-needed sustainable livelihood opportunities, especially for women and vulnerable communities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Stephen Rodriques, Resident Representative of UNDP in Afghanistan, highlighted the urgency of such efforts. He described the initiative as part of a long-standing partnership between Japan and UNDP, adding that it “offers hope to vulnerable communities most affected by ongoing economic, social, and environmental crises.”

In addition to infrastructure and economic support, the RISE project will promote social cohesion by bringing together host communities and returnees through shared economic activities.

The initiative builds on UNDP’s earlier programs under the Area-Based Approach to Development Emergency Initiatives (ABADEI) and aligns with broader UN strategies for Afghanistan, with a focus on inclusive recovery and long-term stability.