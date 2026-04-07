China seeking to build trust between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Zhao Xing, China’s ambassador to Kabul, told Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan’s foreign minister, that his country is working to create an atmosphere of trust between Afghanistan and Pakistan and has initiated talks with neutrality and cooperation.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, the meeting focused on bilateral cooperation, regional developments, and the ongoing dialogue process between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which took place in the city of Urumqi, China.

During the meeting, Zhao added that he hopes, given an understanding of the regional geopolitical situation, that the process of confidence-building, goodwill, and tension-free relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan will continue.

Muttaqi, while positively assessing the bilateral relations and existing cooperation between the two countries, expressed gratitude to his Chinese counterpart and their team for facilitating and hosting the Urumqi talks, as well as to Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates for their mediating efforts.

Muttaqi stated that so far there have been good discussions between Kabul and Islamabad and expressed hope that minor differences in interpretation do not hinder the progress of the negotiations.

The foreign minister emphasized that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s stance regarding tensions has been defensive, considering the protection of its territory a legitimate right, and remains committed to continued understanding and dialogue based on mutual respect and comprehension.