UN chief calls for civilian protection after Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called for the protection of civilians following Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktia, Paktika and Kunar provinces that reportedly killed and injured dozens of people.

Speaking at a press briefing, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said Guterres urged Afghanistan and Pakistan to resolve their differences through dialogue and stressed that all parties must adhere to international humanitarian law.

“We continue to call on all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and stress that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times,” Dujarric said.

He cited the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), which reported that numerous civilians were killed and injured in overnight airstrikes carried out by Pakistan in the three eastern provinces.

“Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that the latest attacks have also reportedly triggered displacement, and humanitarian partners on the ground are assessing needs and preparing to provide emergency assistance,” Dujarric added.

According to reports, at least 36 civilians were killed and more than 160 others were wounded in the strikes. The casualties reportedly included women, children and elderly people who were inside residential homes at the time of the attacks.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemned the airstrikes, describing them as a violation of Afghanistan’s airspace and calling them a “crime” and a “cowardly act.”