IPL: Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals in Match 7 of IPL 2023
Gujarat Titans made it two wins in two as they beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in Match 7 of the TATA IPL at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday night.
A collective bowling performance led by Rashid Khan (3/31) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) helped Gujarat Titans restrict Delhi Capitals to 162/8.
Chasing 163 for victory on a tricky pitch, Sudharsan (62) and fellow left-hander Miller (31) put together an unbeaten stand of 56 to steer their team home with 11 balls to spare.
Gujarat were in early trouble after an excellent spell of fast bowling by South African Anrich Nortje, but Sudharsan stood firm in his team’s second straight victory this season, AFP reported.
One of the South African players to have joined the IPL for this match after the Netherlands one-day international series, Miller, who replaced the injured Kane Williamson in the XI, played his part with a 16-ball blitz.
Gujarat pace spearhead Mohammed Shami and leg-spinner Rashid Khan took three wickets each as they restricted the opposition to 162-8 before handing Delhi a second straight loss.
Gujarat did not have the best of starts as Nortje removed both openers, including bowling Shubman Gill for 14, and were in further trouble when left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed got skipper Hardik Pandya caught behind for five.
But Vijay Shankar replaced Ireland fast bowler Josh Little under the new “impact player” rule introduced this season and joined Sudharsan in the middle to revive the chase.
Mitchell Marsh broke the dangerous-looking stand of 53 after he trapped Shankar lbw for 29 but Sudharsan and Miller completed the job.
Delhi’s batsmen never really got going despite skipper David Warner’s 37 and a quickfire 36 from Axar Patel as they posted a below-par total.
Shami struggled to control his line and length and gave away runs at the start before he found his groove with the two key wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Marsh.
Warner fell to Alzarri Joseph as he chopped on to his stumps.
Joseph bowled at a lively pace and dismissed Rilee Rossouw for a first-ball duck.
Rashid claimed the wicket of Sarfaraz Khan who struggled to a 34-ball 30.
Coming in at No 7, Axar took on the bowlers with three sixes and two fours in his 22-ball innings but could not haul Delhi to a big enough total.
Today’ Match
Rajasthan Royals will play their first “home” match on Wednesday against Punjab Kings.
Shakib Al Hasan opts out of IPL 2023
Bangladesh all rounder Shakib Al Hasan has opted out of IPL 2023, after informing Kolkata Knight Riders of his decision on Sunday.
ESPNcricinfo reported that Kolkata Knight Riders will begin the process of seeking a replacement once it gets the go ahead from the IPL.
Shakib’s decision was based on commitments with Bangladesh, which includes a one-koff test against Ireland that starts Tuesday.
According to ESPNcricinfo, this will be followed by a tour of the UK, where Bangladesh are set to play three ODIs against Ireland in Chelmsford on May 9, 12 and 14.
It is understood that Shakib told Knight Riders that he would be busy playing for Bangladesh in this period, and also mentioned that he has “personal issues to attend to”, which would keep him away from the IPL.
Without Shakib, Knight Riders have only six overseas players in their squad, including Litton. The team has already been hit hard by player unavailability issues, with their full-time captain Shreyas Iyer ruled out of at least the first half of the season with a back injury.
Knight Riders have played one game so far this season, losing a rain-affected contest against Punjab Kings in Mohali. They will play their next game on Thursday, at home against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata.
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis power Bangalore to IPL win over Mumbai
Virat Kohli and captain Faf du Plessis hit blazing half-centuries to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore to a thumping eight-wicket drubbing of Mumbai Indians in Match 5 of the IPL on Sunday.
Chasing 172 for victory, Kohli (82 not out) and Du Plessis (73) put on a 148-run opening stand as Bangalore romped home in 16.2 overs in front of a raucous home crowd, AFP reported.
The pair bossed the chase from the start with some assured strokemaking and regular boundaries to open this season’s Indian Premier League campaign in style.
Du Plessis reached his fifty with a six and Kohli, who last month hit a Test ton after 1,205 days, was not far behind when he raised his half-century in 38 balls.
Five-time winners Mumbai looked clueless despite the presence of Jason Behrendorff, who came in as the “impact player” ahead of their bowling innings, and the returning England fast bowler Jofra Archer.
Earlier Sunday, Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs in Match 4 of this year’s IPL, which was played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Fifties from Jos Buttler (54 off 22), Yashasvi Jaiswal (54 off 37) and Sanju Samson (55 off 32) powered RR to 203/5.
The RR bowlers led by Trent Boult (2/21) and Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17) then mixed skill with accuracy and discipline to maintain a stranglehold over SRH throughout the innings and restrict them to 131/8, helping RR win the match by 72 runs.
Match 6 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in
Chennai n Monday, April 4, between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.
LSG and Punjab Kings victorious in their respective IPL matches
Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by 50 runs in Match 3 of TATA IPL 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.
Kyle Mayers starred with the bat on his IPL debut with a scintillating 73 off 38 balls while Mark Wood sparkled with the ball with a fiery spell of 5/14 to help LSG win by 50 runs.
Chasing 194, David Warner and Prithvi Shaw got DC off to a flier as they unfurled crunching drives, powerful pulls and silken flicks to score 40 from the first four overs.
Earlier, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and elected to field.
Match 2 : PBKS Vs KKR
Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs (via DLS method) in Match 2 of the TATA IPL at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali earlier Saturday.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s free-flowing 50 off 32 balls and Shikhar Dhawan’s composed 40 (29) helped PBKS post a competitive 191/5. Arshdeep Singh led from the front with the ball and bowled a brilliant spell of 3/19 as a collective bowling effort from the bowlers saw PBKS restrict KKR to 146/7.
PBKS won the match by 7 runs via the DLS method in the rain-affected match.
