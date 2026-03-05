Saar: Sixth day of US–Israel war with Iran reviewed

Saar
Latest News2 hours ago
Afghan Defense Ministry claims retaliatory strikes on Pakistani forces along Durand Line
Latest News2 hours ago
Bayat Foundation provides Ramadan aid to needy families in Balkh
Saar2 hours ago
Sport7 hours ago
ACB names squads for white-ball series against Sri Lanka; Ibrahim Zadran appointed T20I captain
Latest News10 hours ago
KP Chief Minister says inclusive Pakistani delegation needs to visit Afghanistan for talks
Latest News6 days ago
Pakistani military jet downed in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, pilot captured alive
Latest News6 days ago
Afghan Air Force conducts airstrikes in Islamabad, other cities
Latest News2 weeks ago
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
Latest News2 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
Latest News2 weeks ago
Afghanistan welcomes investment and technology partnerships with India
Saar2 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Discussion on ongoing US–Israel war with Iran
Saar1 day ago
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Discussion on ongoing conflicts between Afghanistan and Pakistan
Saar2 days ago
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan air force strikes key Pakistani military installations in retaliatory operation
World5 days ago
US lawmakers, world leaders react to death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after Iran strikes
Regional3 days ago
Middle East conflict intensifies; UK base in Cyprus targeted
Regional4 days ago
Iran launches widespread drone and missile strikes on Gulf states amid US-Israeli attacks
Regional4 days ago
Iran to form interim leadership council as officials vow retaliation after Ayatollah’s death
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan’s night strikes hit residential areas in Afghanistan, civilian casualties reported
Regional3 days ago
Ayatollah’s wife dies from injuries sustained in airstrike on Tehran residence
International Sports4 days ago
FIFA calls for ‘all teams to participate’ in 2026 World Cup amid US–Iran conflict