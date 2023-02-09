Business
Tehran hosts key Iran-Afghanistan business forum
The second Iran-Afghanistan Business Forum and Conference was held in Tehran this week in the hope of boosting trade ties between the two countries.
A total of 70 Afghan businessmen and representatives of Iranian companies attended the event, Mehr News reported.
The conference was addressed by Hossein Salimi, the head of the Iran-Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce; Alireza Yavari, the deputy head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture for international affairs; and Ahmad-Reza Allaie Tabatabaei, the deputy head of Trade Promotion Organization, ICCIMA reported.
Specialized panels were held on Afghanistan’s commodity and investment needs, investment opportunities in the country’s industrial and mining sectors and ways of removal of trade and investment barriers between Iran and Afghanistan.
IEA tightens currency controls after dollar smuggling report
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) imposed fresh restrictions on people carrying foreign currency out of Afghanistan, in a rare directive from the prime minister’s office.
The restrictions were imposed after a report published in Bloomberg stated that millions of dollars were being smuggled into the country each day from Pakistan.
Tuesday’s order from Mullah Mohammad Hassan’s office spelled out new currency limits clearly for the first time and laid out new punishments — up to a year in prison. While a $5,000 limit was already in place, the new edict added that the amount people could take out via road border crossings was now only $500 and barred the transport of gold or precious stones out of the nation.
“If someone transfers a million dollars, he will be imprisoned for a year, and for one hundred thousand dollars, he will be jailed for a month and for less than the amount, he will receive ten days in jail,” the edict said.
The IEA also reiterated that bringing in foreign currency is “prohibited,” without specifying how much and under what circumstances. Before the report’s publication, the Afghan Finance Ministry had said that it encourages individuals to bring in any value of foreign currency.
Bloomberg reported Tuesday that traders or smugglers are bringing as much as $5 million into Afghanistan from Pakistan every day, which was providing some support for the country’s squeezed economy after the US and Europe denied the IEA access to more than $9 billion in foreign reserves.
However, the illicit dollar inflow into the country is exacerbating a rapidly developing economic crisis in neighboring Pakistan.
Economic experts consider this work of the Islamic Emirate to be important for maintaining the financial stability and value of the afghani currency, and they say that governments have an obligation to support their currency value.
IEA’s Ministry of Finance: The recent report of SIGAR is far from the truth
The Ministry of Finance of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) considered the recent report of “SIGAR” about companies and institutions in Afghanistan to be far from the truth and rejected it.
In the announcement that was published by this ministry on Sunday (5th January), it is stated: “The Office of the Special Inspector General of the United States of America for Afghanistan “SIGAR” has claimed in its quarterly report to the US Congress that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, receives money from those organizations and institutions that work in the field of humanitarian aid; under the license fee, tax and administrative fees, which provide a large part of Afghanistan’s revenue The Ministry of Finance of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan considers the said report to be far from the truth and rejects it separately.”
“The Ministry of Finance has exempted those organizations and institutions that are active in the field of humanitarian aid, No money is received from them, and no administrative expenses are imposed on them.” Read the ministry statement.
The Ministry of Finance has also added that in all the country’s customs, the customs tariff of the goods imported by these organizations and institutions has reached zero, and the goods of the mentioned institutions enter the country without tax.
According to this ministry, only license fee is taken from foreign organizations and institutions, which is a small amount and has a legal framework and is balanced with other countries and has no effect on Afghanistan’s national income.
The Ministry of Finance has assured that the organs of the Islamic Emirate, including the Ministry of Finance, provide administrative, financial and security facilities for the organizations and institutions that operate in the field of humanitarian aid and are committed to all their promises in this field and in the distribution and sending of humanitarian aid they are partners with them.
Flour mill opens in Herat province
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce says that a new flour mill has opened and is now operational in Herat province.
Afghan Industry and Commerce Minister Nooruddin Azizi, inaugurated the flour mill, which is privately owned, on Saturday in the presence of an accompanying delegation.
According to the ministry, Azizi thanked the business owner for investing in the mill, which was built in Phase 1 of Herat Industrial Park at a cost of $1.2 million.
The flour mill will be able to produce 180 tons of flour per day, and has provided employment for more than 700 people.
