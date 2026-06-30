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UN chief calls for civilian protection after Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemned the airstrikes, describing them as a violation of Afghanistan’s airspace and calling them a “crime” and a “cowardly act.”
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called for the protection of civilians following Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktia, Paktika and Kunar provinces that reportedly killed and injured dozens of people.
Speaking at a press briefing, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said Guterres urged Afghanistan and Pakistan to resolve their differences through dialogue and stressed that all parties must adhere to international humanitarian law.
“We continue to call on all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and stress that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times,” Dujarric said.
He cited the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), which reported that numerous civilians were killed and injured in overnight airstrikes carried out by Pakistan in the three eastern provinces.
“Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that the latest attacks have also reportedly triggered displacement, and humanitarian partners on the ground are assessing needs and preparing to provide emergency assistance,” Dujarric added.
According to reports, at least 36 civilians were killed and more than 160 others were wounded in the strikes. The casualties reportedly included women, children and elderly people who were inside residential homes at the time of the attacks.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemned the airstrikes, describing them as a violation of Afghanistan’s airspace and calling them a “crime” and a “cowardly act.”
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Khalilzad urges Pakistan to heed UN call for dialogue with Afghanistan
His comments came after Guterres urged all parties to protect civilians and comply with international humanitarian law following Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan’s eastern provinces.
Former US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has called on Pakistan to respond positively to the United Nations’ appeal for dialogue, saying Afghanistan has consistently sought a diplomatic solution to tensions between the two neighboring countries.
In a post on X, Khalilzad referred to UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ call for Afghanistan and Pakistan to end hostilities and resolve their differences through diplomacy.
He said Afghanistan has repeatedly made clear that it prefers dialogue over conflict and has presented several proposals aimed at reducing tensions.
“Will the Pakistani establishment listen to the UN Secretary-General? I hope so, but I am not optimistic,” Khalilzad wrote.
His comments came a day after Guterres urged all parties to protect civilians and comply with international humanitarian law following Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan’s eastern provinces of Paktia, Paktika and Kunar.
Speaking on behalf of the UN chief, spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the Secretary-General was deeply concerned by the escalation and called on both countries to settle their differences through diplomatic means.
“We continue to call on all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and stress that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times,” Dujarric said.
The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said numerous civilians were killed and injured in the overnight airstrikes, while humanitarian agencies warned that the attacks had also displaced families and created urgent humanitarian needs.
According to Afghan authorities, at least 36 civilians were killed and more than 160 others wounded in the strikes, with women, children and elderly people among the casualties.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemned the strikes as a violation of the country’s sovereignty and airspace, describing them as a “crime” and a “cowardly act.”
Relations between Kabul and Islamabad have deteriorated sharply in recent months over Durand Line security and militancy, with both sides accusing each other of failing to prevent cross-frontier attacks. The latest exchange has heightened concerns of further escalation, prompting renewed international calls for restraint and dialogue.
International Sports
Paraguay stun Germany on penalties to reach FIFA World Cup last 16
Ranked 41st in the world before the tournament, Paraguay eliminated a German side ranked 10th, marking one of the greatest shocks ever seen in the World Cup knockout stages.
Paraguay produced one of the biggest upsets in FIFA World Cup history on Monday, defeating four-time champions Germany 4-3 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw to book their place in the Round of 16.
Germany struggled to find their rhythm in the opening half and fell behind in the 42nd minute when Julio Enciso headed home from a Matias Galarza cross to give Paraguay a deserved lead.
The Germans responded after the break, with Kai Havertz equalising in the 53rd minute, glancing a header into the net from Florian Wirtz’s cross.
Germany thought they had taken the lead later in the match when Jonathan Tah scored from a corner, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review for a foul on Paraguay’s goalkeeper.
With neither side able to find a winner in extra time, the match was decided by penalties.
Germany endured a disastrous shootout, with Kai Havertz, Nick Woltemade and Jonathan Tah all missing from the spot. Paraguay also missed two penalties but held their nerve as Jose Canale converted the decisive kick to seal a famous victory.
Ranked 41st in the world before the tournament, Paraguay eliminated a German side ranked 10th, marking one of the greatest shocks ever seen in the World Cup knockout stages.
The defeat also ended Germany’s long-standing record of never losing a World Cup penalty shootout and continued a disappointing run at recent tournaments, with the 2014 champions again failing to make a deep run.
Paraguay will now face the winner of the Round of 32 clash between France and Sweden in the last 16 on July 4 in Philadelphia.
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Afghanistan, UNDP discuss expanding cooperation in agriculture and rural development
The minister also said the government is pursuing policies to increase domestic agricultural production and reduce dependence on imports.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have discussed expanding cooperation to strengthen agriculture, irrigation, rural livelihoods and infrastructure across the country.
During a meeting with Agriculture Minister Ataullah Omari, UNDP Resident Representative Stephen Rodriques outlined the agency’s ongoing efforts to support Afghanistan’s rural economy through alternative livelihood and development programs.
Rodriques said UNDP has provided chemical fertilizer to 2,000 farmers, established greenhouses, developed agricultural marketplaces and launched several initiatives aimed at boosting agricultural production under its alternative livelihoods program.
He added that UNDP has also completed 270 rural infrastructure projects, including irrigation canals, check dams and other water management facilities. The projects are designed to improve water resource management, increase agricultural productivity, promote mechanization and raise rural household incomes.
Omari welcomed the UNDP’s continued support and emphasized the importance of ensuring the completed projects are used effectively. He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to working closely with development partners to strengthen Afghanistan’s agriculture sector and improve the livelihoods of farmers and livestock owners.
The minister also said the government is pursuing policies to increase domestic agricultural production and reduce dependence on imports. As part of that effort, tariffs on several imported agricultural products, including vegetables, fruit and powdered milk, have been increased to encourage local production and support the rural economy.
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