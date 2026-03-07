Saar
Saar: Ongoing retaliatory attacks against Pakistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Sixth day of US–Israel war with Iran reviewed
Saar
Saar: Turkiye’s efforts to revive ceasefire between Kabul-Islamabad
Saar
Saar: Ongoing retaliatory operations against Pakistan discussed
Tahawol12 minutes ago
Tahawol: Upcoming UNSC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Ongoing retaliatory attacks against Pakistan discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
Trade between Iran and Afghanistan continues uninterrupted: Bikdeli
Latest News6 hours ago
IEA envoy in Oman attends meeting on regional and global developments
Latest News8 hours ago
Iran to suspend strikes on neighbours unless attacks come from them
Latest News1 week ago
Pakistani military jet downed in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, pilot captured alive
Latest News1 week ago
Afghan Air Force conducts airstrikes in Islamabad, other cities
Latest News3 weeks ago
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
Latest News2 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
Latest News2 weeks ago
Afghanistan welcomes investment and technology partnerships with India
Tahawol12 minutes ago
Tahawol: Upcoming UNSC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Ongoing retaliatory attacks against Pakistan discussed
Tawsia1 day ago
Tawsia: Impact of regional crisis on Afghan projects discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Sixth day of US–Israel war with Iran reviewed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Discussion on ongoing US–Israel war with Iran
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNAMA calls for immediate halt to Afghanistan–Pakistan cashes
-
Latest News3 days ago
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Zhao Xing discuss regional security and violations of Afghan territory
-
Regional4 days ago
US Embassy, Consulates in Pakistan suspend visa services over security concerns
-
Latest News4 days ago
Indian cleric comments on rising Afghanistan–Pakistan tensions
-
International Sports4 days ago
Ronaldo’s private jet flies out of Saudi Arabia following US Embassy drone strike in Riyadh
-
World5 days ago
US orders immediate evacuations across Middle East amid escalating conflict
-
Latest News4 days ago
Asian Football Confederation postpones 2nd-leg knockout ties in West Region
-
Latest News3 days ago
United Kingdom halts visa routes from four countries, including Afghanistan