International Sports
Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets
Sent in to bat, RCB rode on a fighting half-century by skipper Rajat Patidar (63) to post 201 for 8.
Blistering fifties by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel powered Rajasthan Royals to a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL match here on Friday.
Sent in to bat, RCB rode on a fighting half-century by skipper Rajat Patidar (63) to post 201 for 8.
Virat Kohli (32), Romario Shepherd (22) and Venkatesh Iyer (29) also chipped in with useful contributions.
In reply, Sooryavanshi (78 off 26 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (81 not out off 43 balls) shared a 37-ball 108-run partnership for the second wicket to set the platform. Krunal Pandya (2/30) tried to bring them back with back-to-back wickets.
But Jurel, in the company of Ravindra Jadeja (24), completed the task with another 68-run stand, with two overs to spare.
For RR, Jofra Archer (2/33), Ravi Bishnoi (2/32) and Brijesh Sharma (2/37) took two wickets.
Earlier in the innings Rajat Patidar delivered a masterclass in calculated counter-offensive even as wickets fell regularly at the other end, guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 201 for 8 against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Friday.
Patidar hit four sixes and as many boundaries in his 40-ball-63 which was largely responsible for RCB reaching a challenging score after being down and out at 94 for 6 at one stage.
Patidar nudged and pushed while keeping the scoreboard moving even as a lot of RCB batters, including the great Virat Kohli (32 off 16 balls), got out while trying to force the pace.
Towards the end, it was Impact Sub Venkatesh Iyer, who scored 29 off 15 balls, including 21 off the final over from Sandeep Sharma, which took the score past 200-run mark.
Following a steady drizzle ahead of the start of the match, the Barsapara 22-yard strip had enough underlying moisture that led to extra bounce, which accounted for both Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal, with Jofra Archer being the initial wrecker-in-chief.
Kohli played and missed a few with both bounce and seam movement causing some trouble but in between hit seven boundaries.
But once Ravi Bishnoi, who has tweaked his run-up to a circular bowled google to outfox Kohli, who went for an inside out lofted shot over covers, RCB’s troubles started.
Bishnoi got Krunal Pandya and then the unheralded Brijesh Sharma, a pick from Bengal Premier League T20, got one to skid into Jitesh Sharma’s pads to make it 76 for 5.
He also accounted for Tim David before Romario Shepherd hit the first six off the innings in the 12th over.
Towards the back end, Patidar showed his range, but none of it was better than putting his dancing shoes on and lofting Bishnoi into the stands.
Venkatesh, who was under immense pressure due to his price tag at KKR last year, had to be introduced as Impact Player in pursuit of extra runs, and he did his bit to prop up the score.
But, in the process, RCB had to sacrifice Suyash Sharma, a leg-break bowler, who could have been as effective as Bishnoi.
In end, RCB were 25 runs short of a par-score.
Broadcast Information
Cricket fans in Afghanistan can watch all the action live, as Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) holds exclusive rights to broadcast the IPL matches.
Games are being aired nationwide on Ariana Television, bringing the excitement of the tournament directly to viewers at home.
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International Sports
IPL 2026 – LSG crushes KKR by 3 wickets in a close contest
Batting second, LSG chased down the target in the last over of their innings, as the game went down to the wire with the home side giving it all for two points.
Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets in an Indian Premier League match on Thursday. After winning the toss, LSG decided to bowl first against KKR and restricted them to a modest 181 for four wickets in 20 overs.
For Kolkata, Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 45 off 33 deliveries, skipper Ajinkya Rahane scored 41 off 24, and West Indian star Rovman Powell scored 39 off 24 balls, and Australian star all-rounder Cameron Green scored 32 off 24 balls.
Batting second, LSG chased down the target in the last over of their innings, as the game went down to the wire with the home side giving it all for two points.
For team LSG, Digvesh Singh Rathi (1/25) was the pick of the bowlers.
Chasing 182, LSG rode on Ayush Badoni’s 34-ball 54 and MukulChoudhary’s brilliant 27-ball 54 not out to cross the line in a last-ball thriller. KKR’s pace worry was once again exposed on Thursday.
Anukul Roy (2/32) and Vaibhav Arora (2/38) were the main wicket-takers for the team.
Kolkata Knight Riders: 181 for 4 in 20 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 45, Ajinkya Rahane 41; Digvesh Singh Rathi 1/25).
Lucknow Super Giants: 182 for 7 in 20 overs (Ayush Badoni 54, Mukul Choudhary 54 not out, and Anukul Roy 2/32).
Broadcast Information
Cricket fans in Afghanistan can watch all the action live, as Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) holds exclusive rights to broadcast the IPL matches.
Games are being aired nationwide on Ariana Television, bringing the excitement of the tournament directly to viewers at home.
International Sports
FIFA appoints record number of match officials for 2026 World Cup
A total of 52 referees, 88 assistant referees and 30 video match officials have been selected from across all six confederations and 50 member associations.
FIFA has announced the full list of match officials for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, confirming what will be the largest refereeing team in the tournament’s history.
A total of 52 referees, 88 assistant referees and 30 video match officials have been selected from across all six confederations and 50 member associations, following a rigorous evaluation process that spanned more than three years.
The selection was based on FIFA’s “quality first” principle, with officials assessed on their consistency and performances in domestic leagues, international competitions and previous FIFA tournaments.
Pierluigi Collina said the chosen officials represent the highest standard in global football officiating. He noted that candidates were closely monitored over several years, taking part in seminars and major tournaments while undergoing regular performance reviews.
“This will be the biggest World Cup in history,” Collina said, referring to the expanded 48-team format and 104 matches set to be played across three host countries. He added that the officiating team has grown significantly compared to the 2022 tournament in Qatar, reflecting the increased scale of the competition.
Collina also highlighted the continued inclusion of women referees, with six female match officials selected, building on progress made during the previous World Cup.
Officials will undergo final preparations at a training camp in Miami starting on May 31, where they will receive support from fitness coaches, medical staff and match analysts to ensure they are in peak physical and mental condition ahead of the tournament.
Massimo Busacca said preparations began immediately after the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup, with a structured programme of workshops, monitoring and technical development designed to maintain the highest standards.
During the tournament, referees will continue daily training sessions, supported by detailed match analysis and on-field simulations involving local players.
Technology is also set to play a central role, with FIFA confirming the use of goal-line technology, an enhanced version of semi-automated offside systems and connected ball technology.
In a first for the World Cup, fans will also be able to view matches from the referee’s perspective using newly introduced body cameras, enhanced by artificial intelligence to improve video quality.
Following the Miami training camp, video match officials will relocate to Dallas, home of the International Broadcast Centre, while referees and assistant referees will remain in Miami for the duration of the tournament.
FIFA said additional measures aimed at increasing match tempo and reducing time-wasting—approved earlier this year by the International Football Association Board—will also be implemented.
With preparations now entering the final phase, FIFA says it is confident that “Team One” will be ready to meet the demands of what is expected to be a historic and groundbreaking World Cup.
Click here for full list of appointed match officials for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
International Sports
IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans edge Delhi Capitals in last-ball thriller
The result adds important points for Gujarat as the competition intensifies, while Delhi will look to bounce back after falling just short in one of the closest matches of the season so far.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) delivered another dramatic contest on Wednesday, April 8, as Gujarat Titans narrowly defeated Delhi Capitals in a high-scoring encounter in Delhi.
In a match that went down to the final ball, Gujarat held their nerve to secure a thrilling one-run victory. The game featured standout batting performances, including a commanding innings from Delhi’s top order, while Gujarat’s bowlers, led by Rashid Khan, produced crucial breakthroughs at key moments to seal the win.
The result adds important points for Gujarat as the competition intensifies, while Delhi will look to bounce back after falling just short in one of the closest matches of the season so far.
Attention now turns to Thursday’s clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.
Kolkata will be aiming to build momentum with a strong all-round performance, while Lucknow will look to capitalise on their balanced squad and secure a key win in the early stages of the tournament. With both teams boasting explosive batting line-ups and quality bowling attacks, fans can expect another competitive and entertaining contest.
Broadcast Information
Cricket fans in Afghanistan can watch all the action live, as Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) holds exclusive rights to broadcast the IPL matches.
Games are being aired nationwide on Ariana Television, bringing the excitement of the tournament directly to viewers at home.
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