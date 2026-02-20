Latest News
Pakistan’s Punjab to send home 20 more Afghans in repatriation drive
Pakistan’s Punjab province was set to repatriate 20 Afghan citizens to their homeland on Thursday as it continued its drive against undocumented Afghan nationals, a Punjab Home Department spokesperson said.
The nationwide repatriation campaign, launched in late 2023, has strained relations between neighbours Pakistan and Afghanistan.
The policy has drawn criticism from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, which has said it has received reports of arrests and expulsions of legally registered Afghans and warned that sending them back in this way breaches Pakistan’s international obligations.
According to a Punjab Home Department statement, official statistics show that more than 2 million Afghan citizens have been sent back from across Pakistan. “In Punjab alone, over 150,000 undocumented Afghans have been repatriated,” the statement said, Reuters reported.
It added that all Afghan citizens without a valid visa are required to leave, while those with valid visas may continue to work or run businesses.
Punjab is currently operating 37 holding centres accommodating 69 Afghan nationals, 20 of whom were scheduled for repatriation on Thursday, the spokesperson said.
Tensions between the two countries remain high. Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of failing to act against what it says are terror networks operating from Afghan soil. Afghanistan denies the allegations.
On Wednesday, Pakistan summoned the Afghan deputy head of mission to raise concerns about a February 16 attack on security forces in Bajaur in northwest Pakistan that killed 11 Pakistani soldiers and a child.
Last year, the two sides were engaged in their heaviest clashes since the IEA returned to power in 2021, though a fragile ceasefire has held since the deadly October fighting.
Afghanistan last week freed three Pakistani soldiers, detained in the October 12 clashes, handing them over to a Saudi delegation in Kabul.
Indian customs seize Chinese walnuts falsely declared as Afghan
Indian authorities at Mumbai’s Nhava Sheva Port have detained 46 containers after finding that walnuts imported from China were falsely declared as Afghan produce, The Hindu Business Line reported.
The ship, which reportedly departed Bandar Abbas Port, has been held for more than two weeks. A circular from the Customs Intelligence Unit says one person has been arrested, with tax-evasion losses estimated at 50 crore rupees (approx. $5.4 million). No importer has yet claimed the shipments.
Indian trade sources say misdeclaring walnuts from United States and Chile as Afghan goods is a long-running practice to exploit SAFTA’s zero-duty benefit, as India imposes 100% duty on walnut imports to protect growers in Jammu and Kashmir.
Officials say traders forged transit documents in India’s E-Sanchit/ICES system to fabricate an Afghan route, while the packaging still carried Chinese markings.
UN Afghanistan coordinator holds farewell meeting with FM Muttaqi
Indrika Ratwatte, the United Nations’ Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan and Humanitarian Coordinator, held a farewell meeting with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul.
The meeting was also attended by Georgette Gagnon, the Acting Head of UNAMA and Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General (Political), along with her accompanying delegation. Both sides discussed ongoing cooperation and coordination between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and UN agencies, according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry on Friday.
Minister Muttaqi praised Indrika’s role as the UN’s humanitarian coordinator in Afghanistan and wished him success in his future assignments.
Indrika, in return, thanked the Foreign Ministry for its cooperation throughout his tenure and described his mission in Afghanistan as filled with valuable experiences and positive memories.
Afghanistan welcomes investment and technology partnerships with India
Azizi welcomed the proposals, emphasizing Afghanistan's abundant investment opportunities and reaffirming full support.
Nooruddin Azizi, Afghanistan’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, met with Ankush Satana and his delegation at his office to discuss expanding economic and technological cooperation.
During the meeting, Satana expressed interest in establishing a gemstone exhibition salon in Afghanistan and connecting Afghan and Indian traders in the pharmaceutical sector.
He also highlighted Germany’s advanced technology capable of producing large quantities of diesel fuel from collected plastic waste and expressed willingness to transfer this technology to Afghanistan.
Azizi welcomed the proposals, emphasizing Afghanistan’s abundant investment opportunities and reaffirming full support.
He noted that the country’s private sector is active and prepared to collaborate with foreign investors.
This meeting represents a significant step toward strengthening economic partnerships and fostering technology transfer, further boosting Afghanistan’s position as a hub for investment and trade in the region.
