Afghan cultural attaché attends ‘Colors of the World’ art exhibition in Moscow

Fazl-ul-Hadi Hamza, the cultural attaché of the Afghan embassy in Moscow, participated in the “Colors of the World” art exhibition featuring creative works by foreign diplomats.

The exhibition was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation at the State Tretyakov Gallery with the support of the ministry’s state protocol department and in cooperation with the Russian Ministry of Culture, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Information and Culture said in a statement.

The event is being held for the second consecutive year as part of the international “Intermuseum” festival and will remain open to visitors for three days.

During the exhibition, Zabih Paikan, an Afghan painter residing in Russia, displayed his artworks, which drew significant attention from visitors. Exhibition organizers also recognized his artworks as one of the top entries at the event.

Zabih Paikan was introduced to the exhibition by the cultural attaché of the Afghan embassy in Moscow.