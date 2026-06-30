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Borders minister says no one will be allowed to reignite conflict in Afghanistan

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6 hours ago

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Noorullah Noori, Minister of Borders, Ethnic and Tribal Affairs, says that objectives such as establishing an Islamic system, ensuring security, and achieving national unity in Afghanistan have now been fulfilled, and has called on opponents of the Islamic Emirate living abroad to return to the country.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Noori addressed opponents of the Islamic Emirate, saying: “If your jihad against the Russians was aimed at establishing an Islamic system, ensuring security, and achieving national unity, then today these objectives have been achieved in Afghanistan. Return to your country and present whatever suggestions or opinions you may have.”

Noori added that opponents of the Islamic Emirate based in Turkey, Pakistan, and several other countries should stop claiming that they seek to “liberate Afghanistan,” because Afghanistan is now a free country. He warned that no one will be given permission or the opportunity to cause bloodshed in the country again.

He urged them to come back to Afghanistan and present any proposals or demands they may have regarding the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

He said: “What is your voice, your message, and your demand? Our country has regained its freedom from occupiers, and today there is not a single foreign soldier present anywhere in Afghanistan. So, from whom do you intend to liberate the country? Return to your homeland and put forward your proposals. The people of Afghanistan have learned from the past. Today, not even a single dead body is seen across Afghanistan, and Afghans neither expect to see coffins again, nor will anyone be given the opportunity to cause bloodshed in this country once more.”

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Mujahid calls on spokespersons to expand cooperation with media

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4 hours ago

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June 30, 2026

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Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has urged spokespersons of all Emirate institutions to intensify efforts aimed at strengthening information dissemination and expanding cooperation with media outlets.

Speaking at a coordination meeting held on Tuesday at the Government Information and Media Center, Mujahid praised the efforts of institutional spokespersons in sharing information and described their role in improving the effectiveness and coordination of public communication as important.

He stressed the need for continued cooperation and called on spokespersons to play a more active role in strengthening government-related content through media platforms and the Parmakhtag website.

Mujahid also highlighted the importance of media in delivering information, raising public awareness, reflecting realities, and strengthening public trust in the government.

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Khalilzad urges Pakistan to heed UN call for dialogue with Afghanistan

His comments came after Guterres urged all parties to protect civilians and comply with international humanitarian law following Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan’s eastern provinces.

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11 hours ago

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June 30, 2026

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Former US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has called on Pakistan to respond positively to the United Nations’ appeal for dialogue, saying Afghanistan has consistently sought a diplomatic solution to tensions between the two neighboring countries.

In a post on X, Khalilzad referred to UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ call for Afghanistan and Pakistan to end hostilities and resolve their differences through diplomacy.

He said Afghanistan has repeatedly made clear that it prefers dialogue over conflict and has presented several proposals aimed at reducing tensions.

“Will the Pakistani establishment listen to the UN Secretary-General? I hope so, but I am not optimistic,” Khalilzad wrote.

His comments came a day after Guterres urged all parties to protect civilians and comply with international humanitarian law following Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan’s eastern provinces of Paktia, Paktika and Kunar.

Speaking on behalf of the UN chief, spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the Secretary-General was deeply concerned by the escalation and called on both countries to settle their differences through diplomatic means.

“We continue to call on all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and stress that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times,” Dujarric said.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said numerous civilians were killed and injured in the overnight airstrikes, while humanitarian agencies warned that the attacks had also displaced families and created urgent humanitarian needs.

According to Afghan authorities, at least 36 civilians were killed and more than 160 others wounded in the strikes, with women, children and elderly people among the casualties.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemned the strikes as a violation of the country’s sovereignty and airspace, describing them as a “crime” and a “cowardly act.”

Relations between Kabul and Islamabad have deteriorated sharply in recent months over Durand Line security and militancy, with both sides accusing each other of failing to prevent cross-frontier attacks. The latest exchange has heightened concerns of further escalation, prompting renewed international calls for restraint and dialogue.

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International Sports

Paraguay stun Germany on penalties to reach FIFA World Cup last 16

Ranked 41st in the world before the tournament, Paraguay eliminated a German side ranked 10th, marking one of the greatest shocks ever seen in the World Cup knockout stages.

Published

13 hours ago

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June 30, 2026

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Paraguay produced one of the biggest upsets in FIFA World Cup history on Monday, defeating four-time champions Germany 4-3 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw to book their place in the Round of 16.

Germany struggled to find their rhythm in the opening half and fell behind in the 42nd minute when Julio Enciso headed home from a Matias Galarza cross to give Paraguay a deserved lead.

The Germans responded after the break, with Kai Havertz equalising in the 53rd minute, glancing a header into the net from Florian Wirtz’s cross.

Germany thought they had taken the lead later in the match when Jonathan Tah scored from a corner, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review for a foul on Paraguay’s goalkeeper.

With neither side able to find a winner in extra time, the match was decided by penalties.

Germany endured a disastrous shootout, with Kai Havertz, Nick Woltemade and Jonathan Tah all missing from the spot. Paraguay also missed two penalties but held their nerve as Jose Canale converted the decisive kick to seal a famous victory.

Ranked 41st in the world before the tournament, Paraguay eliminated a German side ranked 10th, marking one of the greatest shocks ever seen in the World Cup knockout stages.

The defeat also ended Germany’s long-standing record of never losing a World Cup penalty shootout and continued a disappointing run at recent tournaments, with the 2014 champions again failing to make a deep run.

Paraguay will now face the winner of the Round of 32 clash between France and Sweden in the last 16 on July 4 in Philadelphia.

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