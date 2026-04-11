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Death toll rises in armed attack in Herat; 11 killed, 8 injured
Authorities have confirmed that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack.
The death toll from a brutal armed attack in the Injil district of Herat province has increased, with local authorities confirming that at least 11 people were killed and 8 others injured.
Ahmadullah Muttaqi, Director of Information and Culture for Herat, reported that the attack occurred around 3:00 PM on Friday when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a group of families who had gathered for a picnic in the village of “Dah Mehre,” located in the Injil district.
Initial reports indicated that four people were killed and 15 others injured. However, as the severity of the injuries became clearer, seven more of the wounded tragically succumbed to their injuries overnight. The latest update puts the death toll at 11, with 8 survivors, two of whom are said to be in critical condition.
Authorities have confirmed that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack. Security forces are continuing to investigate the incident, with efforts underway to identify and apprehend additional perpetrators.
The attack has sent shockwaves through the region, with local authorities and communities expressing outrage and concern over the rising violence in the area.
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UN warns of deepening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, calls for urgent aid
Dujarric also highlighted a 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the Hindu Kush region on Sunday, causing additional casualties and damage, including in Kabul and nearby areas.
The United Nations has raised alarm over a worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, citing the combined impact of ongoing conflict and severe weather conditions, and urging the international community to step up assistance.
Speaking at a daily press briefing, UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said that recent heavy rains and flooding have led to significant casualties and widespread destruction across the country.
“Nearly 100 people have reportedly been killed, more than 180 injured, and several others remain missing. Thousands of homes have been severely damaged or completely destroyed, along with critical infrastructure and large areas of agricultural land,” Dujarric said.
He noted that Nangarhar Province in eastern Afghanistan has been among the hardest hit regions, already recovering from a devastating earthquake in September last year.
Dujarric also highlighted a 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the Hindu Kush region on Sunday, causing additional casualties and damage, including in Kabul and nearby areas.
“We and our humanitarian partners have so far reached more than 8,000 people with assistance, including food, cash aid, health services, emergency shelter, and other life-saving support,” he added.
The UN said assessments are ongoing to ensure aid reaches the most vulnerable populations, as Afghanistan faces mounting humanitarian challenges amid overlapping crises.
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7 killed, 13 injured in shooting by unidentified gunmen in Herat
Seven people were killed and 13 injured in a shooting by unidentified armed men in Herat province, said Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani.
Qani added that after midday on Friday, unidentified gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on a group of civilians who had gathered for recreation near a picnic area in Qabarzon village, Injil district of Herat province.
According to Qani, initial information indicates that 7 people were killed and 13 others wounded in the attack. The condition of some of the injured is reported to be critical.
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UK backs Afghanistan–Pakistan talks, calls dialogue key to lasting peace
Richard Lindsay, the UK’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, described the latest round of talks as a positive step forward.
The United Kingdom has welcomed recent diplomatic engagements between Afghanistan and Pakistan, emphasizing that sustained dialogue remains the most effective path toward reducing tensions and achieving long-term stability.
Richard Lindsay, the UK’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, described the latest round of talks as a positive step forward. He praised the engagement between both sides and urged continued efforts to reach a comprehensive resolution.
“I welcome the recent interactions between the negotiating teams of Afghanistan and Pakistan and encourage continued dialogue to reach a comprehensive solution. Dialogue remains the only way to reduce tensions and achieve sustainable peace,” Lindsay said.
The week-long discussions, held in Urumqi, involved diplomatic, defense, and security officials from both countries. The talks concluded with a preliminary agreement aimed at immediate de-escalation, with participants committing to practical measures to manage tensions and prevent further escalation.
Chinese officials noted that both sides agreed on steps to stabilize the situation, signaling cautious optimism after a period of strained relations.
Regional analysts have underscored the importance of maintaining diplomatic momentum, warning that prolonged instability could worsen broader security challenges. They stress that constructive engagement between Kabul and Islamabad is essential to prevent further deterioration.
Following the initial round, expectations are rising for a second phase of talks at a higher diplomatic level—potentially paving the way for concrete measures to ease tensions and reinforce regional stability.
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