Death toll rises in armed attack in Herat; 11 killed, 8 injured

The death toll from a brutal armed attack in the Injil district of Herat province has increased, with local authorities confirming that at least 11 people were killed and 8 others injured.

Ahmadullah Muttaqi, Director of Information and Culture for Herat, reported that the attack occurred around 3:00 PM on Friday when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a group of families who had gathered for a picnic in the village of “Dah Mehre,” located in the Injil district.

Initial reports indicated that four people were killed and 15 others injured. However, as the severity of the injuries became clearer, seven more of the wounded tragically succumbed to their injuries overnight. The latest update puts the death toll at 11, with 8 survivors, two of whom are said to be in critical condition.

Authorities have confirmed that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack. Security forces are continuing to investigate the incident, with efforts underway to identify and apprehend additional perpetrators.

The attack has sent shockwaves through the region, with local authorities and communities expressing outrage and concern over the rising violence in the area.