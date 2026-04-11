Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets

Blistering fifties by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel powered Rajasthan Royals to a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL match here on Friday.

Sent in to bat, RCB rode on a fighting half-century by skipper Rajat Patidar (63) to post 201 for 8.

Virat Kohli (32), Romario Shepherd (22) and Venkatesh Iyer (29) also chipped in with useful contributions.

In reply, Sooryavanshi (78 off 26 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (81 not out off 43 balls) shared a 37-ball 108-run partnership for the second wicket to set the platform. Krunal Pandya (2/30) tried to bring them back with back-to-back wickets.

But Jurel, in the company of Ravindra Jadeja (24), completed the task with another 68-run stand, with two overs to spare.

For RR, Jofra Archer (2/33), Ravi Bishnoi (2/32) and Brijesh Sharma (2/37) took two wickets.

Earlier in the innings Rajat Patidar delivered a masterclass in calculated counter-offensive even as wickets fell regularly at the other end, guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 201 for 8 against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Friday.

Patidar hit four sixes and as many boundaries in his 40-ball-63 which was largely responsible for RCB reaching a challenging score after being down and out at 94 for 6 at one stage.

Patidar nudged and pushed while keeping the scoreboard moving even as a lot of RCB batters, including the great Virat Kohli (32 off 16 balls), got out while trying to force the pace.

Towards the end, it was Impact Sub Venkatesh Iyer, who scored 29 off 15 balls, including 21 off the final over from Sandeep Sharma, which took the score past 200-run mark.

Following a steady drizzle ahead of the start of the match, the Barsapara 22-yard strip had enough underlying moisture that led to extra bounce, which accounted for both Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal, with Jofra Archer being the initial wrecker-in-chief.

Kohli played and missed a few with both bounce and seam movement causing some trouble but in between hit seven boundaries.

But once Ravi Bishnoi, who has tweaked his run-up to a circular bowled google to outfox Kohli, who went for an inside out lofted shot over covers, RCB’s troubles started.

Bishnoi got Krunal Pandya and then the unheralded Brijesh Sharma, a pick from Bengal Premier League T20, got one to skid into Jitesh Sharma’s pads to make it 76 for 5.

He also accounted for Tim David before Romario Shepherd hit the first six off the innings in the 12th over.

Towards the back end, Patidar showed his range, but none of it was better than putting his dancing shoes on and lofting Bishnoi into the stands.

Venkatesh, who was under immense pressure due to his price tag at KKR last year, had to be introduced as Impact Player in pursuit of extra runs, and he did his bit to prop up the score.

But, in the process, RCB had to sacrifice Suyash Sharma, a leg-break bowler, who could have been as effective as Bishnoi.

In end, RCB were 25 runs short of a par-score.

Broadcast Information

Cricket fans in Afghanistan can watch all the action live, as Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) holds exclusive rights to broadcast the IPL matches.

Games are being aired nationwide on Ariana Television, bringing the excitement of the tournament directly to viewers at home.

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