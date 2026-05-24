Latest News
Afghan cultural attaché attends ‘Colors of the World’ art exhibition in Moscow
Fazl-ul-Hadi Hamza, the cultural attaché of the Afghan embassy in Moscow, participated in the “Colors of the World” art exhibition featuring creative works by foreign diplomats.
The exhibition was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation at the State Tretyakov Gallery with the support of the ministry’s state protocol department and in cooperation with the Russian Ministry of Culture, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Information and Culture said in a statement.
The event is being held for the second consecutive year as part of the international “Intermuseum” festival and will remain open to visitors for three days.
During the exhibition, Zabih Paikan, an Afghan painter residing in Russia, displayed his artworks, which drew significant attention from visitors. Exhibition organizers also recognized his artworks as one of the top entries at the event.
Zabih Paikan was introduced to the exhibition by the cultural attaché of the Afghan embassy in Moscow.
Health
UNFPA: Afghanistan has world’s fifth-highest number of obstetric fistula cases
United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Afghanistan says the country has the world’s fifth-highest number of obstetric fistula cases, with an estimated 15,000 women and girls suffering from the childbirth-related injury.
In a post on X, UNFPA Afghanistan said obstetric fistula continues to cause disability and social isolation for thousands of Afghan women and girls.
The agency stressed that preventing and treating the condition requires access to healthcare services, safe surgical procedures, and essential medical supplies.
Obstetric fistula is a serious childbirth injury that usually occurs after prolonged or obstructed labor without timely medical care. The condition can lead to chronic health complications and often leaves affected women facing stigma and exclusion from their communities.
Latest News
IEA Supreme Leader urges unity, preservation of Islamic system in Eid al-Adha message
Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate, in a message on the occasion on Eid al-Adha, congratulated the people of Afghanistan and Muslims around the world and emphasized the protection of the Islamic system, implementation of Sharia law, and support for returning migrants.
He urged Afghans to value the country’s security, stability, prosperity, and Islamic system, calling on the public to unite in strengthening and preserving it.
The Islamic Emirate leader said that under the Islamic system, the Sharia rights of citizens are protected and oppression and injustice are being prevented. He also described the activities of Sharia courts and the enforcement of the promotion of virtue and prevention of vice as part of broader efforts to reform society.
In the message, religious scholars, officials responsible for the promotion of virtue and prevention of vice, and religious outreach institutions were encouraged to expand public religious awareness, particularly on issues related to prayer and Islamic beliefs.
Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada also said the Islamic Emirate remains committed to supporting orphans, widows, people with disabilities, and vulnerable families, while calling on wealthy Afghans to increase assistance to those in need.
He stressed that the Islamic Emirate seeks political and economic relations with the international community, especially Islamic countries, within the framework of Sharia principles.
The leader of the Islamic Emirate further instructed government officials to prioritize public service, citizens’ welfare, and the swift handling of people’s concerns, while warning against injustice and abuse of power.
He also directed security institutions to ensure public safety and peace during the Eid holidays and called on relevant authorities to provide greater support and facilities for returning migrants, particularly in settlement, land distribution, and resettlement efforts.
Latest News
China restricts export of chemical substances to Afghanistan
China’s Ministry of Commerce has imposed restrictions on the export of certain chemicals to several countries, including Afghanistan, in an effort to prevent the production of narcotics.
The ministry said China has placed under control the export of a number of chemicals that can be used in the manufacture of narcotic drugs to six countries, including Afghanistan.
According to the ministry, the decision was made in coordination with various government bodies, including security forces, customs authorities, and drug regulatory agencies.
The move is aimed at “improving oversight of the export of chemicals that can be used in the production of narcotics,” the ministry stated.
Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said: “Some of these materials are used in our factories, and discussions should be held with the Chinese side to ensure their supply remains secure and is not blocked for us.”
Meanwhile, the Union of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers in Afghanistan said that medicines contain chemical substances, but the more responsibly these chemicals are imported, the more beneficial they will be for the country and its citizens. The union described China’s decision as reasonable and stressed that traders should also act responsibly in this regard.
Ahmad Saeed Shams, head of the Union of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, said: “The export of these chemical substances should be controlled, and we also support this decision.”
According to the report, the list of substances subject to these restrictions for Afghanistan, Laos, and Myanmar includes 41 chemical items.
These substances include compounds such as ammonium chloride, barium sulfate, and palladium chloride. In contrast, a separate list containing 16 types of chemical substances has been designated for the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
China’s Ministry of Commerce added that once the decision takes effect, exporters of these substances to the mentioned countries will be required to obtain special permits.
However, the restrictions do not apply to other countries and regions.
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